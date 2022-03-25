The PASS Super Late Models ran twin 150s at the 17th Annual Easter Bunny race at the Hickory Motor Speedway, March 18-19.
• Thirty-four cars took the green flag on Friday.
• 14 of them finished on the lead lap.
• Joey Polewarczyk is now teammates with Ben Rowe who drives the No. 4ME, while Polewarczyk is in the 4NH, owned by Richard Moody & Sons Construction.
• Friday Results:
1. Ryan Moore, 2. Cole Butcher, 3. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 4. Gabe Brown, 5. Austin MacDonald, 6. Treyton Lepcevich, 7. Garrett Hall, 8. DJ Shaw, 9. Tyler Church, 10. Kyle Desouza, 11. Eddie MacDonald, 12. Ben Rowe, 13. Travis Benjamin, 14. JP Josiasse, 15. Isaac Bevin, 16. Michael Scorzelli, 17. Brandon Barker, 18. Jeremy Davis, 19. Rodney Brooks, 20. Jake Matheson, 21. Nick Locen, 22. Wyatt Alexander, 23. John Peters, 24. Trevor Sanborn, 25. Kyle Reid, 26. Derek Griffith, 27. Joshua King, 28. Nick Jenkins, 29. Kate Re, 30. Jason Corliss, 31. Mike Hopkins, 32. Ryan Ripley, 33. Ryan Kuhn, 34. Cory Casagrande.
• Ryan Moore now has a second career PASS win. His Dad Kelly has only one PASS win.
• Ryan said, “Hickory in general hasn’t been good to me but it was a pretty fun day.” Ryan credited Andrew Hicken and Fury Race Cars in the victory. Andrew is quickly becoming one of the most renowned Super Late Model crew chiefs in the country, after his victory in the 48th annual Oxford 250 last August with Cassius Clark, and his continued success with the King Racing No. 13 and driver Austin MacDonald, who was sixth.
Saturday, Cup Series star William Byron came from Atlanta Motor Speedway to race his No. 24 Donnie Wilson-owned Super Late Model. Byron was a former regular at Hickory but hasn’t been there in the past seven years. He led 109 laps on his way to the victory by more than a half a second over Brandon Barker.
• Saturday Results:
1. William Byron, 2. Brandon Barker, 3. Garrett Hall, 4. Derek Griffith, 5. Joe Polewarczyk Jr., 6. Austin MacDonald, 7. DJ Shaw, 8. Gabe Brown, 9. Trevor Sanborn, 10. Ben Rowe, 11. Ryan Moore, 12. Jake Matheson, 13. Isaac Bevin, 14. Ryan Kuhn, 15. Treyton Lepcevich, 16. Jeremy Davis, 17. Kyle Desouza, 18. Rodney Brooks, 19. Cole Butcher, 20. Wyatt Alexander, 21. John Peters, 22. Nick Locen, 23. Kyle Reid, 24. Eddie MacDonald, 25. Joshua King, 26. Jason Curtis, 27. Tyler Church, 28. Corey Hall, 29. Cory Casagrande, 30. Michael Scorzelli, 31. Kate Re, 32. JP Jociasse.
• 11 drivers ran all 150 laps, three others were one lap down.
• Joey Polewarczyk Jr. was the only driver to have two top 5s, a third and fifth.
• Gabe Brown, fourth and eighth, Austin MacDonald, fifth and sixth, Garrett Hall, seventh and third and DJ Shaw, eighth and seventh, were the only drivers with two top 10s.
• Wyatt Alexander and the No. 96 team were held up by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on the way to the track from Maine on Wednesday. After they finally made it to Hickory, they unloaded the car and blew a motor in Thursday’s practice session. The team borrowed an engine from local chassis builder Dean Clattenburg and worked throughout the night and into early Friday morning. They ended the weekend with two DNF’s and a torn-up race car.
• After the twin 150s, PASS teams will head home to prepare for the 48th annual Icebreaker at Thompson Motorsports Park in Connecticut on April 2.
The Icebreaker weekend will also consist of a visit from multiple local divisions from Sunoco Modifieds to Mini Stocks. April 3 will feature the Outlaw Open Modified Series Icebreaker 125.
Cup Quickies
• Chase Elliott’s last win was 21 races ago. In those 21 races his teammates have won 10 of them. Kyle Larson has seven wins, Alex Bowman has won twice and William Byron won last Sunday. It should be noted Elliott is the point leader.
• Thirty-one of the 37 drivers at Atlanta were involved in accidents.
• Twenty drivers led at Atlanta and there were 46 lead changes – both Atlanta records. With the track being completely redesigned since they last raced there, saying they broke a record is like comparing beach balls to bowling balls.
• The race had six multi-car wrecks including one on lap 144 that collected 12 cars.
• Ross Chastain finished second. It was his third consecutive top 3. At Daytona he was 40th, at California he was 29th, third at Vegas, and second at Phoenix and Atlanta. Last season he had a total of three top 3s.
• The first five winners of the season are all in their 20s. Daytona winner Austin Cindric is 23, Kyle Larson, winner at California is 29, 28-year-old Alex Bowman won in Vegas, 27-year-old Chase Briscoe pulled into victory lane at Phoenix. And William Byron cashed the biggest check at Atlanta.
Cindric and Briscoe are first time winners.
• Hendrick Motorsports has three different drivers with a win through the first five races which is a modern-day record.
• Next up is Circuit of the Americas, a 3.41-mile road course in Austin, TX. They’ll run 68 laps, which is 231.88 miles.
Until Next Week Please support those who support short-track racing.
