Due to having very limited access to the internet, this week’s column will be very short.
Thunder Road
Will be in action July 3. On the card are Late Models, Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. Fireworks will finish the night. Post time is 7 p.m.
PASS
• RESULTS – Seekonk, MA, June 25: 1. Johnny Clark, 2. Angelo Belsito, 3. Eddie MacDonald, 4. Wayne Helliwell Jr., 5. Gabe Brown, 6. Fred Astle, 7. Brandon Barker, 8. Garrett Hall, 9. Ben Ashline, 10. Derek Gluchacki, 11. Jake Matheson, 12. Bobby Pelland III, 13. Brian Whalley, 14. Nick Lascoula, 15. Brandon Turbush, 16. Isaac Bevin, 17. Derek Griffith, 18. Dave Darling, 19. Vinnie Arregnado, 20. Kevin Casper, 21. Jacob Burns, 22. Jimmy Renfrew, 23. Jake Johnson, 24. Ben Rowe, 25. Dylan Estrada.
PASS and the ACT Late Model Tour are back in action July 10 at Oxford Plains Speedway. ACT will be running 125 laps and PASS will go 150 green flag laps.
ACT
• RESULTS – Autodrome Chaudiere, the Claude Leclerc 150 presented by Larue, June 25 – The top 10 were: 1. Jonathan Bouvrette, 2. William Larue, 3. Dany Trepanier, 4. D.J. Shaw, 5. Alexandre Tardif, 6. Maxime Gauvreau, 7. Jeff Cote, 8. Remi Perreault, 9. Jason Corliss 10. Erick Sands. Only two other Americans made the trip, they were Matt Anderson 16th and Cody Leblanc 23rd.
• JULY 2 – Both the Late Models and Tigers will run 76-lap main events. Also on tap will be the Strictly Stock Minis and the Kids Division. Fireworks will end the show, post time 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• JULY 2 – Pellerin Auto parts, Auto Body and Automotive presents the 4th of July Extravaganza, post time is 6 p.m.
Riverside
• JULY 2 – Milton CAT presents the Granite State Pro Stocks. Fans will also see the 350 Supers (double points), Lil Rascals (double points), (Mattix) Mad Dogs 6&8 Cylinders, Cyclone stock 4s and Fireworks.
Until Next Week
Get to a local short track this weekend. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
