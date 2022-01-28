NASCAR officials released a more stringent penalty structure for the 2022 Cup Series season last Monday, introducing a list of deterrence options that includes revoking playoff eligibility for the most severe violations.
The three-tiered system – from L1 to L3 – was added to the rule book. The format was put in place before the debut of the Next Gen model car, which hits the track in season-opening events next month.
The structure reserves its harshest L3 penalty options for the tampering and counterfeiting of Next Gen single-source vendor parts. Those infractions join testing policy violations with infractions in three significant off-limits areas – engine, tires, fuel – under the L3 umbrella. That heading includes the deduction of Cup Series points, playoff points, crewmember suspensions and postseason bans among the penalty options.
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer said, “As we discussed during the test at Charlotte, and at length with teams over the off season, the new deterrence model will be a culture shift for our industry. The car was a collaborative project, designed to emphasize performance at the track and the unrivaled abilities of our teams, drivers and pit crews. There will be strong penalties for any teams who run contrary to that design so the fans can focus on our drivers and the great racing expected from NASCAR.”
Busch Light Clash
This year’s Clash will run on a quarter-mile track built inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Feb. 6. This will be the first event running the new “Next Gen Car”.
It will be a two-day event with practice, heat races and two last-chance qualifiers, setting the stage for a 150-lap main event.
The field will be open to 40 entrants (only 36 filed an entry), with 23 guys making the main event Sunday night under the lights.
On Saturday, drivers will practice before single-car time trials. Qualifying speeds will determine the lineups for Sunday’s four 25-lap heat races with 10 cars in each race. The four fastest cars from qualifying will start on the pole for each heat race.
The top four finishers in the heats will transfer to the main event. That leaves 24 cars that will run one of two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifying races.
The top three finishers in both LCQ races will advance to the 150, filling out positions 17-22 of the 23 available positions.
The final spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 points standings, not already in the main event. That means 2021 champion Kyle Larson is the only driver locked into the field.
“There has already been an enormous amount of buzz around next year’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and we feel this race format and the accompanying programming throughout the entire weekend will only build on that already established momentum,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “The unprecedented nature of this event, coupled with the fact that our sport will be in the spotlight in the middle of downtown Los Angeles, makes this a can’t-miss event.”
Kyle Larson
Larson won the Richard Petty Driver of the Year Award for 2021, voted on by the National Motorsports Press Association.
The accomplishments that made Larson the overwhelming choice of the NMPA membership are many and varied. In the Cup Series, he won a career-best 10 races on the way to his first Cup championship, which he sealed with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. In addition to his accomplishments on pavement, Larson won three of the crown jewels of dirt racing – the Chili Bowl Nationals for midget racers (his second straight) and the Knoxville Nationals and Kings Royal for winged sprint cars.
“It’s an honor to receive the NMPA Richard Petty Driver of the Year Award,” Larson said. “2021 was a great year in all the different cars I got to race.
“I hope I can repeat this success year after year, but I know it’ll be tough. I also want to say thank you to the press and all the media members for covering the sport we all love – and look forward to a new year.”
The Richard Petty Driver of the Year award has been presented annually since 1969 to recognize the season’s most outstanding driver. It is named in honor of the seven-time NASCAR premier series champion.
Tony Stewart
Stewart will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer on the Fox Sports call of the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 6 and the 64th running of the Great American Race on Feb. 20.
“To call the very first Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum AND the Daytona 500 is an opportunity you don’t pass up,” Stewart said. “The size and scope of both these races is massive, and it’s an honor to be a part of them with Fox. Anytime you get to talk racing with Clint and Mike, you’re going to have a good time.”
Two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds returns as the Fox NASCAR technical analyst, with Jamie Little and Regan Smith reporting from the pits at the Clash and Vince Welch joining the team in Daytona.
According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, no singular person will replace Jeff Gordon in the booth on a full-time basis. The rest of the broadcast lineup for Fox’s portion of the Cup Series season will come at a later date.
Until Next Week
Support those who support local short-track racing.
