• RESULTS – WMMP, July 15: 1. D.J. Shaw, 2. Johnny Clark, 3. Wayne Helliwell, 4. Dillon Moltz, 5. Joe Pastore, 6. Ben Ashline, 7. Trevor Sanborn, 8. Ryan Kuhn, 9. Stacy Cahoon, 10. Eddie MacDonald, 11. Brian Whalley, 12. Scott McDaniel, 13. Mark Patten, 14. Gabe Brown, 15. Mike Mayberry, 16. Jeremy Davis, 17. Ben Rowe, 18. Nick Jenkins, 19. Derek Ming, 20. Evan Hallstrom, 21. Dennis Spencer, 22. Evan Beaulieu, 23. Dan Winter.
• Lap leaders: Ming 1-8, Helliwell 9-132, Shaw 132-150.
• Most Laps Led: Helliwell – 123 laps.
• Biggest Mover: Ashline – 13 spots, 19th to 6th.
• Hard Luck: Ming – 18 spots, 1st to 19th.
• Fastest Lap: Clark – 12.013.
• Total Time of Event: 50:59.
Also at WMMP, July 16: 1. Johnny Clark, 2. Brandon Barker, 3. Ben Ashline, 4. Ryan Kuhn, 5. Garrett Hall, 6. Dillon Moltz, 7. Trevor Sanborn, 8. Joey Polewarczyk, 9. Gabe Brown, 10. D.J. Shaw, 11. Joe Pastore, 12. David Oliver, 13. Wayne Helliwell Jr., 14. Brian Whalley, 15. Dennis Spencer Jr., 16. Ben Rowe, 17. Isaac Bevin, 18. Jake Matheson, 19. Scott McDaniel, 20. Eddie MacDonald, 21. Tyler Cahoon, 22. Evan Hallstrom, 23. Mike Mayberry, 24. Jeremy Davis.
• Lap Leaders: Moltz 1-91, 54 Clark 92-150.
• Most Laps Led: Moltz – 91.
• Biggest Mover: Kuhn – 18 spots, 22nd to 4th.
• Hard Luck: Davis – 20 spots, 4th to 24th.
• Fastest Lap: Clark – 12.164.
• Total Time of Event: 58:56.
• Next race will be held mid-week, July 27, at Seekonk (MA) Speedway with $10,000 going to the winner. Second pays $3,500, third $3,000, fourth $2,500, fifth $2,000, 10th $1,000, 15th $600, 20th back – $450 each.
ACT Late Model Tour
• POINTS – after five of scheduled 13 events: 1. D.J. Shaw 496, 2. Derek Gluchacki 417, 3. Alexendre Tardif 407, 4. Erick Sands 397, 5. Jonathan Bouvrette 393, 6. Remi Perreault 360, 7. Cody LeBlanc 341, 8. Jamie Swallow Jr. 338, 9. Patrick Laperle 312, 10. Robby Gordon Douglas 298.
• JULY 30 – The American-Canadian Tour returns to White Mountain Motorsports Park for the fifth annual Milton CAT Mid-summer 250.
The $10,000-to-win event has quickly become a crown jewel event for ACT as short-track stars from across New England and Quebec are expected to converge onto North Woodstock, NH to take on the longest race of the ACT Tour season, and one of its richest paydays.
WMMP
• RESULTS – Late Models, July 16: 1. Jeff Marshall, 2. Jesse Switser, 3. Bryan Wall Jr., 4. Mark Patten, 5. Quinny Welch, 6. Alby Ovitt, 7. Ryan Ware, 8. Stacy Cahoon, 9. Tyler Chase, 10. Mike Jurkowski, 11. David LaBrecque, DNS Kasey Beattie.
• JULY 23 – The New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 100 for the Late Models. It’s also the second race of the three-event Wall’s Ford Late Model Platinum Series.
It will be the final Test & Tune before the $10,000-to-win Milton CAT Mid-summer 250 American-Canadian Tour Spectacular, July 30. Post Time is 6 p.m.
Riverside
Posted July 20 – Attention Street Stocks:
Unfortunately with the bad news we got yesterday that we will most likely (still holding out hope) not be able to get more tires before our R&R race, we will not be selling any tires this weekend (7/23). We have heard from multiple teams that they want to come to Riverside this weekend to race and buy tires, but buying tires can’t happen as it stands right now. Although you can come and race on your own street stock track tires. There will still be no allowance for softener.
We have heard from some of regular Saturday night racers wondering if the R&R is a point race, it will be 150 blanket points to anyone who is there and races.
Thank you all for understanding, this tire dilemma is 100% out of our control.
• JULY 23 – New England Mini Stock, plus the 350 Supers, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, (Mattix) Mad Dogs 6&8 Cylinders, NEMST. Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• JULY 23 – Lucky’s Trailer Sales 360 Sprint Cars Special headlines the night of dirt track racing. Post time is 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
Because my deadline is before Thursday night races are completed, all of the following stats are prior to the running of last Thursday races.
Kyle Pembroke leads the Late Model standings by two points over Marcel Gravel. Gravel has been on the podium in four of eight races. Headed into the Mid-season Championships, July 21, Gravel is still looking for his first win of 2022.
The Late Models have seen seven different winners in eight races, Stephen Donahue has won twice. Those with a single win are Pelkey, Pembroke, Scott Dragon, Cooper Bouchard, Cody Blake and Nick Sweet.
Double points (boo) are on the line and the night’s purse will be doubled courtesy of Thunder Roads streaming partners at FloRacing.
I love the idea of a sponsor giving money directly to the race teams. At this time of the year it’s great to get a few extra bucks for the racing account.
• JULY 28 – It’s WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets Night – The regular divisions are racing including the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and the Road Warriors. The highlight of the night is the Port-a-Potty Grand Prix.
Post time is 7 p.m.
