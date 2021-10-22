The Milk Bowl was supposed to run on October 3 with the Pro All Star Series racing on October 1. Sweet has both a PASS car and an ACT Late Model. Word on the street was he wasn’t planning on running either series.
He didn’t race his PASS car back on the first of the month and six days before the Milk Bowl make-up he wasn’t scheduled to run last weekend.
He did show up and set a track record (for Late Models) during Saturday’s time trials. That put him on the pole for the first segment, which he won. After the field was inverted, he made his way up to third in the second segment. That gave him four points headed into the final segment. Jason Corliss and Derek O’Donnell were tied with eight points and Joey Polewarczyk had 10.
Sweet’s fifth in the third segment gave him nine total points, six better than Corliss who had 15. Sweet’s fourth Milk Bowl win ties him with New England Auto Racing Hall of Famer Robbie Crouch.
Bobby Therrien won the final segment which vaulted him into third overall with 17 points.
Polewarczyk was fourth with 19 points, one better than O’Donnell whose 12th in segment three dropped him to fifth. Rounding out the top 10 was Tyler Cahoon (22), Christopher Pelkey (27), Kyle Pembroke (29), Trampas Demers (30) and 10th was Stephen Donahue with 31 points.
Milk Bowl Quickies
• Drivers with three Milk Bowl wins include Corliss, Brian Hoar, Russ Ingerson and Patrick Laperle.
• Cahoon’s time trial lap was also better than the track record, which put him on the outside of row one to start the first segment.
• Booth Bros./H.P. Hood awarded Sweet a $1,000 check and Cahoon $500 for being on the front row.
• Sweet’s engine “quit the team” at the finish and had a puddle of oil underneath it following Victory Lane ceremonies.
• It was the fourth straight year a single-digit score has won.
• Current scoring system of one point per position was adopted in 1973. From 1962-1972 the system used was 20 points for first, 19 for second, 18 for third, etc. High score won.
When Larry Demar achieved the first perfect score in 1967, it was a score of 60 points not three.
• The Milk Bowl has only been shortened from its scheduled distance twice. Because of rain in 1964, the third segment was stopped after 35 of the scheduled 50 laps.
In 1979 the entire third segment was postponed by rain, and then cancelled altogether after multiple attempts to make it up.
• The 1964 Milk Bowl was the only time in the event’s history the winner was disqualified. Harold Hanaford inherited his second Milk Bowl victory after Russ Ingerson was found to have an illegal fly wheel. Ingerson would go on to win the next three of the four Milk Bowls.
• The Milk Bowl hasn’t always consisted of three 50-lap segments. In 1966 the segments were shortened to 25 laps a segment. 1967 and 1968 saw the first and second segments being 30 laps long with the third segment being 40 laps. 1969 and 1970 all three segments were 40 laps.
From 1971-2009 all segments were 50 laps. During a three-year span from 2010 through 2012 the second and third segments were 75 laps.
From 2013 through today they are all back to 50 laps.
ACT Late Model Tour
The Tour will crown its 2021 champion Oct. 23 at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway with the Haunted Hundred.
The 30th ACT Late Model Tour title has come down to Ben Rowe and D.J. Shaw. Rowe has a one point lead. The championship pays $10,000.
The two combined have won 15 Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model championships. Over the past two years, both have found a second home on the ACT Late Model Tour. Rowe is driving for the same Richard Moody Racing team that he has racked up 10 PASS titles for. Shaw is in his second year behind the wheel for Arny Hill Motorsports and the first year in a new Dale Shaw Racecars machine.
Both are looking for their first ACT title.
“It would be pretty huge for me,” Shaw said. “It’s been something on my radar the last couple years. The next thing I wanted to do was win an ACT race, and we did that this year, so the next goal became to win the ACT championship. We have a chance, and hopefully we can get it done. And if we don’t get it done, then we’ll see if we can talk Arny into trying again next year!”
“We feel good,” Rowe said of his chances. “It’s kind of just another race in one sense, because that’s how you have to approach it to be successful. We’ve gone through some more things than usual because you don’t want to have a mechanical problem. But the rest of it is just show up, race hard, get all the points you can, and see how it shakes out.”
The one-point gap means every spot will matter from the moment qualifying begins. Drivers can earn up to five points in the heat races. In the main event, ACT awards 75 points for the winner, 68 points for second, and then a two-point drop per position down to a minimum of 24 points. There are also five bonus points for leading a lap and five more points for leading the most laps, giving both drivers an incentive to get to the front and stay there.
PASS
The PASS Super Late Models are awarding three championships at Seekonk. The PASS North, PASS National, and PASS New England South titles are all on the line.
Johnny Clark just needs to avoid disaster to secure his seventh PASS North crown and first since 2011. Clark has already wrapped up the PASS New England North championship. Derek Griffith has a commanding lead in the PASS National standings over D.J. Shaw, who is trying to hold off Clark for the PASS New England South title. They’ll be going up against Curtis Gerry, Dan Winter, Ryan Kuhn, Kate Re, Trevor Sanborn, Jake Johnson, and others ready for one last race in 2021.
Until Next Week
If you’re going racing this weekend remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
