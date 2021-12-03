Strap In By Big Bigelow: Richard Petty Motorsports Sold!

Richard Petty Motorsports has sold a majority interest to Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reports GMS Racing paid $19 million for a controlling interest in Richard Petty Motorsports. Two charters were part of this deal. One will be used by Eric Jones No. 43 car and GMS Racing will use the other one on the No. 94 of Ty Dillon.
• Chip Ganassi handed over the keys to his Cup team to the Trackhouse Racing Team after Phoenix. Trackhouse is owned by former NASCAR driver Justin Marks and co-owner “Pitbull”.
Ganassi drivers in 2021 were Kurt Busch in the No. 1 and Ross Chastain in the No. 42. Daniel Suárez drove the 99 for Trackhouse. Chastain will join Suarez at Trackhouse and will drive the No. 1.
• Kurt Busch is moving to 23XI Racing in 2022. 23XI is owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Busch’s car will be No. 45. Busch will be teammates with Bubba Wallace, driver of the No 23.
23XI Racing has obtained a charter from StarCom Racing No. 00 and StarCom has shut down. Reports have the charter sold for $13.5 million.
• The rumor was Austin Cindric was going to race the No. 21 out of Wood Brothers shop in 2022. That all changed when Brad Keselowski announced he was leaving Team Penske to join Roush Fenway, where he’d become part owner. The new name is Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing). Keselowski will drive the No. 6. and Chris Buescher will be back in the No. 17.
• Matt DiBenedetto who drove the 21 and Ryan Newman who drove the 6 are both without a ride in 2022. Team Penske announced Harrison Burton will drive the No. 21.
• JTG Daugherty Racing is owned by Tad Geschickter along with his wife Jodi, Brad Daugherty and Gordon Smith. The team started full-time in the Cup Series in 2009.
Last year they fielded two cars, Ryan Preece in the 37 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the 47. The team will scale down to just one car in 2022. Stenhouse Jr. will be back in the 47, leaving Preece to find another ride.
JTG Racing began fielding two cars back in 2017. They are currently in a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. In the past, they have also aligned with the Wood Brothers and Richard Childress Racing.
• Front Row Motorsports will have two cars again in 2022. Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner, is back in the No. 34 and Todd Gilliland will run the No. 38. Anthony Alfredo who drove the No. 38 last season will not return to Front Row in 2022.
Front Row Motorsports came into Cup full-time in 2005. They have competed in 1,151 Cup Series races and 75 Xfinity Series races.
• Kaulig Racing, owned by Matt Kaulig, has purchased two charters and will run two-full time teams in 2022. Justin Haley, in the No. 16, will run one of the cars and A.J. Allmendinger will run a partial schedule. But that could be with a third team. Another driver could be in the second team car full-time if sponsorship is secured.
• JR Motorsports considered the possibility of adding a Cup team, but says the cost of a charter is a stumbling block. They are unlikely to enter Cup before 2023, if they decide to do so.
• Rick Ware says he’s currently planning on running three full-time teams in 2022 and will likely lease one charter. Rick Ware Racing will have an alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing in
2022. The team expects to run at least two cars full-time. They could have three with additional sponsorship.
Thunder Road
Jason Corliss, who has won the last three “King of the Road” titles, will not win a record-setting fourth in a row. News out of the No. 66 shop is, “Our schedule next year will look a little different as we won’t be competing for any titles. The team has hand-picked races at various tracks throughout the region to participate in.”
Riverside Speedway
The Groveton, NH quarter-mile is hosting the Winter Blast on January 22. Post time is 1 p.m.
The original winter event was the brainchild of former track operator Dick Therrien, several years ago. Therrien came up with the idea of allowing a passenger, which they still allow.
Teams from throughout New England, Canada, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and North Carolina have run previous events. Any 4-, 6-, or 8-cylinder car is allowed, plus minivans and small pickup trucks. No full-size SUVs or pickups are allowed.
Pre-registration ends Dec. 31, 2021. The entry fee is $75 which includes car and driver. Passengers are $40 each, which includes pit fee. Passengers must be signed up at the time of registration. For more information call 207-432-7714 or visit www.riversidegroveton.com.
ACT Late Model Tour 2022 Schedule
The series will hold 12 point-counting events throughout the Northeastern United States and Quebec with eight different tracks on the schedule.
The season will begin at New Hampshire Motorsport Speedway in Loudon, NH. The second annual $5,000-to-win Northeast Classic is set for April 16.
The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models have also been confirmed for the Northeast Classic.
May 1 – ACT heads to Thunder Road.
May 22 – the Tour returns to Winchester, NH’s Monadnock Speedway.
June 11 – ACT makes the first of three visits to White Mountain Motorsports Park.
June 25 – ACT returns to Canada for the $5,000-to-win Claude Leclerc 150 at Vallée-Jct., QC’s Autodrome Chaudiere.
July 10 – Oxford will host a 125-lapper at Oxford Plains Speedway.
July 30 – WMMP will pay $10,000 to the winner of the Mid-summer Classic 250.
The Tour takes most of August off before back-to-back races leading into Labor Day weekend.
Aug. 27 – ACT runs the “Night Before the 250” at Oxford Plains Speedway.
Sept. 4 – ACT is back at Thunder Road for the $5,000-to-win Labor Day Classic 200.
Sept. 17 – White Mountain will host the $5,000-to-win Fall Foliage 200.
Oct. 2 – Although the Milk Bowl will not count for Tour points, full-time teams must attempt to qualify for the Milk Bowl to maintain their “100%er” status and be eligible for season-ending point fund money.
Oct. 8 – ACT returns to Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway for the Sunoco World Series 75. It’s part of a Saturday card that also includes the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, PASS Super Late Models, Sunoco Modified Triple Crown Series, and assorted other local divisions.
Oct. 22 – The 31st ACT Late Model Tour champion will again be crowned at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway.
All ACT Tour races will be broadcast live via pay-per-view or live stream for the first time in series history. The Thunder Road events are on FloRacing while the balance of the ACT schedule is slated for Racing America powered by Speed51.TV. The Mid-summer Classic 250 will also be featured on MAVTV as part of the “Short Track America” TV series.
For the second straight year, there are no direct conflicts between the ACT Late Model Tour and PASS Super Late Model schedules. This will allow drivers to run for the championship in both series if they choose which Ben Rowe did in 2021 en route to the ACT title.
Until Next Week
Please spend your money at places that sponsor short-track racing.
