Steven grew up in Danville, about eight miles from my hometown. His Dad Kendell drove a Late Model at Riverside in Groveton, NH and I drove a Super Stock there in 1986 and 1987.
When I decided to have a car built to race at Thunder Road in 1990, Kendell installed the interior tin and painted the car. It was his attention to details that won us the car show that year.
I emailed Steven him a few questions:
BIG: What year were you born?
SL: I was born July 23, 1992 in St. Johnsbury, VT.
BIG: I remember you being a little guy hanging around the garage. I recall your Dad buying you a go-kart. I was very surprised after your first outing when you said you didn’t want to drive it. Am I correct in thinking your Dad hung it on the wall and told you it was there if you ever wanted to drive it?
Didn’t he end up selling it?
SL: Ha-ha, yes my Dad bought a road course kart and oval kart for the weekly summer series at Thunder Road. We went to the first test and we were not very good – ha-ha! I remember watching a couple of other kids crash badly in practice. After seeing that, I think I was just not that into it after the day was over. My Dad kept the karts for quite a while afterwards in case I ever wanted to race them again, but he never pressured me. Ultimately, he sold them to Rick Paya, I believe.
BIG: I remember when you showed up at White Mountain with a Kid’s Truck, it didn’t take long to figure out you had some talent. How old were you then?
SL: I started racing in the Kid’s Truck division the day I turned 13-years-old. It was my birthday that Saturday night and I think we finished second the first time out.
BIG: How many years after that before you were driving a Late Model? How many years did you drive a LM at WM?
SL: We ended up going from the Truck division to the Street Stocks then advancing to Late Models. My first Late Model race was about three years after I started in the Trucks. We raced the Late Model for one year at White Mountain (2008).
BIG: What did you drive next?
SL: After a season at White Mountain, we built a Super Late Model for the 2009 season and competed in the PASS North Tour. In the fall, we traveled south to race at Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, NC and Greenville Pickens Speedway in Easley, SC. In 2010 and 2011 we competed in the full PASS South tour. In 2012 and 2013 we only raced select Super Late Model races as well as a couple of NASCAR K&N Series races at New Hampshire, Rockingham, Richmond and Bristol.
BIG: There was talk about your family moving south. Was the plan for you to drive down there or were you planning on working on a team?
SL: Ultimately, like any young driver, the plan was to get noticed and keep moving up the ranks. We knew we would eventually need to move to North Carolina, making it easier to make connections in the racing world and compete on a bigger stage. After years of 14-hour drives from Vermont to North Carolina for racing, I was very blessed that my family decided to follow me south to help support me in pursuing my dream. We rented a shop from Dave Blaney (father of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney) in Salisbury, NC and lived in a camper outside the shop for two long years while we raced nearly non-stop and I went to college. It was those years and connections made in racing that landed me my first job in NASCAR at Haas Racing, a development team for Stewart-Haas Racing.
BIG: Can you tell us some of the series you drove in and at what tracks?
SL: Some of the series were, ACT Tour, PASS Tour, CRA Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series. I was fortunate to race at a lot of cool places. Some of my favorites were Hickory Motor Speedway, Gresham Motorsports Park, Oxford Plains Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, New Smyrna Speedway, South Boston Speedway, Concord Motorsports Park and Richmond International Raceway.
BIG: Once you stopped racing weren’t you on some pretty successful teams?
SL: After competing in my last NASCAR K&N Series race at Richmond in 2013, I began working at Haas Racing for a NASCAR K&N Series team with Cole Custer as the driver. That’s ultimately where I started my full-time career working on race cars.
BIG: Who were some of the drivers you worked with?
SL: I’ve been pretty fortunate to work with some great teams and drivers. Some drivers include Ryan Blaney, Brett Moffitt, Cole Custer, Matt Kenseth, Ross Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and now Kyle Larson.
BIG: When did you start working for HMS? You were on Jimmie Johnson’s 48 team last season, correct?
SL: I transitioned from a mechanic at Stewart-Haas Racing to an opportunity to become an engine tuner at HMS in January of 2016. I started as Cole Custer’s engine tuner for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In 2017, I moved to be William Byron’s engine tuner and we won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. In 2018, I moved up to be an engine tuner in the NASCAR Cup Series for Jimmie Johnson. I worked on the 48 team for three years and got to experience Jimmie’s final season and last race with him before he retired.
BIG: Do you work at HMS full time?
SL: Yes, I work at HMS in Concord, NC full time.
BIG: What do you do during the week?
SL: During the week, we spend the first half of the week prepping the primary race cars for the upcoming race weekend. This includes checking over all engine and drivetrain components and driving the race cars on the chassis dyno for a pre-race shake down. The last half of the week, we set-up and load the cars in the haulers.
BIG: I heard you got to go overseas when Johnson got the chance to drive an F-1 car? Was it an F-1 car? How cool was that?
SL: Yes, a couple of us on the 2018 48 team were asked to go overseas to do a seat swap with Fernando Alonso and Jimmie Johnson. We boxed up a NASCAR Cup car, toolbox, tires and spare parts into a container and shipped it by boat from Concord, NC to Bahrain. The F1 car that Jimmie drove was from 2013 and McLaren brought their test team as well to help. We watched the F1 season finale race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with the McLaren team and then did the Seat Swap on Monday.
BIG: You are the engine tuner for the 2021 Cup Champion, Kyle Larson. You had the same job with Johnson last season.
Can you tell us what you do as the engine tuner?
SL: During the race weekend, I make engine tuning changes based on downloaded data from the engine and try to resolve any drivability issues Kyle might have. I also help the mechanics with any changes they need to make on the car and ultimately communicate with the engineers and crew chief on engine vitals and cooling.
BIG: Does each team only have one?
SL: Yes, Hendrick Engines supplies one tuner per team. All of us engine tuners work together closely during the week as well as at the track.
BIG: I know you’re on pit road during the race but you don’t go over the wall. What do you do during the race?
SL: During the race, I scan our team radio as well as our teammates in case there is an engine issue for any HMS team. During the pit stops, I throw the front air hose to assist the front tire changer. The only time I go over the wall is to assist in crash damage repairs or engine issues.
BIG: You guys had alternator trouble at the Roval. You and another guy got high praise for going over the wall to put a belt back on. It sounded like it wasn’t an easy task. What can you tell us about that?
SL: Unfortunately, at the Roval race, which was an elimination race for the Round of 12, we had an alternator belt failure at the start of the race. If we were unable to fix the issue, we would have been eliminated from the Championship round. Thankfully we were at a road course so the caution lap time was long enough to get the belt changed. Our crew chief, Cliff Daniels, asked me how long it would take and I had estimated 2.5 minutes and luckily it took me just over a minute to install a new belt. I knew everything had to go perfectly for it to work out. To get it fixed was one thing, but to be able to go on to win the race as well was the true team accomplishment.
BIG: I haven’t seen your Dad for a while. What’s he doing?
SL: My parents, Kendell and Sue, live about five minutes from me in China Grove, NC. My Dad worked for a couple of NASCAR teams driving their race haulers for a few years before now owning a used car dealership. He still gets calls to work on people’s race cars and will be going to crew chief a car at the Snowflake race in Pensacola, FL in December.
BIG: Tell him I said hi and thank you for your time. And congratulations, I read you’re starting a family soon.
SL: I will tell them hi! Thank you for reaching out to me and for your time in writing the article. Look forward to reading it. My wife and I are excited to welcome a little boy in January – he already has a go kart. Thanks so much!
