Strap In By Big Bigelow: Notice

Every race fan who cheers for their favorite each week at their local race track needs to pay attention to the following.
With eight laps to go at Kansas, Kyle Larson bounced off the outside wall while racing Kurt Busch for the win.
Larson’s spotter, Tyler Monn, said, “The 45 just put us in the fence.” Larson quickly replied, “No he didn’t – he didn’t.”
Afterwards Larson said they were both trying to win and he hit the wall. He went on to say he hit it about six times.
What does this have to do with local fans you ask? I’ve said it hundreds of times in the past 25 years, your favorite is sometimes the cause of the wreck. You can’t possibly think your driver never causes a wreck.
What Did Denny Hamlin Mean By That?
After the race Hamlin said, and I quote, “I’m so jealous that he (Kurt Busch) gets to drive that car (No. 45).”
I wonder what his car owner, Joe Gibbs, thought when he heard that. Or his crew and everyone who works at JGR?
Thunder Road
Thunder Road officials announced a new seating section is set to open May 29. Designed with those that simply can’t get around that easily anymore in mind, folks can drive up to and park along the backstretch fence and watch the races from the comfort of their vehicles.
This new section is also available for those who’d like to tailgate, backing up alongside the backstretch safety fence, pulling out the grill and enjoying The Road from a never-before seen vantage point.
“I’ve had this idea in the back of my head for the last couple years now,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud. “Thinking about some of our older fans who find the scenic hills around our property a little difficult to manage these days, and those who want to put together one heck of a tailgate right on our backstretch, this section will be perfect for them.”
Please Support Your Local Short Track:
THUNDER ROAD – Did not race last weekend.
• MAY 29 – It’s the 59th running of the Memorial Day Classic. The Late Models will go 125 laps. This will be a TR weekly event and is not a point-paying Tour event.
Also in town is the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series – Granite Capital 100 paying $10,000 to win. Plus the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. Front gate opens at 10 a.m., post time is 1:30 p.m.
PASS: May 15 the PASS and NESS event at WMMP was rained out. A rescheduled date will be announced soon.
ACT: Had the weekend off.
PASS/ACT:
• MAY 22 – The PASS Super Late Models and the ACT Tour will run a double header at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH. Both series will run a 150-lap main event.
The PASS Modifieds will also race.
Pits open at 10 a.m., Front gates open at 12:30 p.m. Race time is 3 p.m.
• BEAR RIDGE:
• May 14 rained out.
• MAY 21 sponsored by Ron’s Fix it Shop, will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Late Models, Dirt Stocks, and the Ridge Runners.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m., front gate opens at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 6 p.m.
WHITE MOUNTAIN:
• May 14 was rained out.
• MAY 21 – Round One of the J.P. Sicard Tigers Triple Crown Series and a visit from the NELCAR Legends and Bandoleros will serve as the 30th Season Opener.
The Tigers will run a 75-lap main event. Running their first point-counting event of the year are the Late Models, Strictly Stock Minis and the Kids Division (for the record the Kids doesn’t receive any points).
• RIVERSIDE:
• RESULTS – Late Models, May 14: 1. Stephen Donahue, 2. Randy Potter, 3. Nathan Swallow, 4. Mike Bailey, 5. Jason Kennison, 6. Shawn Swallow, 7. Nick Gilcris, 8. Brenna Humphrey, 9. Matthew Mason, 10. Justin Eldridge, 11. Corey Mason, 12. Floyd Bennett, 13. Howard Switser, 14. Chris Caron, 15. Mike Sherburne, 16. Tim Corey, DNS 4 Jamie Swallow Jr.
• MAY 21 – The New England Dwarf Series will be in town. Joining them will be the Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Lightning Fours, Cyclone Stock 4s and Dare Devils. Post time is 6 p.m.
Cup Quickies
In the first 13 races we’ve had 11 different winners. There are 13 more regular season races with only five spots left in the playoffs. The tie-breaker is points.
• Do you remember when Larson and Kurt Busch were teammates at Chip Ganassi Racing?
Kurt Busch
He has won races in four different makes of cars. He’s raced 284 events in a Chevrolet, 256 in a Ford, 216 in Dodge and 13 races in a Toyota.
• In the first 12 races of 2022, Kurt had only led nine laps. He led 116 laps at Kansas.
• It was his 34th career win.
• He’s now won in 19 different seasons of the 22 that he has raced.
• Kansas becomes the 18th different track he has won at.
• He has won with five different teams.
• He has won driving six different numbers.
• He won 14 times in the car numbered 97 with Jack Roush.
He has eight wins in the No. 2 for Team Penske and two wins in the 22 with Team Penske.
He won six times driving the No. 41 for Stewart/Haas Racing.
He won three times in the car number 1 for Chip Ganassi.
He now has won one in the car number 45 for the Hamlin/Jordan team.
Until Next Week
Load up the family and get to a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
