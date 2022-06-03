With the win, his name will be put on the granite marker up behind the announcer’s tower. There are three granite markers up there with all the names of the winners of the Memorial Classic, the Milk Bowl and the Labor Day Classic.
Stephen’s Dad John’s name is on all three makers. John won on Labor Day 2007, on Memorial Day 2008 and he kissed the cow in 2009.
Maybe in the next week or so I’ll take a closer look at the names on the three monuments and see how many fathers, brothers and even grandfathers are on them.
I do know Mike Olsen won the Labor Day race in a Busch car in 2002 and Stubby Fadden won the Milk Bowl in 1970 and ‘79.
From 1978-81 no Labor Day Classic event was held. From 1982-96 the Milk Bowl was held on Labor Day weekend.
2022 Memorial Day Classic Results
1. Stephen Donahue, 2. Kyle Pembroke, 3. Derrick O’Donnell, 4. Christopher Pelkey, 5. Brooks Clark, 6. Matthew Smith, 7. Brandon Lanphear, 8. Cody Blake, 9. Jason Corliss, 10. Brendan Moodie, 11. Scott Dragon, 12. Tyler Cahoon, 13. Matt White, 14. Keegan Lamson, 15. Phil Scott, 16. Woody Pitkat, 17. Stephen Martin, 18. Marcel J. Gravel, 19. Chip Grenier, 20. Andy Hill, 21. Chris Roberts, 22. Jared Curtis, 23. Peyton Lanphear, 24. Evan Hallstrom, 25. Scott Coburn, 26. Eric Chase, 27. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 28. Gabe Brown, 29. Jeff Marshall, 30. Laci Potter, 31. Cooper Bouchard.
Cup Quickies
Where in the heck is World Wide Technology Raceway?
I looked it up so you don’t have to. It’s the former Gateway International Raceway in Madison, IL, near St. Louis.
This weekend NASCAR will run on the 1.25 mile oval. The Cup cars will go 240 laps which is 300 miles.
I think it should be a rule that the location of the track must be part of the name of the speedway. The Auto Club Speedway is one of them that doesn’t tell you where the track is. Did you know it was in Fontana, CA?
If you were on a game show would you need to call a friend to tell you the Circuit of the Americas track is in Echo Park, TX?
Cup Series Playoff Standings After Charlotte, May 28
Only three drivers are locked into the playoffs: Ross Chastain, William Byron and Denny Hamlin. The three of them have each won twice. Two wins in the regular season (the first 26 races) guarantees you a spot in the playoffs.
If less than 17 guys win in the regular season, all those with a single win would get an invite. With 11 winners in the first 14 races there are only five spots left.
Those with a single win are, Chase Elliott (489 points), Kyle Busch (452), Joey Logano (423), Alex Bowman (415), Kyle Larson (412), Chase Briscoe (349), Austin Cindric (294) and Kurt Busch with 289 points.
If points were awarded today, the next five in would be Ryan Blaney (436 points), Martin Truex Jr. (430), Christopher Bell (400), Kevin Harvick (373) and Tyler Reddick with 350 points.
The next four are Aric Almirola (342), Austin Dillon (328), Erik Jones (321) and Daniel Suarez (301).
PASS
The Pro All Star Super Late Models had last weekend off. JUNE 12 they will be at Oxford, ME.
ACT Late Models
Had last weekend off. JUNE 11 they are headed to WMMP for the Spring Green. Post time is 6 p.m.
WMMP
• JUNE 4 – With the Memorial Day Weekend cancellation of the $1,500-to-win Spring Board 100 and the Modified Racing Series (MRS) Milton CAT 100 on the schedule for this weekend fans will see twin 100-lappers.
Joining the Mods and Late Models will be the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and the Kids Division.
Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge Speedway
• JUNE 4 – Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank presents a night of racing on the dirt. Fans will see the Sportsman Modifieds, Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Late Models, Dirt Stocks and the Four Cylinders will be running for double points. Post time is 6 p.m.
Riverside
• JUNE 4 – Beattie Enterprises brings you a night of racing. The Late Models will make their second appearance of 2022 along with the Street Stocks, Mattix Mad Dogs 6/8s and the Cyclone Stock 4s.
The New England Antique Racers will also be there. Post time is 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
• JUNE 10 – Will be running a special Friday night show with the debut of the New England Supermodified Series along with the first leg of the Myers Container Service Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series.
The Late Models, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will also be in town. Post time is 7 p.m.
Until Next Week
Load up the family and get to a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.