With inclement weather being predicted for Sept. 18, the Fall Foliage weekend has been combined into a Saturday afternoon showdown. Both the ACT Tour Fall Foliage 200 and the $1,000-to-win, 50-lap event for the Flying Tigers have been moved to Sept. 17, alongside the originally scheduled Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model and Modified events. The New England Dwarf Car Series, Strictly Stock Minis, Kids Division and WM Dwarf Cars will all be moved to Sept. 24.
The new Saturday schedule will have the pit area opening at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 with practice set to start for the four divisions at noon and racing to start at a special 3 p.m. post time.
The move will make the WMMP season finale on Sept. 24 a seven-division affair. Alongside the $5,000-to-win NH Street Stock Open 100 and the Late Model King of the Mountain championship event, the Mini Late Models, Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf cars will also crown their champions. Along with championship action, the Kids Division and New England Dwarf Car Series will also join the card of Saturday night racing to close out the 2022 season.
The 2023 Cup Series Schedule Is Out
It’s a mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race.
“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”
The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Feb. 5 on Fox. Two weeks later, on Feb. 19, the 65th Annual Daytona 500 will unfold live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway.
Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include: NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway, Feb. 26, before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway, March 5 and Phoenix Raceway, March 12.
As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race, May 21, will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.
The Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway, Sept. 3, with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.
Childress has confirmed Tyler Reddick is under contract for the 2023 season. He will return to the team, but he will not be in the No. 8. Kyle Busch will drive the No. 8 and Austin Dillon will be back in the 3.
Childress was not very happy to hear Reddick had signed with 23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan to drive for them in 2024, yes, I said 2024. At the time of that announcement, Reddick would be a lame duck driver for 50 plus races.
Reddick’s future has been a hot topic since he announced he was leaving RCR. There were questions about whether he would head to a Toyota team one year early or finish out his contract with RCR.
• SEPT. 17 – Sponsored by Hoosier Tire East will be a full card for the 99Rock weekly racing series with Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Late Models, Dirt Stocks and the Ridge Runners, plus the visiting Granite State Mini Sprints. This is a double point night for all regular divisions. It will be the final event for the Late Models, they will run time trials and two 15-lap segments. Post time is 6 p.m.
• RESULTS – Late Models from Sept. 10, 125 laps: 1. Stephen Donahue, 2. Randy Potter, 3. Nick Gilcris, 4. Mike Kenison, 5. Mike Bailey, 6. Jason Kenison, 7. Corey Mason, 8. Bryan Mason, 9. Keegan Lamson, 10. Jeff Marshall, 11. Luke Shannon, 12. Floyd Bennett Jr., 13. Brenna Humphrey, 14. Mike Sherburne, 15. Chris Caron.
• LATE MODEL FINAL POINTS: 1. Stephen Donahue 478, 2. Randy Potter 414, 3. Corey Mason 410, 4. Michael Bailey 379, 5. Nick Gilcris 378, 6. Floyd Bennett 297, 7. Bryan Mason 295, 8. Mike Kenison 290, 9. Chris Caron 282, 10. Brenna Humphrey 280, 11. Howard Switser 239.
• SEPT. 17 – Robert and Son’s Lawn Care brings the fans Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Lightning Fours, (Mattix) Mad Dogs 6&8 Cylinders, Cyclone stock 4s and the Dare Devils. Post time is 6 p.m.
• RESULTS – Late Models from Sept. 10: 1. Derek Gluchacki, 2. Jesse Switser, 3. Kasey Beattie, 4. Scott Dragon, 5. Quinny Welch, 6. Stacy Cahoon, 7. Tanner Woodard, 8. Bryan Wall Jr., 9. Ben Belanger, 10. Jamie Swallow Jr., 11. Chase Curtis, 12. Tyler Chase, 13. Justin Eldridge, 14. Jaret Curtis, 15. Ryan Ware, 16. Alby Ovitt, 17. Jaden Perry, 18. Mike Jurkowski, 19. Pat Patten, 20. Mark Patten, 21. David LaBrecque, 22. Matt Anderson.
• POINTS – Late Models, with only Sept. 24 left: 1. Quinny Welch 709, 2. Stacy Cahoon 655, 3. Jesse Switser 654, 4. Kasey Beattie 613, 5. Ryan Ware 610, 6. Bryan Wall Jr. 578, 7. Mike Jurkowski 523, 8. Alby Ovitt 470, 9. Jeff Marshall 365, 10. Mark Patten 349.
• Heats and the semi-feature pay 10 points to win, nine points for second, eighth for third and so on.
The feature pays 50 points to win, 48 for second, and two points less for each positions.
• Fourteen Flying Tiger main events are in the record books and the top three drivers in points are within three points of each other.
Multi-time WMMP Tiger champion Shane Sicard and Rookie of the Year contender Kaiden Fisher are tied for first (742-742) headed into Sept. 17, $1,000-to-win, 50-lapper. Tanner Woodard is third.
Sicard leads everyone with six wins. Tanner, his Dad Jason and Mike Clark each have two wins. Sicard only finished outside the top 5 three times.
• RESULTS (from Spud Speedway) – 1. Johnny Clark, 2. DJ Shaw, 3. Eddie MacDonald, 4. Ryan Kuhn, 5. Trevor Sanborn, 6. Gabe Brown, 7. Rowland Robinson Jr., 8. Joe Pastore, 9. Ben Rowe, 10. Scott McDaniel, 11. Ben Ashline, 12. Wyatt Alexander, 13. Jamie Wright, 14. Dennis Spencer Jr.
• Next up for PASS is White Mountain, Sept. 17.
It was incorrectly reported last night (Sept. 9) that Chris Roberts (3) was disqualified with “Contact with Intent” after the final lap accident on the Late Model portion of Championship Night at Thunder Road.
Roberts was relegated to last on the lead lap for a Contact Penalty that resulted in the accident. “Contact with Intent” penalties result in complete disqualification from the event, which Roberts was not.
The podium is as reported with Stephen Donahue winning the event, Kyle Pembroke in second and Brandon Lanphear taking third.
• RESULTS – Late Models from Sept. 9: 1. Stephen Donahue, 2. Kyle Pembroke, 3. Brandon Lanphear, 4. Cooper Bouchard, 5. Scott Dragon, 6. Matt Smith, 7. Stephen Martin, 8. Chris Pelkey, 9. Chip Grenier, 10. Marcel J. Gravel, 11. Keegan Lamson, 12. Darrell Morin, 13. Kaiden Fisher, 14. Phil Scott, 15. Eric Chase, 16. Blair Bessett, 17. Scott Coburn, 18. Chris Roberts, DNS Tyler Cahoon.
