Strap In By Big Bigelow: Only Four Races Left In Regular Season

If the Cup playoffs started today, the drivers with two or more wins are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. Currently there are six drivers with two or more wins. Chase Elliott has four wins. Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin all have two wins.
With four races left in the regular season, eight guys have one win. That list includes Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Kurt Busch.
With 14 drivers having won at least one race, that leaves only two guys getting in on points. If points were awarded now, those two in on points would be Ryan Blaney with 696 points and Martin Truex Jr. with 671 points. Kevin Harvick with 575 points is 96 points behind Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola has 515 points which is 156 points behind Truex Jr.
The purse for the Cup race in Michigan is $7,125,085. The Xfinity Series is also in Michigan, their purse is $1,269,941.
Kurt is still not cleared to race. “While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” he shared.
“I know Ty Gibbs will continue to do a great job representing 23 XI Racing and the No. 45 in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100 percent and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway.”
Sad News – Buddy Arrington
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, has died at the age of 84.
A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR’s last true independents who both owned and drove his cars, Arrington became famous for his extreme loyalty to Mopar cars and engines, as well as his very recognizable red and blue No. 67. Making his debut in 1963, Arrington raced throughout the next 25 years on a limited budget and with a volunteer crew, financing his racing career through various occupations: Arrington worked as a tobacco farmer, as a used car salesman and even had a stint as a moonshiner.
Arrington made a total of 560 Cup Series starts without a single victory, the second-most of any winless driver behind J.D. McDuffie (653), one of Arrington’s contemporaries and a fellow independent racer. The closest Arrington ever came to winning was the 1979 Winston 500 at Talladega, where he led two laps early and was in position to win late when a pit crew error on his final stop cost him a chance at victory. Arrington finished third, tying his career-best finish at Nashville in 1965.
As soon as I heard there were 43 ACT Late Models in the pits at the White Mountain Motorsports Park on August 30, I knew we were in for a great day of short-track racing. With only 30 cars starting the 250-lap main event there was a possibility there could have been 17 cars running the B-Feature, where only six cars would transfer to the main event.
They ran three heats with 11 cars in each and one heat with 10 cars. Only the top four in the heats would transfer to the 250.
That left two consis, one with 14 cars and the other with 13 cars. The top four in each of those transferred to the 250.
Come time for the B-Feature, all 17 cars were still running. The top four out of the B qualified and two provisionals were added for a total of 30 cars starting the main event.
• RESULTS: 1. D.J. Shaw, 2. Jesse Switser, 3. Jason Corliss, 4. Patrick Laperle, 5. Gabe Brown, 6. Derek Gluchacki, 7. Quinny Welch, 8. Jamie Swallow Jr., 9. Shawn Swallow, 10. Ryan Olsen, 11. Rich Dubeau, 12. Marcel Gravel, 13. Erick Sand, 14. Jimmy Hebert, 15. Jonathan Bouvrette, 16. Tom Carey III, 17. Scott Dragon, 18. Alexandre Tardif, 19. Ryan Ware, 20. Mike Kenison, 21. Bryan Wall Jr., 22. Jaret Curtis, 23. Stephen Donahue, 24. Justin Eldridge, 25. Alby Ovitt, 26. Mathieu Kingsbury, 27. Brockton Davis, 28. Matt Anderson, 29. Tanner Woodard, DSQ Dillon Moltz.
• Nine drivers completed all 250 laps.
• Failed to Qualify: Jeff Marshall, Ben Ashline, Cody LeBlanc, Jason Kenison, Jeff Labrecque, Cooper Bouchard, Reilly Lanphear, Robby Douglas, Max Dolliver, Mike Bailey, Remi Perreault and Mike Foster. Kasey Beattie broke during practice.
• Lap Leaders: Shaw, 1-159; Corliss, 160-230; Shaw, 231-250 (three lead changes among two drivers).
• Margin of Victory: 1.503 seconds.
• Time of Race: 1 hr., 58 min., 5 sec.
• Points: 1. D.J. Shaw 617, 2. Derek Gluchacki 517, 3. Alexandre Tardif 482, 4. Erick Sands 478, 5. Jonathan Bouvrette 471, 6. Jamie Swallow Jr. 432, 7. Remi Perreault 420, 8. Patrick Laperle 412, 9. Cody Leblanc 401 10. Jimmy Hebert 378.
• AUGUST 13 – The series heads to Oxford Plains Speedway. This will be the final race leading up to the 49th running of the Oxford 250 on the weekend of August 26-28.
• AUGUST 6 – The Dwarf Cars headline the evenings’ program with their annual 50-lapper along with the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and the Kids Division. Post Time is 6 p.m.
• AUGUST 6 – Sponsored by Walker Motor Sales, will feature the annual John Poor Memorial night with the weekly divisions, the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar sportsman Coupes with their MADNESS event, Late Models, Dirt Stocks, and the Ridge Runners. Plus, the Granite State Mini Sprints will be in action. Post time is 6 p.m.
• AUGUST 6 – Berlin City Dealerships sponsors the racing activities for the evening. The night includes the Late Models, Lil Rascals, Dwarf Cars, Lightning 4’s, Cyclone 4’s, NELCAR Legends and Bandos. Post time is 6 p.m.
