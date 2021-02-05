NASCAR executives Steve O’Donnell, John Bobo, Scott Miller, John Probst, Jay Fabian, Wayne Auton and Brad Moran met with reporters to discuss safety updates and new rules for the 2021 season.
Among the topics covered were the Next Generation car coming out in 2022. Probst said the development is completely finished. Meanwhile, the Next Gen test will take place on March 16-17 at Richmond Raceway. At the end of March, all three manufacturers – Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota – will participate in a Next Gen test at Martinsville Speedway, making it the first time all three OEMs will be at a test together. The unveiling of the car will likely come late spring.
At any new venue, Cup drivers can compete in any series, except at the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races and Triple Truck Challenge, along with the regular season finale and playoffs.
NASCAR will add the low downforce package to races at the Daytona road course, as well as the events at Darlington Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway. All added road courses to the schedule – Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Road America – will use the 750-horsepower package.
The dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway will look similar to past Camping World Truck Series races at Eldora Speedway, featuring qualifying heats to set the starting lineup. The race format is to be determined.
NASCAR has increased the field count of the Truck Series to 36 trucks per race, and 40 when there is no practice or qualifying. The Xfinity Series will see 36 cars per race when there is practice and qualifying as well.
A new rule from the rulebook states that should a crew member behind the pit wall lose their balance and touch pit road while grabbing a tire, it will no longer be a penalty.
Also, for the champion provisional in both Xfinity and Trucks, the champion must have won the title in the past 10 years.
Racing on TV
FEBRUARY 9
• 7 p.m. – Busch Clash at Daytona, the Clash will run on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile Road Course – Fox Sport 1
FEBRUARY 10
• 12:05 p.m. – Cup, First Practice – FS1
• 7 p.m. – Cup, Qualifying – FS1
FEBRUARY 11
• 5:35 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series, First Practice – FS1
• 7 p.m. – Cup Series, Duels – FS1
FEBRUARY 12
• 1 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series, First Practice – no TV
• 3:10 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying – FS1
• 4:35 p.m. – Xfinity Series, First Practice – FS1
• 7:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series Race, NextEra Energy 250 – FS1
FEBRUARY 13
• 8:30 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series, Qualifying – no TV
• 9:30 a.m. – Cup Series, Second Practice – FS2
• 10:40 a.m. – Xfinity Series, Qualifying (coverage starts on FS2, then switches to FS1 at 11 a.m.)
• 12:05 p.m. – Final Cup Practice – FS1
• 1:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series, Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire – FS1
5 p.m. – Xfinity Series, Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300 – FS1
FEBRUARY 14
• 2:30 p.m. – 63rd running of the Great American race, the Daytona 500 – Fox
Cup Thoughts and Figures
Did you know the second race of the 2021 season will be February 21 at the Daytona road course?
• Richard Petty isn’t a fan of covering Bristol with dirt to run a Cup race on.
• You did know for the Bristol race in March they are going to cover the track with dirt.
• I have no idea what it costs to truck in the dirt and then to clean the place up when it’s over. I do know for many, many years you couldn’t buy a ticket because they were sold out.
The place holds 160,000 plus and I’ve heard for a while there were more than 160,000 on the waiting list. Attendance lately has been down there so I’m guessing a bean counter figured the extra ticket sold would cover the extra cost. And at this time who knows how many fans will be allowed in.
I have heard they are planning on a bunch of different series racing there other than just the Cup race.
• Jimmie Johnson raced three times in 2001. His rookie season was 2002. He won the pole at the 2002 Daytona 500 and finished 15th, the first guy down a lap.
• Johnson won in his 16th Cup start at Dover in June of ‘02. The top 10 that day included Bill Elliott (9), Jeff Burton (99), Ryan Newman (12), Dale Jarrett (88), Jeff Gordon (24), Ricky Craven (32), Robby Gordon (31), Bobby Hamilton and Elliott Sadler driving the 21.
• Johnson won five consecutive Cup championships, 2006-10. Do you remember who won the 2011 championship? Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards tied in points with Stewart winning the tie breaker – wins – five to one. Johnson finished sixth, 101 markers behind Stewart. The other three ahead of Johnson in points were Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski.
Tony Stewart
Jenna Fryer from the Associated Press reports Tony Stewart and NASCAR aren’t seeing eye-to-eye right now.
Stewart was incensed last year when he realized NASCAR was organizing a Cup Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
That was when he told his staff at Eldora to “tear up” an unsigned sanctioning agreement the Ohio dirt track had with the NASCAR Truck Series.
Stewart was responsible for convincing NASCAR that a national touring dirt event was possible and also believed his facility was the perfect venue to host a Cup race. The Truck Series event lasted from 2013-19 and Stewart felt betrayed that another venue was given something he had lobbied so passionately for.
“I felt like I’d been mule-kicked in the gut,” Stewart told the AP.
The Truck Series will race on clay at both Bristol and Knoxville Raceway in Iowa – the latter essentially replacing the one intended for Eldora.
“This was entirely our decision and people need to understand, I am extremely frustrated as a track owner that there was zero communication from NASCAR,” said Stewart. “Nobody ever had any conversation with me about Eldora or Cup on dirt until the deal with Bristol was about to be announced.”
Stewart was willing to reconsider but he didn’t get the response from NASCAR he wanted. “I asked if Eldora was under consideration for an Xfinity or Cup race in the future, and I was told not at this time,” Stewart said. “So, I said we were done.”
Stewart also claims he’s received nothing but radio silence from the sanctioning body this winter when it came to another inquiry: Stewart hasn’t raced in the Cup Series since retiring at the end of the 2016 season but wanted to participate in the exhibition Busch Clash on the Daytona Road Course next month.
He reached out to NASCAR to learn if he would be eligible as a previous champion but says he never got a response.
ACT Late Models
After a one-year delay, the New England Late Model Challenge Cup (NELMCC) is a go for 2021. Last season four tracks signed up. This season five others join them.
The original four were Thunder Road, WMMP, Thompson (CT) and Seekonk (MA). The five new tracks are Waterford (CT), Monadnock, Lee, Hudson and Claremont.
The inaugural Challenge Cup was originally slated for the 2020 season before being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19. The basic format remains the same, with registered drivers taking their 10 best finishes at participating tracks towards the season-long point standings.
A guaranteed minimum point fund of $14,000 has been posted. The $100 registration fee will be added to the point fund. For example, if 40 drivers sign up another $4,000 would be added to the point fund for a total of $18,000.
A minimum prize of $3,000 goes to the winner. At least the top 10 drivers in the final standings will receive payouts.
Several big contingency and raffle awards have been posted. A Port City Chassis by Crazy Horse Racing will be raffled off at season’s end. To qualify for the chassis raffle, drivers must register by the deadline and attempt to qualify for at least 10 point-counting events.
ARBodies and Five Star Bodies are each awarding a $500 product certificate. Drivers who finish in the overall top 10 and have declared they are running an AR or Five Star body will be eligible for these raffles.
“This program is a huge step forward for weekly Late Model racing in New England,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Weekly racers are the backbone of the sport, and it’s important to reward them for their efforts. We’ve come up with a program that does so and which we think will boost car counts and action throughout the region.”
Until Next Week
Please support those who support short track racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.