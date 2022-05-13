Strap In By Big Bigelow: NASCAR News Flash: Wrecking The Leader Is Still OK

Did you see that? The 22 wrecked the 24 yet the 22 was allowed to keep the win and the giant check.
OK, a show of hands, how many of you didn’t think Joey Logano was going to wreck William Byron to win the race? After all, not only does NASCAR allow the bump and run it seems they encourage it.
Logano hadn’t won a race in about a year and he may need two wins to get into this year’s playoffs. After climbing from his car, he bitched about Byron running him into the wall on the last restart. The TV announcers didn’t hardly talk about it, but I guess Logano felt he had to justify his actions.
Byron said afterwards, “He runs everybody over, so I don’t see what’s different. I mean, he was faster. He could have easily just gotten to the left rear and loosened me up, but he runs in there 10 miles an hour faster. He didn’t even barely make the corner, so I don’t know why he goes in so hard and knocks the (expletive) out of you. Makes no sense.”
Logano said, “If you’re willing to make the move to get the lead by doing that, drive another car into the wall, you’ve opened the door for retaliation to get the victory. When you do that, you have to see it coming and he expected it too, which is why he went into the corner slow and low. He knew it was coming.
“So yeah, it’s what I had to do. I’m not going to get pushed around. I’m not going to get bullied. That’s how this works. That’s how this sport has worked for years. Like I said, if that’s not how it happened, I’m not making that move. I’ll race cleaner and try to make the move a different way.
“We’re equal,” Logano said. “We’re equal, man. You put me in the wall first. Like I said, it’s game on. At that point in my eyes it’s equal. If I punted him out of the way for no reason there to win the race without him doing something to me in the past at any point, which he never has in the past, and it’s not like he meant to fence me. I don’t think he meant to run me into the wall. The facts are he did.”
Cup Quickie
William Byron and Ross Chastain are the only two drivers locked into playoffs. The reason being they have two wins. If 17 or more guys win a race the tie-breaker is points.
So, yes, someone may win one of the first 26 races and not get to race for the championship.
The New England Supermodified Series
The new big block Supermodified Series (NESS) planned on starting their 2022 season May 7 at Oxford. But supply chain issues left teams using built motors scrambling for parts.
Teams using the new 572 spec motor were race ready but with about half the teams running built motors the decision was made to hold off a week.
That means White Mountain Motorsports Park will host the division’s first-ever race on May 15.
• NESS will race at Oxford Plains Speedway, White Mountain Motorsports Park, Thunder Road, Monadnock Speedway, Lee USA Speedway, Seekonk, and Thompson. Early this week
there were 15 drivers pre-registered for the season and many others are planning on running some of the events.
You can follow NESS at Proallstarsseries.com and New England Supermodified Series on Facebook.
• The WMMP event will pay $2,500 to the winner, second pays $1,500, third is $1,100. Fourth will bank a grand, fifth through 10th is – 5th $1,000, 6th $850, 7th $800, 8th $775 9th is $750, 10th – $725. Everyone from 11th back earns $700.
PASS
41 Super Late Models were at Oxford, May 7. Results: 1. Cole Butcher, 2. Johnny Clark, 3. DJ Shaw, 4. Curtis Gerry, 5. Brandon Barker, 6. Trevor Sanborn, 7. Gabe Brown, 8. Kyle Desouza, 9. Eddie MacDonald, 10. Dave Farrington Jr., 11. Max Cookson, 12. Dillon Moltz, 13. Joe Pastore, 14. Jeff White, 15. Nick Sweet, 16. Garrett Hall, 17. Ryan Kuhn, 18. Joey Polewarczyk, 19. Anthony Costantino, 20. Dennis Spencer, 21. Ryan Robbins, 22. Rusty Poland, 23. David Oliver, 24. Evan Beaulieu, 25. Scott McDaniel, 26. Dan Winter, 27. Ben Rowe, 28. Cory Bubar, 29. Kevin Casper, 30. Tim Brackett, 31. Travis Benjamin, 32. Gary Smith, 33. Donny Colpit, 34. Evan Halstrom, 35. Michael Scorzelli, 36. Randy Goulet, 37. Ivan Kaffel, 38. Gary Drew, 39. Kyle Salemi, DNS Travis Buzzell and TJ Brackett.
• 17 drivers completed all 150 laps.
Lap leaders: Evan Hallstrom (1-8), Cole Butcher (9-17), Johnny Clark (18-88), Butcher (89-150).
Most Laps Led: Clark – 73 laps.
Hard Charger: Brandon Barker – 19th to 5th (14 spots).
Hard Luck: Hallstrom – 1st to 34th (34 spots).
Fastest Lap: Hallstrom – 15.529.
Time of Event: 1:03:51.
Cautions: Three.
Bear Ridge
The Ridge jammed the pits May 7 with 114 race cars, including 26 DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, 19 Sportsman Coupes, 13 USAC DMA Midgets, 9 Late Models, 17 Dirt Stockers and 30 Ridge Runners.
• MAY 14 – it is the DIRTcar Sportsman East Series second event. The event, sponsored by VP Racing and Sabil and Sons, will see the winner taking home over $1,000 and everyone taking the green a minimum $100.
WMMP
At last weekend’s banquet, 2021 King of the Mountain, Late Model Champion Jeff Marshall, was honored. A previous winner of the Sportsmanship award, Marshall had three wins and six podium finishes.
The Avery Award has been given to an individual who exemplifies the same spirit, tenacity and dedication for stock car racing and White Mountain Motorsports Park that the Avery Family has had since constructing the race track nearly three decades ago. Six-time champion Stacey Cahoon earned this year’s award, not from his many successes, but from his embodiment of those same ideals over his 35-plus year involvement in stock car racing.
Late Model driver Mike Jurkowski was awarded the 2021 White Mountain Motorsports Park Sportsmanship
• WMMP opens with a doubleheader weekend May 14-15. May 14 at 6 p.m. a four-division card with added-distance features for the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s, and Dwarf Cars.
May 15 at 1 p.m. features the world debut of the New England Supermodified Series plus the PASS Super Late Model 150, PASS Modifieds, Mini Late Models and Kids division.
Riverside
May 14 is opening day with Late Models, Street Stocks, (Mattix) Mad Dogs 6- & 8-cylinders, Lightning 4s, Lil Rascals, Cyclone stock 4s and Dare Devils.
Until Next Week
Load up the family and get to a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
