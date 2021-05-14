Strap In By Big Bigelow: NASCAR No Longer Requiring Masks In Outside Area

Thursday morning (May 13), NASCAR announced it had updated its event operations protocol and will no longer require masks when outdoors in the infield.
Masks will still be mandated inside buildings, team haulers, or any other enclosed spaces and where state or local mandates necessitate mask use.
“Going forward, our focus is on encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and preventing indoor spread of COVID-19,” NASCAR said in a statement.
ACT/PASS
Neither series raced last weekend. For the first time in three years, the American-Canadian Tour is going to Lee (NH) USA Speedway, May 16. They’ll be joined by the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds.
Lee is part of a trio of Southern New Hampshire tracks joining the 2021 ACT schedule. The other two circuits, Hudson Speedway and Winchester’s Monadnock Speedway, are hosting their first ACT events since the early 2000s. Because of these long breaks, few current ACT regulars have experience on the tracks – and none of them on the new ACT Hoosier tire. It’s a combination that may level the playing field for this year’s events.
Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Wayne Helliwell Jr. have both entered the event.
Ben Rowe currently leads the ACT standings after top 5s in the first two events. The many-time PASS champion and former Lee USA ACT winner is second in the PASS standings.
Fans will watch PASS point leader Johnny Clark battle the likes of D.J. Shaw and Derek Griffith.
The event is one of seven doubleheaders this year for ACT and PASS, with at least Rowe and Shaw planning double-duty.
Both series will race 150 green flag laps. No counting laps run behind the pace car.
Pits open at 9 a.m., at noon the front gate opens and practice starts. Racing starts at 2 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• RESULTS – May 8, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Jeff Huntington, 2. Jason Gray, 3. Richie Simmons, 4. Robert Tucker, 5. Jordan Fornwalt, 6. Jeremy Huntoon, 7. James Fadden, 8. Matt Lashua, 9. Michael Dunn, 10. Mike Ryan, 11. Todd Buckwold, 12. DJ Robinson, 13. Ricky Sanville, 14. Ryan Christian, 15. Max Dolliver, 16. Bryan Bigue, 17. Dennis Perry, 18. Kyle Ashford, 19. Todd Hayward, 20. Cainen Schulz, 21. Jamie Ferland.
• May 15 – it’s the DIRTcar Sportsman East Series second event sponsored by VP Racing and Sabil and Sons. The winner of the 42-lap main event will take home $1,400 and everyone taking the green gets a minimum of $150.
Pits open at 3 p.m., racing starts at 6 p.m.
White Mountain
• RESULTS – May 8, Late Models: 1. Ryan Olsen, 2. Tyler Cahoon, 3. Quinten Welch, 4. Alby Ovitt, 5. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 6. Derek Ming, 7. Jeff Marshall, 8. John Donahue, 9. Kasey Beattie, 10. Matthew Morrill, 11. Oren Remick, 12. Scott Dragon, 13. Stacy Cahoon, 14. Zachary Fraser, 15. Mike Jurkowski, 16. Chris Roberts, 17. Laci Potter, 18. Michael Bailey, 19. Will Avery, 20. Marcel J. Gravel, 21. David LaBrecque, 22. Mark Patten.
• May 15 – the five regular divisions, Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Kids Trucks and Dwarf Cars will be in action. Pits open at 1:30 p.m., practice goes at 2:50 p.m., front gate opens at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6.p.m.
Thunder Road
The Road did not race last weekend. They’ll be back in action May 30 at 1:30 p.m. with the running of the 58th Memorial Day Classic. The Late Models go 125 laps in the “King of the Road” opener. The Tigers have a 100-lap feature for their first round of the Triple Crown Series. The Street Stocks and Road Warriors complete the card.
New England Late Model Challenge Cup
The winner of the inaugural New England Late Model Challenge Cup will receive $5,000.
A total of 33 drivers registered for the first Challenge Cup season, creating a point fund of $17,300. The top 10 in the final standings will all receive a payout on top of whatever prize money earned at their home track. Top weekly and regional racers such as Wayne Helliwell Jr., Jason Corliss, Stacy Cahoon, Woody Pitkat, and early point leader Ryan Morgan are among those aiming for the $5,000 champion’s share.
The runner-up will bank $2,500. Third place earns $2,000 with $1,700 for fourth. Each of the top 10 in the season-long standings will take home at least $700.
Multiple contingency awards are also on the line. Port City Racecars and Crazy Horse Racing will raffle off a brand-new ACT chassis at season’s end. To be eligible, drivers must have registered for the Challenge Cup by the April 5 deadline and run at least 10 eligible events.
ARBodies and Five Star Race Car Bodies have also posted $500 product certificates for a season-ending draw. These will be raffled off among drivers who finish in the top 10 in points and run that respective body type throughout the year.
Drivers can earn points at nine different tracks this year. Vermont’s Thunder Road; New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park, Lee USA Speedway, Monadnock Speedway, Claremont Motorsports Park, and Hudson Speedway; Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway and New London-Waterford Speedbowl; and Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway are all part of the 2021 Challenge Cup.
Cup Quickies
• Hold onto your lug nuts. Joey Logano will be without crew chief Paul Wolfe at Dover because the 22 car finished the race with less than four lug nuts, each wheel has five. Not only was Wolfe suspended for a race, the team was fined $20,000. I’m guessing teams are looking forward to next year when a single lug nut will hold on each wheel.
• William Byron finished fourth at Darlington, it was his 10th consecutive top 10. The last time a Hendrick Motorsports driver did that was in 2007 when Jeff Gordon did it. Byron was nine years old at that time.
• Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Darlington gives him three wins in 2021. No one else has more than one. Make a note, his three wins are at three of the tracks in the playoffs: Darlington (playoff opener), Martinsville (sets Championship 4 field) and Phoenix (championship race).
• Kyle Busch may be jelling with his new crew. Most of his 2020 team now works on the 20 car driven by Christopher Bell this season. His third place finish at Darlington gives him four top 10s in the last five races, including his Kansas win. He has led a lap in each of the last four races.
• Kyle Larson finished second. It wasn’t a win but he had a windshield of the winner in the closing laps. In the three races before this he had three consecutive finishes outside the top 10.
He was 18th at Richmond, he blew an engine three laps into Talladega and finished last.
He was in the hunt to win at Kansas but two late restarts saw him fall to 19th.
• Chris Buescher’s crew chief, Luke Lambert, was fined $10,000 for having one nut missing.
Until Next Week
Get out to a local short track this weekend. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
