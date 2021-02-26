• Michael McDowell followed up his Daytona 500 win with an eighth on the Daytona road course last Sunday. Last season he had four top 10s.
• Next month’s dirt race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway will include Friday practice sessions and Saturday heat races.
The Cup and Camping World Truck Series will each have two, hour-long practice sessions on March 26. Then on March 27, both series will hold four, 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup for their main events on Saturday night for the Trucks and Sunday afternoon for Cup.
The Cup race will mark the first on dirt for NASCAR’s premier division since the 1970 season.
Saturday’s Truck race will be the first of their two dirt races this season. The series will also visit Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on July 9.
• Where was it last year when someone was forced into the infield and I was very surprised it didn’t rip up the grass and destroy the nose of the car? Come to find out the real grass was changed to artificial turf.
Why isn’t every blade of grass at every track changed to artificial turf? Not only would it save the car owners big money in repairs, think of all the points that would be earned with cars still able to race.
• I’m guessing Matt DiBenedetto was happy to see Daytona in his rear view mirror. After two races he has five points. Go back and read that again, he has five points in two races. Point leader Denny Hamlin has 104. DiBenedetto wrecked out of the 500 early and finished 33rd. He finished 37th on the road course after a blown tire ripped off the quarter panel of his car.
• Chase Elliott appeared to be on his way to another road course win when a slow pit stop and seven guys not pitting had him restarting 11th late in the event. On the first lap of the restart he was forced into the grass and lost a bunch of spots and was never a factor. He ended up leading the most laps but finished 21st.
• Kyle Busch was whacked off the track on lap one and damaged his right front. I figured his day was not going to be too good. But he fought his way back up to fifth at one point. In the final few laps he hit the wall and was penalized for speeding and ended up with 35th. I’m guessing he wasn’t too excited to see most of his team from last year in victory lane with the 20 car.
• The last time the NASCAR Cup Series has started the season with two new winners in the first two races was in 1950. Harold Kite won the 200-miler on the Daytona Beach road course, February 5, driving the No. 21 Lincoln.
The second race of 1950 was run in Charlotte, April 2. Tim Flock was the winner driving the No. 21 with Kite listed as the owner.
• NASCAR’s first season was 1949 when they ran eight races with Red Byron the only repeat winner.
• Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell were both first-time winners this season. A third new winner this weekend would set a record.
• So, you want to own a race team. The figures from Daytona are in. Wrecks in the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series saw 93 cars needing some sort of repairs. That’s down 8.8 percent from last year, but it’s tough to compare with the Busch Clash racing on the road course and not the big track this year.
• Are you old enough to remember when hard liquor was not allowed to sponsor a race car? I’m thinking Jack Daniels was the first liquor sponsor.
Cigarettes and beer were fine but no liquor. This weekend at Homestead, the Cup guys will be running the Dixie Vodka 400.
• A few years ago NASCAR stopped telling anyone what the purse was. Reports have McDowell’s Daytona 500 win was a great pay day that will continue to pay the team over the next few years.
An unnamed source estimates Front Row Motorsports will collect around $1.6 million over the next three years with more than $1 million being paid to the team next season.
Chartered teams are paid a set amount per race. They’re also paid based on where they finish and receive money based on the performance of the charter over the past three seasons.
By winning a race and making the playoffs, the team will finish at least 16th in the car owner points this season. A source with knowledge of the charter system says FRM could receive about $30,000 extra per race next year just by finishing last among the 16 playoff teams this year. FRM is hoping the win may bring the team a sponsor.
After the victory, a team spokesman said, “It all has to do with partnerships for us, and it’s always just trying to marry the driver with the partner and the program to make it all fit and make it all work. Unfortunately, Front Row just hasn’t been in a position to do multi-year deals with sponsors, so we’ve been on single-year deals with them, just like we have been with the drivers.”
