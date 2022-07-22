PASS

• RESULTS – WMMP, July 15: 1. D.J. Shaw, 2. Johnny Clark, 3. Wayne Helliwell, 4. Dillon Moltz, 5. Joe Pastore, 6. Ben Ashline, 7. Trevor Sanborn, 8. Ryan Kuhn, 9. Stacy Cahoon, 10. Eddie MacDonald, 11. Brian Whalley, 12. Scott McDaniel, 13. Mark Patten, 14. Gabe Brown, 15. Mike Mayberry, 16. Jeremy Davis, 17. Ben Rowe, 18. Nick Jenkins, 19. Derek Ming, 20. Evan Hallstrom, 21. Dennis Spencer, 22. Evan Beaulieu, 23. Dan Winter.

• Lap leaders: Ming 1-8, Helliwell 9-132, Shaw 132-150.

