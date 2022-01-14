Strap In By Big Bigelow: Sorry Race Fans, Junior Is Not Coming Back Full Time

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he was eager to jump in for testing this week at Daytona, so much that he called a handful of teams – Richard Childress Racing and Spire Motorsports among others – hoping for some seat time. He said a half-dozen texts went to Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports’ VP of Competition, who finally bit, clearing the way for him to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet during the preseason sessions.
Earnhardt reflected this past Wednesday on his time back behind the wheel of the Cup Series’ new Next Gen car that will debut this season, gaining valuable knowledge that should help him become a more informed broadcaster for NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage. The 47-year-old retired from full-time Cup Series competition after the 2017 season and has kept his recreational racing to one Xfinity Series event each year since.
Earnhardt scuttled any speculation that this week’s return to the Cup Series garage might lead to more, say perhaps a Daytona 500 one-of.
Next Gen Test at Daytona
Top 10 speeds from second day of Daytona Next Gen Test, January 12. The test was cut short by over an hour.
1. Harrison Burton (21) 195.304, 2. Austin Cindric (2) 195.152, 3. Ryan Blaney (12) 191.898, 4. Ty Dillon (43) 190.034, 5. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (5) 190.014, 6. William Byron (24) 189.958, 7. Daniel Suarez (1) 189.913, 8. Daniel Hemric (31) 189.829, 9. Landon Cassill (7) 189.546, 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) 189.286.
Ryan Preece
Last week I mentioned Ryan Preece had signed with Stewart-Haas Racing. His duties are to perform simulator work while running a mix of races across each of NASCAR’s top-three touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Preece will be a Ford Performance driver in each series, and he will be the default driver if any of SHR’s full-time drivers are unable to compete due to COVID-19 or any other unforeseen circumstance.
This week I heard he will compete in multiple Cup Series races in 2022 for Rick Ware Racing as a part of the team’s alliance with SHR. Preece’s first race behind the wheel of the No. 15 will be the inaugural Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Feb. 6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Teams Looking For Parts
Word among the teams is it’s getting hard to find the necessary parts and pieces to build Next Gen cars.
Richard Childress said earlier this week before starting a two-day test at Daytona his organization only has two cars done for each team.
Childress expects a third and maybe a fourth car will be built by the time of the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum.
NASCAR hopes each team will have five cars at the start of the season. Teams will be allowed a maximum of seven cars per team for the season.
Keep in mind a team can wreck two, sometimes three, cars at Daytona including those running in the Clash.
There is even talk about the Daytona 500 winner not having to put the car on display at Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum adjacent to Daytona International Speedway.
David Ragan
Ragan is set to pilot the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing (RWR) entry for multiple races in 2022 starting with the Daytona 500.
Jacques Villeneuve
Former Formula 1 and Indy 500 Champion Jacques Villeneuve is looking to race in the Daytona 500. Villeneuve, 50, spent Tuesday and Wednesday at Daytona driving the No. 27 Ford in the Next Gen test for Team Hezeberg, a new Cup Series team this season formed between racing legend Toine Hezemans and Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg.
Thunder Road
The Inside Groove has learned that Trampas Demers will not compete for the Thunder Road championship in 2022.
He is, however, expected to still compete at select prestigious events at the track next season.
Thunder Road and FloRacing
Officials have confirmed their live streaming partnership to bring fans worldwide the excitement of The Road will continue in 2022. All 19 Thunder Road events will be broadcast in full as part of a multi-year agreement.
For a $150 annual subscription fee fans can watch every lap of action at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” either live or on-demand along with highlights and interviews.
A subscription also provides viewers access to the entire FloRacing and FloSports library. FloRacing was recently named the exclusive broadcaster of the NASCAR Roots package, which includes the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and ARCA Menards Series. FloRacing also live streams events from Stafford Motor Speedway, USAC Racing, the Chili Bowl Nationals, Eldora Speedway, the SMART Modified Tour, and much more. Other FloSports networks are dedicated to sports such as football, baseball, cycling, soccer, and track and field.
Northeast Sports Network of Essex Junction and Lyndonville will produce the Thunder Road broadcasts. Events can be viewed on the FloRacing website, the FloRacing mobile app, and smart TV platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and ChromeCast. Visit https://bit.ly/32NDamR to sign up for a FloRacing account.
Thunder Road and FloRacing have again teamed up for two “double purse” events as part of the live streaming arrangement. All divisions will be racing for double the prize money at the Times Argus Midseason Championships on July 21 and Vermont Tire & Service Night, August 18. Nearly $30,000 in total bonus awards have been posted across the two events. The Midseason Championships also have added distance and double points.
“Working with FloRacing has been a great thing for Thunder Road and its fans,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “The viewership numbers for year one were even better than we expected, and we think they’ll only grow as fans outside Vermont discover the great racing. FloRacing’s addition of series such as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the SMART Modified Tour gives our fans even more value for their subscription. We can’t wait to get the 2022 season started with the Community Bank N.A. 150 on May 1.
FloSports is an international leader in live event streaming and on-demand video. It offers exclusive coverage and original programming for more than two dozen sports. Their content library includes live events, shows, commentary, movies, and documentaries. FloSports has partnered with numerous major sports organizations and college conferences, including the NCAA, Tour de France, Big 10, USA Wrestling, and the Professional Bowlers Association.
FloRacing is the primary motorsports platform on FloSports. They broadcast events live and on-demand from dozens of racetracks and series across North America, including stock car racing, open-wheel racing, drag racing, and motocross. You can also watch highlight packages, classic auto racing events, motorsports-themed films, documentaries, and more 24/7.
