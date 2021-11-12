Steven Legendre is the Engine Tuner for Kyle Larson’s No. 5.
I’m hoping to do a Q&A with him for next week’s column. Steven and his father Kendall both raced at WMMP and Thunder Road.
Cup Quickies
• Kyle Larson is the 35th driver to be crowned Cup Series Champion.
• He’s the fifth Champion to come out of the Hendrick Motorsports shop. HMS now has 14 Cup Championships.
• Larson joins Jimmy Johnson with seven titles, (2006-10, ’13 & ’16). Jeff Gordon has four Championships (1995, ’97, ’98 and 2001). Terry Labonte was the 1996 Champ and Chase Elliott was the Champion last year.
• Larson won 10 of the 36 point-counting events and he finished second six times. He won five of the 10 playoff races, and he won the $1,000,000 that came with winning the All Star race.
• Larson set a Cup record, leading 2,581 laps in 2021.
• Elliott had seven second-place finishes, four of them he chased the No. 5 across the finish line.
• Cliff Daniels, crew chief for Larson, won the championship in only his second season as a crew chief. He was Jimmy Johnson’s crew chief last season.
• He was a race engineer on the 2016 championship team of Johnson, he joined HMS in 2014.
• Martin Truex Jr. was close again. He finished second this year. After winning the title in 2017 he’s finished second in 2018, 2019 and 2021. In 2020 he missed the final four.
• This season Hendrick Motorsports had 17 wins, 28 segment wins, 55 top 5s, 83 top 10s, and they led 4,119 laps. All four of their drivers won a race. Alex Bowman had four wins, Elliott won twice and William Byron had one.
Joe Gibbs Racing had nine wins, 32 segment wins, 53 top 5s, 83 top 10s, and led 2801 laps.
All four of JGR drivers also won in 2021. Truex Jr. won four times, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch each won twice and Christopher Bell won once.
• The 2021 season saw 16 different winners, three first time winners and five new race tracks were added to the schedule.
• The 2022 Clash will be held inside the Los Angeles Coliseum on February 6.
ACT
The inaugural New England Late Model Challenge Cup was originally slated for the 2020 season before being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19. Twenty-five drivers registered for the challenge cup in 2021 which counted their 10 best (main event) finishes at participating tracks towards a season-long point fund.
The tracks were Claremont (NH), Hudson (NH), Lee (NH), Monadnock (NH), Seekonk (MA), Thompson (CT), Thunder Road, Waterford (CT) and WMMP.
Jason Corliss received the lion’s share of the point fund, pocketing $5,000 for capturing the championship. That left $12,300 for the drivers who finished second to 10th in the final tally.
Mark Hudson was the winner of a new Port City chassis. His name was selected from the 25 drivers who made at least 10 starts.
Christopher Pelkey and Gerry DeGasparre Jr. were also contingency award winners. Pelkey took home a $500 Five Star Race Car Bodies merchandise certificate. DeGasparre won a $500 certificate from ARBodies. These certificates were randomly awarded among top 10 point drivers who ran the specific body manufacturer during the 2021 season.
Jeff Marshall ended up second in the standings while competing at White Mountain Motorsports Park. From July through September, Marshall was arguably the best weekly Late Model driver in the region. He won three features in that span and posted a Challenge Cup score of 40 points or more five times. That three-month hot streak helped him beat out Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Quinny Welch for the White Mountain track championship.
Third place went to Alby Ovitt. The veteran was the only driver in the top 10 not to run the full season at a participating track. But what Ovitt lacked in quantity, he made up for in quality, scoring 40 points or more six times in 12 starts at WMMP. Ovitt also traveled to Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway, October 9, earning him enough points to jump three spots in the final rundown.
Renfrew and Welch completed the top 5. Sixth went to Stephen Donahue, who ran the full season at Thunder Road while also making select starts at White Mountain. Donahue replaced his dad John in the family car for the final three White Mountain events, and all three events ended up being part of his “Pick 10”. Pelkey and DeGasparre Jr. were seventh and eighth.
Kyle Pembroke was the ninth place finisher. Pembroke’s “hot-and-cold” season prevented a serious run at the Thunder Road title, but his two wins and five outings of 40-plus points played right into the Challenge Cup format. Pembroke, along with Charles Bailey III, also won two free Hoosier Racing tires before the season began.
Tyler Cahoon rounded out the top 10. Cahoon used a similar approach to Donahue, combining a full Thunder Road season with select White Mountain appearances to edge out Marcel J. Gravel by four points and his dad Stacy by 12 points.
Until Next Week
Please spend your money at places that sponsor short-track racing.
