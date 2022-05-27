Strap In By Big Bigelow: Ryan Blaney Should Have Been Blacked Flagged

Rules are rules and Blaney is a nice guy who didn’t do anything wrong, but the fact of the matter is there was no way he got that window net back up enough to be safe. He should have been forced to go to his pit stall, get it properly put back up, and then join the rear of the field with zero shot at winning the million.
I’m a Blaney fan but sometimes bad things happen that you can’t control.
It’s very well known it takes a strong crewman to latch a window net into place. And the crewmen are standing with both feet on the ground. I’m not sure a big strong guy could latch it while sitting down.
NASCAR said the net was up and he had both hands on the steering wheel, so they let him continue. I’ve seen it hundreds of times on TV, after the latch is secured the crewman does something with a small strap with Velcro on it.
I’d bet big money the net in the 12 car was held up with that Velcro strap wrapped around the roll cage.
I’m not sure who called for that caution, but clearly there was no need for it.
What would NASCAR have done if the net fell down as the pace car was headed to pit road? Would Blaney have been allowed to finish.
I’m not sure if they still do it, but back in the ‘70s a driver could drive by two black flags before he pitted after the third one. If you saw a fourth black flag, your score card was pulled and your day was done.
Denny Hamlin’s Take
“Where NASCAR really got away with one was, we nearly crashed off (Turn) 2,” said Denny Hamlin, who finished second. “When I send him head-first into traffic, and the window net’s down, I don’t know then they got a lawsuit on their hands.
“All I ask is that we know what the rules are, we play by them,” he continued. “He should’ve won the race. He was 100 yards from winning the race. But many cars have not won races because of a green-white-checkered, or a mistake on a restart, or things that happen at the end. Those things happen.”
• Ryan Blaney on Denny Hamlin’s comments after the race:
“I’d be upset, too, if I was in his position. You’re running second and the guy makes a mistake and puts the window net down, and you expect it to be handed to you and the leader gets black-flagged.”
From the Mail Bag
Al from South Carolina sent me a link to a piece written by Mike Hembree from Autoweek. The title was, “How Bobby Allison Set a NASCAR Record 50 Years Ago That Will Never Be Touched.”
Hembree wrote, “Fifty years ago, Bobby Allison put together an unusual streak that is unlikely to be matched. From Sept. 6, 1971 to Oct. 8, 1972, Allison led at least one lap in 39 consecutive NASCAR Cup races, establishing a record that held through the rest of his career and hasn’t been touched since his retirement in 1988.
To read the entire column check out https://autos.yahoo.com/bobby-allison-set-nascar-record-194200603.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=ma.
Joe Gibbs Gives Update on Kyle Busch’s Contract
Gibbs recently updated the team’s sponsorship and contract conversations.
“We’re really confident that we’re going to have that (No. 18) car squared away, sponsorship-wise, and we’re trying to work on our deal right now with Kyle,” Gibbs said. “So I think we feel good about it.”
Gibbs also indicated that the plan for JGR is to keep his grandson, 19-year-old Ty Gibbs, in the Xfinity Series for another season.
“We want to be real careful, take our time, and so really our goal was to keep him in Xfinity for two years, and so this is his first year really,” Gibbs said. “I think he’s had 23 or 24 Xfinity races, so the game plan is two years for sure in Xfinity. Make sure we don’t rush him.”
RIP
Richard “Dick” Gammell Sr. passed away at the age of 84 in St. Johnsbury. Dick drove car No. 55 at Northeastern Speedway in Waterford and at Thunder Road.
ACT Late Model Tour and PASS
Due to the forecast for severe weather for Sunday afternoon, the ACT/PASS double header at Monadnock, May 22, was postponed. Next up for PASS is June 12 at Oxford Plains Speedway. ACT will be at WMMP, June 11.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
• RESULTS – Late Model, May 21: 1. Jon Savage, 2. Alby Ovitt, 3. Stacy Cahoon, 4. Alexandre Tardif, 5. Quinny Welch, 6. Jeff Marshall, 7. Ryan Olson, 8. Ryan Ware, 9. Mark Patten, 10. Bryan Wall Jr., 11. Ben Belanger, 12. Mike Foster, 13. Jesse Switser, 14. Tyler Jones, 15. Matthew Morrill, 16. Jamie Aube, 17. Reilly Lanphear, 18. Kasey Beattie, 19. Stephen Donahue, 20. Tom Sheehan, 21. Mike Jurkowski.
• It was Savage’s first Late Model win at WMMP.
• MAY 28 – The first 100-lapper of the season for the Late Models will serve as Race No. 1 for the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series, a three-race series with a separate $1,500 point fund for the top three at the series’ end. Also racing will be the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Dwarf Cars and Kids Division. Post time is 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
• MAY 29 – The 59th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic will have the Late Models running 125 laps and the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Granite City 100 paying $10,000 to win.
The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will also be racing.
• The new seating section is set to open. Designed with those that simply can’t get around that easily anymore in mind, folks can drive up to and park along the backstretch fence and watch the races from the comfort of their vehicles.
This new section is first-come first-served. General Policies include: Absolutely no headlights or taillights during racing events. Anyone not in compliance will be asked to leave immediately. Minimum two fans per vehicle.
Spectators must remain in their designated area, whether viewing from their vehicles, a tailgating set up, etc.
Grills and coolers welcome, no glass.
Bear Ridge
• MAY 28 sponsored by The Wolf 95.3 & 107.1, it is the Bear Ridge Speedway Remembrance of Lost Friends Memorial Day event. Featuring the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Late Models, Ridge Runners and the first of the season 4-/6-Cylinder Enduro. Post time 6 p.m.
Riverside
• MAY 28 – Top Furniture presents the 350 Supers, Lil Rascals, Lightning Fours, Mad Dogs, 6- & 8-Cylinders and Dare Devils. Post time 6 p.m.
Until Next Week
Load up the family and get to a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
