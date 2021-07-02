Strap In By Big Bigelow: Northeastern Speedway Reunion, July 17

Track owner Paul Bellefeuille and some of his hard-working friends are gearing up for this year’s reunion. It will be held at the track (GPS: 2229 Route 18, Waterford, VT) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fan favorite parade laps (parade, not racing laps), will go from noon to 1 p.m. Fans will see race cars from the 1950s to the present day. There will be a question and answer session with legendary personalities.
Plan on having lunch at the replica concession stand. There will be racing memorabilia including models built by Neal Davis.
Check out the two new sets of bleachers. They were a generous donation by Chuck and April Elms from Bear Ridge Speedway. Paul recently told me another big surprise is in the works for the 17th.
Have questions, call Paul at 802-626-5050.
Ganassi Sells NASCAR Teams
Trackhouse Entertainment Group and Trackhouse Racing will expand its NASCAR Cup Series team by acquiring Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation it was announced Wednesday.
Trackhouse Racing currently has one Cup Series team with 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez as the driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet. Suarez will continue with Trackhouse in 2022 with a second driver to be named later.
“This is a huge deal,” Suarez said in an appearance on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub, where he also revealed he did not know about Trackhouse’s deal with Ganassi until yesterday. He indicated that he expects to play some part in helping the team select his future teammate.
Chip Ganassi Racing has two drivers in the Cup Series in 2021, 2004 Cup Champion Kurt Busch in the No. 1 Chevrolet and rookie Ross Chastain in the No. 42 Chevrolet. Busch ranks 14th in points and is three points to the good on the playoff cutline. Chastain ranks 22nd in points.
“My NASCAR team was not for sale,” Ganassi said. “Justin simply came to me with a great offer and an even better vision. As everyone knows, I care deeply for my employees so selling to someone like Justin, who is part of the CGR family, made the reality of selling much easier.”
CGR also has teams in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IndyCar and Extreme E, and those teams will continue to operate out of Ganassi’s Indianapolis location. The NASCAR operation was established in 1989 by Felix Sabates under the name SABCO Racing. In 2001, Ganassi purchased a majority stake in the team to form Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates.
In 2009, Ganassi partnered with Teresa Earnhardt to form Earnhardt Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates, and that was the team name until 2014 when the Earnhardt name was dropped.
Marks said the new team will operate out of Ganassi’s current race shop in 2022.
Cup Quickies
Kyle Busch picked up his second win of the season last Sunday. It was his fourth win at Pocono and 59th time in his career, that’s tops among active drivers and ninth all-time. Eighth on the list is Dale Earnhardt with 76 wins.
• Busch’s win snapped Hendrick Motorsports’ six-race winning streak.
• Todd Gordon, crew chief for Ryan Blaney, announced he will retire at the end of the 2021 season. Gordon is in his 10th season with Team Penske. After winning Team Penske’s second Cup Series title, paired with driver Joey Logano in 2018, Gordon is currently working with Ryan Blaney for the second season.
WMMP
White Mountain Motorsports Park has seen some very good Late Model car counts so far in 2021. In the season’s first seven point-counting races run to date they are averaging just over 22 cars a night. The most cars was 27 with the lowest being 19. Eleven drivers have run all seven events.
Jimmie Renfrew is the only guy with more than one win, he has two. Other earlier winners are Quinny Welch, Oren Remick, John Donahue and Ryan Olsen.
New point leader Alby Ovitt finished third last Saturday night, it was his fifth podium finish of the season. In the process, he took over the point lead from Renfrew. Ovitt and Renfrew each have six top 10s in those seven events, five others have five top 10s.
• POINTS: 1. Alby Ovitt 367, 2. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 362, 3. Quinten Welch 362, 4. Oren Remick 341, 5. Michael Bailey 315, 6. Matthew Morrill 309, 7. Jeff Marshall 307, 8. Stacy Cahoon 286, 9. Kasey Beattie 283, 10. John Donahue 265.
• July 3: The Late Models and Flying Tigers have twin 76-lap holiday features. The Tiger main event is Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series. The Strictly Stock Mini’s and Kids Trucks join them. The Dwarf Cars have the night off.
The evening-ending fireworks display will be put on by Northstar Fireworks. Post time is 6 p.m.
ACT Late Model Tour
The Tour has the weekend off. When Jimmy Renfrew Jr. pulled into victory lane June 20 at New Hampshire’s Hudson Speedway, after his first Tour win, it capped a perfect weekend on the racetrack. Less than 24 hours earlier he won the 50-lap feature at White Mountain Motorsports Park. What’s neat is the Tour win came on Father’s Day in a car owned by his dad James.
• POINTS: 1. Tom Carey III 496, 2. Ben Rowe 494, 3. DJ Shaw 480, 4. Stephen Donahue 467, 5. Derek Gluchacki 443, 6. Shawn Swallow 433, 7. Erick Sands 408, 8. Jimmy Hebert 401, 9. Matt Anderson 374, 10. Dylan Payea 325.
• Next stop is at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway, July 11 at 4 p.m. The ACT Oxford Plains 150 joins a program that also includes the Honey Badger Bar & Grill 150 for the PASS Super Late Models and a 50-lap PASS Modified showdown.
Thunder Road
Going into the July 1 event the Late Models had run just four point-counting events. The average car count was just under 24 cars. Jason Corliss has two wins, Stephen Donahue and Kyle Pembroke both have one. Corliss has four top 5s, Donahue has three. Christopher Pelkey and Brendan Moodie each have two top 5s.
Corliss headed into last Thursday’s race 32 points ahead of Stephen Donahue. Corliss is looking for a third straight title while Donahue, the 2016 Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion, is trying to get his first Late Model championship.
Trampas Demers and Tyler Cahoon are close behind the lead duo. Including the non-point ACT Community Bank N.A. 150 on May 2, Demers and Cahoon are the only Late Model drivers to have completed every lap at Thunder Road this year. Maintaining that consistency will keep them in the hunt. Christopher Pelkey, Chip Grenier, Brendan Moodie, and rookie Brandon Lanphear showed speed throughout June.
Going into the July 1 event the Tigers had 12 drivers separated by just 30 points.
PASS
The PASS Super Late Models have this weekend off.
It seems odd to me neither PASS nor the ACT Tour are racing on the July 4 weekend.
The Series has run seven races to date. The winners are Joey Polewarczyk Jr. with two wins in two starts, Johnny Clark, DJ Shaw, Joey Doiron, Derek Griffith and Dave Farrington Jr.
Clark, Ben Rowe and Shaw top the top 5 list with four each. Clark has six top 10s, Shaw five, Rowe and Scott McDaniel have four.
• POINTS: 1. Johnny Clark 1,493, 2. Ben Rowe 1,427, 3. Kate Re 1,414, 4. Dan Winter 1,391, 5. Rowland Robinson Jr. 1,355, 6. Anthony Constantino 1,280, 7. DJ Shaw 1,274, 8. Scott McDaniel 1,216, 9. Joey Doiron 1,028, 10. Jake Johnson 1,013.
• July 11: The series heads to Oxford Plains Speedway for the third of six total visits in the 2021 campaign. Fans will be able to watch the PASS Super Late Models and the PASS Modifieds and the ACT Tour.
Until Next Week
Get out and support a short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
