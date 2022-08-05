Strap In By Big Bigelow: Only Four Races Left In Regular Season
DJ Shaw leads the PASS Super Late Models in an earlier race this season. The Oxford 250 is August 28. (Photo by Norm Marx)

If the Cup playoffs started today, the drivers with two or more wins are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. Currently there are six drivers with two or more wins. Chase Elliott has four wins. Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin all have two wins.

With four races left in the regular season, eight guys have one win. That list includes Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Kurt Busch.

With 14 drivers having won at least one race, that leaves only two guys getting in on points. If points were awarded now, those two in on points would be Ryan Blaney with 696 points and Martin Truex Jr. with 671 points. Kevin Harvick with 575 points is 96 points behind Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola has 515 points which is 156 points behind Truex Jr.

