With COVID-19 leading to the cancellation of the 2020 Easter Bunny 150, the Pro All Star Series (PASS) will contest two 150-lap Super Late Model features this year. They will be joined by the American-Canadian Tour (ACT), making its first trip to the North Carolina bullring.
Racing on both Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, will be streamed live on Speed51.TV.
“The Easter Bunny has established itself as one of the spring’s biggest races over the last 15 years,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. “With the addition of ACT and two big nights of action for the PASS Super Late Models, there should be a captive audience at track and watching on Speed51.”
Fans will be able to purchase one-day pay-per-view tickets for each evening of racing, as well as a two-day pass for the best value on Easter Bunny 150 weekend.
The one-day passes will be $24.99, granting access to Speed51 TV’s broadcast on either Friday or Saturday. For $39.99, fans can purchase the two-day pass to watch both nights of racing. Visit www.speed51.tv/products/ppv-easter-bunny-weekend-pass to sign up for the broadcast.
Things That Tick Me Off
• Who came up with the saying, “This NASCAR season just might be the best season ever”? I ask you, what has to happen to make 2021 “The Best Season Ever”?
Is it one thing or a combination of things? Will seven of the eight drivers left in the final race to move on in the playoffs fit the bill? Does someone need to win 11 races in a row to beat Richard Petty’s record of 10 straight in 1967? I’ll pause here while you go back and read that again. Yup, not only did he win 10 in a row, he won 27 of the 48 events run. Would that make it the best ever?
How about a bunch of the smaller teams sign big-dollar sponsors so we don’t have such a gap between the good teams and the way underfunded teams?
Or, how about NASCAR signs a major sponsor and the ticket prices at all tracks drop 66 percent?
• I was very unhappy when some dope thought it was a good idea to move the driver’s names from over the pocket and put where their belt buckle would be. Why would you put their name where I can’t read it during an interview?
• That brings me to my next bitch. Why would you use a cartoon likeness of the drivers for driver’s introduction?
I say drop the superhero theme (I think that’s the idea) and show me a real photo of the drivers.
ACT Posts Nearly $50,000 of Season-ending Awards
The 30th season of the ACT Late Model Tour will be one of the most lucrative in the series’ history. Officials and its contingency partners have posted just under $50,000 in point fund money, free product, and merchandise certificates to be handed out at the conclusion of the 12-event point-counting schedule.
The total number includes $40,750 from the point fund plus approximately $9,000 in contingency awards.
This year’s champion is guaranteed nearly $12,000 worth of money and prizes.
This in addition to the purse money from each event. 2020 champion Jimmy Hebert took home nearly $30,000 worth of cash and awards over a nine-event schedule.
With 12 events on this year’s calendar and four that pay at least $5,000 to win, whoever wins the championship is set up for an even bigger payday.
The champ will get a $10,000 point fund check, second place receives $6,000 with a $4,500 prize going to third overall. Everyone who finishes in the top 15 in points and attends 100 percent of the point-counting events will get at least $1,000 in point fund money.
A $1,000 award also goes to the ACT Rookie of the Year with payouts to the top 5 registered rookies.
Many of the top point finishers will walk away with at least one contingency prize thanks to positional awards and raffles. Both ARBodies and Five Star Bodies have posted a body package that will be raffled off at the 2021 ACT Banquet of Champions. One lucky racer will win an ARBodies Late Model “A” Body Package (approx. value $1,899). Another driver receives a Five Star Bodies ABC NextGen Body packages minus windows and spoiler (approx. value $2,069). Teams must attend at least 75 percent of the point-counting events to be eligible for the raffle.
Bassett Racing Wheels has also done a banquet raffle for many years. A set of four powder-coated steel wheels (approx. value $384) will go to one team that attends 100 percent of the events. In addition, Bassett has posted certificates for the top 3 point finishers, too. The champion gets $100 off the purchase of four wheels, the runner-up gets $60 off the purchase of four wheels, and the third-place racer gets $30 off the purchase of two wheels.
One of the biggest season-ending prizes comes courtesy of New England Racing Fuel and Sunoco Race Fuels. The 2021 ACT Champion receives certificates for three 54-gallon drums of Sunoco 110 spec fuel (approx. value $454 each). A certificate for one other drum will be raffled off via blind draw, totaling more than $1,800 worth of free fuel.
Both KONI North America and QA1 are raffling off a set of shocks among ACT 100 percenters. One driver will get a set of four Koni 30-series shocks (approx. value $660). Another receives four QA1 63-series shocks (approx. value $806). Both shock types are specifically approved for ACT competition.
To see other season-ending contingency awards check out acttour.com/.
The 2021 ACT title chase gets underway at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17. More than 30 ACT Late Model teams are already entered for the 50-lap, $5,000-to-win event.
Many ACT regulars are getting a head start to the season at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday, April 2-3. ACT will hold the Hickory 125 on Friday and the Easter Bunny 125 on Saturday. The PASS Super Late Models go 150 laps both days as part of their National Championship opener. Post time is 5:00 p.m. for each day of racing. A live pay-per-view broadcast is available on Speed51.TV. Sign up now at www.speed51.tv/products/ppv-easter-bunny-weekend-pass.
Cup Quickies
• Martin Truex Jr. has won a race at 15 different tracks.
• The top three in points, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, have yet to win one of the first five races of the season. The 2021 season makes the 15th time in the Modern Era (1972-present) the season has opened with five different winners (2021, 2017, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2005, 2003, 2001, 2000, 1998, 1993, 1991, 1986, 1984, 1979).
This weekend at Atlanta there is a chance to have a sixth different winner of the 2021 season making it the eighth season to start the year with six different drivers in Victory Lane, joining 2014, 2003, 2001, 2000, 1991, 1986, 1984.
The Modern Era record of different winners to start a NASCAR Cup Series season is 10 set back in 2000. Dale Earnhardt Jr. snapped the streak winning his second race of the 2000 season at Richmond.
Dirt Racing
Bubba Wallace will drive for Spencer Davis Motorsports in the Truck Series dirt race. Wallace will drive the No. 11 Toyota Tundra with sponsorship from Columbia Sportswear. The entry is fielded in collaboration with Hattori Racing Enterprises.
A six-time race winner in the Trucks, Wallace won on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2014 for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
• Ryan Newman will be competing in the Bristol dirt truck race next weekend in the No. 39, owned by Brad Means.
• Martin Truex Jr. will drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Bristol March 27.
Truex said he’s only raced twice on dirt. Both times were at Ken Schrader’s driving a charity race in Missouri. He grew up on four-wheelers and motorcycles and it’s going to be a learning curve for sure.
• Kyle Larson, a winner in all three of NASCAR’s top series, will return to Truck Series action at Bristol.
Larson won at Eldora Speedway in the Truck Series in 2016. He will drive the No. 44 Rich Mar Chevrolet.
“I really appreciate the opportunity given by Niece Motorsports,” said Larson. “I’m excited to get back into a truck at one of my favorite race tracks.”
In 2020, Larson turned in one of the most impressive years in the history of dirt-track racing. While primarily driving sprint cars, he racked up 46 victories in 97 attempts. Larson led the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in victories with 12 despite competing in only 26 of its 54 events and he secured his first Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series win.
• Stewart Friesen, who won the Truck dirt race at Eldora in 2019, will drive for Spire Motorsports in the Bristol dirt race.
Until Next Week
Please support those who support short track racing.
