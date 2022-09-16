With inclement weather being predicted for Sept. 18, the Fall Foliage weekend has been combined into a Saturday afternoon showdown. Both the ACT Tour Fall Foliage 200 and the $1,000-to-win, 50-lap event for the Flying Tigers have been moved to Sept. 17, alongside the originally scheduled Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model and Modified events. The New England Dwarf Car Series, Strictly Stock Minis, Kids Division and WM Dwarf Cars will all be moved to Sept. 24.

The new Saturday schedule will have the pit area opening at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 with practice set to start for the four divisions at noon and racing to start at a special 3 p.m. post time.

The move will make the WMMP season finale on Sept. 24 a seven-division affair. Alongside the $5,000-to-win NH Street Stock Open 100 and the Late Model King of the Mountain championship event, the Mini Late Models, Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf cars will also crown their champions. Along with championship action, the Kids Division and New England Dwarf Car Series will also join the card of Saturday night racing to close out the 2022 season.

