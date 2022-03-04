Dating back to last season, Kyle Larson has won five of the last seven Cup races. Since the Modern Era began in 1972 it’s only been done nine times.
• Bobby Allison, 1972 – the first year of the Modern Era, saw Allison win 10 races. His five wins in a seven-race span were part of a larger stretch of 10 consecutive top-three finishes.
• David Pearson, 1973 – Pearson ran part-time in 1973, winning 11 times in 18 starts. He won five consecutive races he entered during a seven-race stretch on the schedule.
• Richard Petty, 1974 – Petty won three consecutive races at Atlanta, Pocono and Talladega, finished second at Michigan and 35th at Darlington, then won the next two races at Richmond and Dover.
• Richard Petty, 1975 – Petty won 13 of 30 races, claiming his sixth title. Five of those wins came in race numbers 3-9.
• Cale Yarborough, 1976 – Yarborough won the 1976 title with a run that reached the “five in seven” status late in the year, including four consecutive wins down the stretch.
• Dale Earnhardt, 1987 – Earnhardt’s best career statistical season included a stretch of six wins in the opening eight races of the year, including four in a row at Darlington, North Wilkesboro, Bristol and Martinsville.
• Rusty Wallace, 1988-89 – Wallace’s late push for the 1988 title yielded four wins in the final five races (but no title). Like Kyle Larson most recently, Wallace then won the second race of the following season.
• Jeff Gordon, 1998 – Gordon’s streak actually was seven wins in a nine-race stretch in one of the best seasons in the Modern Era. That stretch started with a win at Sonoma on June 28 and ran through Darlington on Sept. 6. He finished runner-up three consecutive races after that and would close the year with two consecutive wins. All told, Gordon rattled off 17 consecutive top fives.
• Tony Stewart, 2005 – Stewart’s five wins in 2005 came in a seven-race stretch, bookended by wins at Sonoma and Watkins Glen.
Pop Quiz
Who is the only driver to have two top 10s in the first two events of 2022? That means 19 guys have a top 10 in 2022. The last time that happened was in 1973. The answer is below.
Elliott/Larson
Larson said it wasn’t a block. “I didn’t get through turns 3 and 4 very well. Joey (Logano) did a good job on the bottom, and then we were side drafting each other, and I’m not even looking in my mirror at that point because all I’m worried about is Joey, and I’m looking out of my A-post window.
“I had a run, so I went to peel off, and as soon as I peeled off, my spotter is yelling, ‘Outside! Outside! Outside!’ And I had no clue he was even coming.”
Larson’s spotter tweeted to take the blame afterward, saying he was more worried about Logano and made a late call on Elliott.
And I Quote
Tyler Monn, Larson’s spotter: “Today I made a mistake. I will take full responsibility for what happened on track today. I was worried more about the 22 and not the 9. It was a late call on me, it had nothing to do with Kyle.”
Quickies
NASCAR has announced a modification to the Las Vegas weekend schedule.
To provide teams with additional on-track time, they will not be split into two groups for practice this weekend. NASCAR has implemented a one 35-minute practice session for all cars on Saturday, to be followed by NextGen group qualifying sessions.
Practice will be from 10:30 to 11:05 followed by group qualifying starting at 11:15.
• Todd Gilliland’s crew chief Seth Barbour and No. 38 crew members Jourdan Osinskie (jack man) and Tanner Andrews (rear tire changer) have been suspended for the next four races for the wheel that fell off at Auto Club last Sunday.
• Austin Cindric is the first rookie to lead the points for more than one race.
• Jimmie Johnson was the only rookie to lead the point standings during his rookie season, in 2002.
• Larson has won seven races since Elliott’s last win.
• Elliott finished second four times to Larson in 2021.
• Larson has 17 career wins. He won six races driving for Chip Ganassi from 2014 to 2020. Larson had only four starts in 2020. He has pulled into victory lane 11 times in the No. 5 of Rick Hendrick. In 38 starts with Hendrick, he has 21 top 5s and 27 top 10s.
• Last season Larson became the fourth different driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win three or more consecutive races multiple times in a single season. He joins Dale Earnhardt (1987), Richard Petty (1967 and 1971) and David Pearson (1968).
• In the history of NASCAR, only 51 drivers have more than 17 wins.
• Tyler Reddick, in his first two years in Cup, has led 73 laps, last Sunday he led 90.
• Joe Gibbs Racing has only one top 10 in 2022, Kyle Busch was sixth at Daytona.
• Can you recall the last time the No. 43 appeared to have a shot at the win? Erik Jones’ average running position last Sunday was 4.3.
Had he won at 80-to-1 odds my $10 bet would have banked me $800.
• The purse for the Cup race in Vegas is $8,483,997. The Xfinity Series purse is $1,676,079 and the purse for Camping World Truck Series is $699,491.
Pop Quiz Answer
Aric Almirola was fifth at Daytona and sixth last weekend.
The Plan is Still to Build a Short Track:
Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA will not be getting a face lift anytime soon. It’s been about two years since NASCAR revealed plans to convert the 2-mile Speedway into a half-mile short track.
Dave Allen, the president of Auto Club Speedway, was asked about the status of the track conversion on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.” Allen said a “timetable has not been established as of yet. We had to pump the brakes a little bit with where we were going,” Allen said. “We definitely are looking at the potential of changing the facility to a half-mile track. A lot of fans have said they want to see more short track racing. So that’s what we’ve been looking at. The timetable has not been established as of yet. I hope as we get through the year, a little further, we’ll have a little bit more direction on that, but the excitement within the company to continue to strategize and to develop what that looks like moving forward is very, very strong.
NASCAR Interested in Chicago Street Course
The Sports Business Journal is reporting NASCAR remains in talks to bring a street race to Chicago, and the working goal is to hold the event for the first time in 2023, sources say. SBJ understands that NASCAR is in active discussions with the city, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, about the possibility. Also involved is Chicago Sports Commission Executive Director Kara Bachman. A source told SBJ that the sides are working toward holding the event next year, but that the talks are complicated and not yet near completion. So, they could still collapse without a deal or see a further delay to 2024.
NASCAR had a longtime presence in the Chicago region, having raced at Chicagoland Superspeedway, roughly an hour drive from the city, from 2002-19. However, the venue has been shuttered since then, and NASCAR wants to get back to that important Midwest market. Moving a race from a far-flung suburb to a downtown city center would fit with NASCAR’s goal to start racing in more urban locations.
Until Next Week Please support those who support short-track racing.
