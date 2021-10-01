In no predictable order:
• Its Milk Bowl weekend. The plan was to run last night, October 1. If the weather cooperated, PASS ran a 150-lap main event. Today (October 2) is qualifying day for the Late Models, while the Tigers and Streets are scheduled to race their first segments.
• Sunday is the 59th running of the Milk Bowl. Ken Squier was the mastermind behind the idea of running three 50-lap segments. The first Milk Bowl was held in 1962, when the weekly features were around 20 to 30 laps. Running 50 laps was crazy and he wanted to race three 50 lappers the same afternoon.
• The present day Late Model division began in 1992.
• Eleven divisions are competing on Milk Bowl weekend, which includes a $1,000-to-win Mini Milk Bowl for the Tigers.
• This year’s Milk Bowl is not a point-counting event for either Thunder Road or the ACT Late Model Tour.
• Did you know Jason Corliss has won three of the last four Milk Bowls, in 2017, 2018 and 2020?
• A fourth Milk Bowl victory would tie Corliss with Robbie Crouch.
• Those with three Milk Bowl wins are Corliss, Brian Hoar, Russ Ingerson, Patrick Laperle, Kevin Lepage and Nick Sweet. Of those drivers, only Ingerson, Laperle, and Sweet have pulled off the three-in-four-years feat prior to Corliss. Even Crouch never had such a run, scoring his four Milk Bowl victories over an eight-year span (1983, 1986, 1988 and 1990).
• Because there was a court battle over who owned Thunder Road, the Milk Bowl was run at Catamount Stadium in 1978 and 1980.
• There was no Milk Bowl in 1981.
Qualifying for the Milk Bowl
The starting lineup for the first segment will be as follows: two cars will qualify through time trials for 1st and 2nd. Faster of two laps will determine the official time. Starting positions 3-18 will qualify through 50-lap qualifying races, which will be lined up according to time trials. Positions 19-22 will be determined through highest four time trial cars not qualified following the qualifying races. The 23rd and 24th starting positions will go to the top two finishers in the Last Chance Race. One provisional will be available to a Thunder Road driver (must have competed in 100% of 2021 Thunder Road point-counting events) and one provisional will be available to an ACT Tour driver (must be 2021 ACT 100%er).
A minimum of five drivers eligible for each provisional must be in attendance or provisional will not be offered and an extra qualifying position will be added. Top two time trial drivers must run at least half (25 laps) of approved 50-lap qualifying race to register full complement of tires for the Milk Bowl. In the event of a qualifying day rain-out, an alternate qualifying policy will be in effect.
Feature event is 150 laps in three 50-lap segments. The full finish of each segment will be inverted to determine the starting lineup for the next segment. Thunder Road reserves the right to modify qualifying procedures according to the number of cars in attendance. Rules and procedures will be determined by Thunder Road rule books and manuals.
The Early Entry List Looks Stout
D.J. Shaw is one of the invaders who will try to take the Milk Bowl away from the locals.
The biggest names in local and regional Late Model racing have already signed up for “The Toughest Short Track Race in North America”. Pre-registration numbers are well ahead of last year’s edition with former Milk Bowl winners, regional touring champions, weekly racing heroes, and a few surprises. All of them are getting ready for three 50-lap segments with $10,000 guaranteed to the winner and $62,000 in posted awards.
At least four previous winners will attempt to add another kiss of a genuine Vermont dairy cow to their memory book. Jason Corliss, the three-time defending “King of the Road” is ready to go. Other previous winners include 2019 winner Bobby Therrien, 2010 winner Joey Polewarczyk Jr., and 2009 winner John Donahue. For the Donahue’s, this year’s Milk Bowl will be a family affair, with John’s brother Bill and son Stephen also entered.
Every driver who finished in the top 10 of this year’s weekly points has committed to the Milk Bowl. This includes Christopher Pelkey, Tyler Cahoon, Trampas Demers, Brendan Moodie, Marcel J. Gravel, Kyle Pembroke, Brandon Lanphear, Matthew Smith and Cooper Bouchard.
Brooks Clark emerged as a Milk Bowl favorite by sweeping the ACT Late Model Tour races at Thunder Road this year. He has started 11 straight Milk Bowls, the longest such active streak, and he has a second and a third to his credit. Matt White a 2021 part-time Thunder Road driver is on the entry list. Stephen Martin, who finished runner-up in Flying Tiger points, will make his Late Model debut at the Milk Bowl.
Reigning ACT Champion Jimmy Hebert is coming and so is Rhode Island’s Mike Benevides. Sisters Reilly and Peyton Lanphear are also attempting to qualify. Blair Bessett and Terry Reil have filed an entry.
Until Next Week
Support your local race track while you still can. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
