Brad Keselowski spoke to reporters at Martinsville, explaining what happened. He said, “A repaired tail panel was the piece that NASCAR cited in penalizing the team 100 points, $100,000 and more after the March 20 Atlanta race.
“(The tail panel) had a key feature that NASCAR deemed was not repaired adequately enough,” Keselowski said. “It’s a tough situation. We didn’t want to run the tail panel. We didn’t have any new tail panels to put on the car. We had a tail panel with three races on it and we did some repairs to it. We probably could have done a better job on the repair and we put NASCAR in a tough spot.”
Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, joined SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive to discuss details of the infraction levied against the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team of driver-owner Brad Keselowski.
On March 24, an L2-level penalty was given to RFK’s No. 6 Ford in violation of Sections 14.1 and 14.5 of the NASCAR Rule Book – both headings that relate to the modification of a single-source supplied part for the Next Gen stock car. It resulted in a 100-point hit in the driver and owner standings, a 10-point deduction in playoff points, a four-race suspension for crew chief Matt McCall and a $100,000 fine.
Miller said, “The repair policy is very straightforward. Any repair that’s done is to bring the part back to the original specification. On this part, that was not adhered to. There are body mounting landings that are part of the rear fascia that weren’t brought back to the original specifications. That’s a key design feature of the part. The repair policy was not followed. That’s really what it comes down to. A critical dimension of the part was altered.”
• NASCAR has said all along, do not modify any part that comes from a single-source supplied part for the Next Gen cars.
RFK Racing was the first team caught and NASCAR needed to set an example, saying there is no gray area. I’m willing to bet no teams will be “modifying” any parts anytime soon.
Cup Quickies
• NASCAR seems to have stats for everything. Has anyone ever timed how fast a driver gets out of his car when he’s pissed off compared to a driver climbing out of his car when it’s on fire?
• Speaking about stats, did you know they (not sure who they are) keep track of things like who was the highest finishing Ford? I’m sure the other manufacturers also do this.
Joey Logano’s second place finish at Martinsville broke a string of seven different Ford drivers being the highest finishing Ford in the last seven events.
The seven are Austin Cindric/Daytona, Logano/Auto Club Speedway, Aric Almirola/Vegas, Chase Briscoe/Phoenix, Chris Buescher/ Atlanta, Ryan Blaney/Circuit of the Americas and Kevin Harvick was the top Ford at Atlanta.
• There was a green flag pit stop at Martinsville. That hasn’t happened there since November of 2016.
• I wonder, with the race only being 400 laps, did the fans who bought a ticket get a 20 percent discount? After all, the race was 20 percent shorter than in years past.
I’m pretty sure the fans didn’t receive 20 percent off their plane ticket, hotel room, gas, food and drink.
• I’m not sure how many grandfather clocks have been awarded over the years, but William Byron won two this past weekend. He also won the Truck race.
• The Cup purse this weekend is $7,374,089. The Camping World Truck Series purse is $599,224. The Xfinity Series has the weekend off.
• More than 23,000 cubic yards of dirt was hauled into Bristol for this weekend’s race. Last season the event saw five lead changes among five different leaders. Joey Logano beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by 0.554-second.
• I never knew there were so many dirt track point-counting events in Cup. Including last year’s Bristol race, 502 all-time dirt Cup races have produced 77 different winners. The NASCAR Cup Series has had a long legacy of racing at dirt tracks prior to the Modern Era (1972-present), from 1949 to 1970 the series competed in 501 races on dirt.
The very first NASCAR Cup Series points-paying sanctioned race in the inaugural season of 1949 was on dirt at Charlotte (old) Speedway, a 0.75-mile track in Charlotte, NC and the event was won by Jim Roper driving a Lincoln.
The Top 11 Dirt Cup Winners are, Lee Petty 43, Buck Baker 42, Herb Thomas 41, Tim Flock 36, Ned Jarrett 35, Richard Petty 31, David Pearson and Junior Johnson 23, Speedy Thompson 18, Fireball Roberts and Fonty Flock 15.
• This weekend’s race will be the Cup Series’ 11th-time racing on Easter Sunday. The last time the series competed on Easter Sunday was March 26, 1989 at Richmond Raceway, the race was rescheduled to the Easter Sunday date after being snowed out from its original date in February. The race was won by Rusty Wallace.
This week’s race will be 125 miles (250 laps). The race will be run in three segments. The first two segments are 75 laps each and the final stage is 100 laps.
A special format for Busch Light Pole Qualifying will include qualifying races. The lineups for the qualifying races will be done by random draw. There will be four qualifying races scheduled with 36 entrants competing.
RIP Teri Avery
(From the WMMP Facebook site) – All of us at White Mountain Motorsports Park are saddened to learn that Teri Avery, longtime matriarch and co-owner of WMMP alongside her husband Donnie, passed away last weekend.
Our thoughts are with the Avery family and with all those who’ve been touched by her leadership and wisdom at White Mountain and beyond.
Until Next Week
It’s time to head to the races. Join me, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
