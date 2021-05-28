Strap In By Big Bigelow: Some Free Advice For NASCAR

If it starts raining, put on the car covers and don’t take them off until it’s safe to go racing.
You read it all the time, “We do this for fans.” Well let me tell ya, if I had bought a ticket for that event at COTA, I’d be sending a bill to NASCAR for the price of the ticket, gas, parking, food, plus the cost of my new Ryan Blaney hat. I’m also charging them what it costs me in vacation days to miss work, my motel room (including a nice tip for the maid). And the $300 it cost to board my dog for the four days I was gone.
Before I go on, did I miss any chatter about how close Cole Custer came to getting hit while getting out of his car which was on fire? I’ve watched most of the “racing shows” and it’s like it never happened.
It would be a whole different conversation had either he or his car been hit in the aftermath.
That’s all I want to say about that. Thinking about it even days later still gives me the chills!
• Kevin Harvick’s day came to an end when, on lap 20, he slowed down to avoid crashing into Blaney and Christopher Bell. When he let off the gas Bubba Wallace hit him, sending Harvick into the wall. It was raining and visibility was very limited.
Kevin said, “It’s the most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car, by a lot. You can’t see anything down the straightaways. These cars were not built to run in the rain and when you can’t see, my spotter said, ‘check up, check up,’ because he thought he saw two cars wrecking. I let off and the guy behind me hit me wide-open because he never saw me. It’s unbelievable that we’re out there doing what we’re doing because we’re in race cars that aren’t made to do this, and if you can’t see going down the straightaway it’s absolutely not safe, not even close.”
He added, “We don’t have any business being out in the rain, period. All I can say is this is the worst decision that we’ve ever made in our sport that I’ve been a part of, and I’ve never felt more unsafe in my whole racing career, period.”
Please tell me it ain’t so: As I was waiting to hear NASCAR say they have met with Goodyear and told them to stop production on rain tires because moving forward they have no plans of ever trying to race again when it’s raining.
HOLD THE PRESSES: Not only did they not say they were never racing in the rain again, they announced Joey Logano was testing a mud flap at Richmond.
I kid you not! I can’t make this stuff up. You read that correctly. They dumped a bunch of water on the track to see if a mud flap would cut down the amount of spray being kicked up.
Logano said after COTA the main thing was not the tire. The tire’s got pretty good grip, it’s about the spray, the mist. The mud flaps kind of adjust the spray, but it doesn’t completely eliminate the spray, so we need to try to figure that out, but I think the biggest thing we realized is when we put slick tires on it. Slicks were obviously very slick. The cars were undriveable, but there was no spray, so that means it’s coming from the treads on the tires, so maybe there’s a less aggressive tread pattern that, one, allows us to have grip. We need to have that as well, but maybe we can eliminate some of the spray.
“The mud flaps helped some. It kind of just changes where the spray is coming out, so I feel like we made some good gains and learned some things to go back and try again, but, still, probably a lot of work to do there to get it to where we can see. That’s the biggest thing, and understanding how wet we can go back racing because maybe the goal is different than what we think. Maybe it’s not that we’re racing in downpouring rain, but maybe we can race on those racetracks when it’s still damp and go out there and race then, and the track dries off quicker and not have fans sitting there waiting for the track to dry. The Air Titans are great, but they’re not that entertaining, so trying to get the race back going is probably the number one goal and probably the most achievable goal at this moment.”
Playoffs
After 26 races, 16 drivers will move on to the playoffs. It could be 16 drivers with a win or 15 winners and the point leader at that time if he doesn’t have a win.
Martin Truex Jr. with three wins and Alex Bowman with two wins are the only two teams locked into the playoffs.
Chase Elliott with his win last weekend joins eight guys who have one win. That includes William Byron, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell.
If playoff invites were mailed out today those drivers plus current point leader Denny Hamlin (with 597 points) would be moving on to the round of 16.
That leaves only four spots for drivers getting in on points (with 12 races to go). Those four today are Kevin Harvick 428, Austin Dillon 366, Chris Buescher 338 and Tyler Reddick with 334 points.
The next four guys in points and currently outside the playoffs are Matt DiBenedetto 296, Kurt Busch 286, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 281 and Ross Chastain 276.
Air Titans
Did you know the trucks used with the Air Titans each have a small block V-8 that runs a fan which blows out air at 568 mph and 70 degrees warmer than the ambient temperature? It can dry a football field in less than 30 seconds.
Upcoming Events:
BEAR RIDGE: May 29, the dirt track will run the Memorial Day Remembrance of Lost Friends. Fans will see the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Four Cylinders and the first of the season 4-/6-cylinder Enduro. The Limited Late Models and Dirt Stocks are off.
Action starts at 6 p.m.
WMMP: May 29, the Late Models go 100 laps. Also on tap are the Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, and the Kids Trucks round out the card. Post time is 6 p.m.
RIVERSIDE: May 29, 350 Supers, Late Models, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 4-cylinders, Bone Stock 6-/8-cylinders, and Dare Devils. Racing starts at 6 p.m.
THUNDER ROAD: May 30, the 58th running of the Memorial Day Classic. The Late Models go 125 laps while the Tigers go 100 laps in Round 1 of the Triple Crown Series. The Street Stocks and Road Warriors round out the card. Post time is 1:30 p.m.
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR: June 12, White Mountain Motorsports Park, the main event will be 121 laps, post time is 6 p.m.
PASS: June 6 – Oxford Plains Speedway.
Until Next Week
Get out to a local short track this weekend. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
