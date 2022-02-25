If I’m Menards, Ryan Blaney’s sponsor at Daytona, I’d demand a refund. After the race Blaney said, “I made the decision of I wasn’t gonna make a move until I was 100 percent sure that one of our two cars (Austin Cindric, his teammate) was gonna win, and one of us did.
“I wanted to try to win the race for Roger Penske. I’m happy for (Cindric crew chief) Jeremy Bullins and everyone that works on that 2 car. It’s just one of those things. It didn’t work out. We still ended up fourth, but I don’t know another perfect position we could have put ourselves in to win the race. Whether that was me or another car, that’s what I was doing, and I didn’t want to make a move too early because that throws a big chance out the window.”
I mentioned Menards, his sponsor. But what about the crews? It’s my understanding when a car wins a race everyone right down to the guy who sweeps the floors at the shop gets a bonus.
I wonder if it’s a set dollar amount so if the 2 wins do the guys on the 12 and 22 teams get the same bonus? Come to think about it, am I wrong thinking Cindric banked more cash than Blaney?
What about the race fans who bet on Blaney? NASCAR promotes betting on NASCAR races knowing if fans could win a few bucks it would bring more attention to the sport like the NFL does. If I had wagered a few bucks on Blaney, I too would be looking for a refund.
• And one more thought crossed my mind. Would Blaney have done something else if it was Joey Logano in the 22 and not Cindric? I ask because not everyone knows Austin’s dad Tim is president of Team Penske! I’m guessing that makes him Blaney’s boss.
And I Quote
“I’ll bring two teams to the race track as soon as they make victory lane big enough for two race cars.”
I’m thinking it was Robert Yates who said that in the early ’80s, but it may have been Junior Johnson.
Someone figured out if you had a single car team it didn’t take twice as much money to field a second team. Teams added a few guys to the shop and the owners found more sponsors.
Teams grew to three, four and even five cars. NASCAR at one point said four was the maximum. At the time Jack Roush had five teams.
One More Thought on Teammates
Cindric showed no remorse: “I have absolutely zero regrets,” he said. “Everybody behind me put themselves into position to win the race. I think I did the same. Obviously, it worked out quite well.”
By blocking Blaney and pinching him into the wall, he caused him to wreck and dropped him to fourth. I’m hoping those two points won’t come into play later in the year. I say two points, but had Blaney won he’d have seven more points than he does today.
Just One More Thought on Teammates
Blaney said he wasn’t going to make a move until he was 100 percent sure a Penske car was going to win. Bubba Wallace was second 0.036 seconds short of the win.
Quickies
• I noticed the Daytona road course isn’t on the 2022 schedule.
• Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 in his eighth Cup start. In 1967 Mario Andretti won the 500 in his seventh start. Trevor Bayne holds the record winning the Daytona 500 in his second career Cup start back in 2011.
• Hard to believe it was only Roger Penske’s third Daytona 500 win. In fact, three drivers of the No. 2 in the Daytona 500 are zero for 31. Rusty Wallace is zero for 15, Brad Keselowski is zero for 11 and Kurt Busch is zero for five.
• Cindric joins an interesting club. With his 500 win, he joins Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon as the only four drivers who have won an Xfinity Championship and a Daytona 500.
• The running order coming to take the green in overtime saw one driver in the top 15 who had a Daytona 500 win and that was Michael McDowell restarting in seventh.
• Ryan Blaney has four top 10s in the last six 500s.
• This was the 64th running of the 500 and Cindric was the 41st guy to win a 500.
• Cindric became the 199th driver to win a Cup race.
• Brad Keselowski’s average running position in the Daytona 500 was 4.8., Austin Cindric was 6.3. Chris Buescher was 7.8 and Ryan Blaney was 8.3.
• Margin of victory was 0.036 Wallace, Chase Briscoe was third .091 behind and Blaney was fourth .130 back.
• Since electronic scoring began, the closest margin of victory in the Daytona 500 was .010 in 2016, when Denny Hamlin beat Martin Truex Jr. In 2020, Hamlin beat Blaney by .014.
• Top 12 finishers came from 10 different teams. Only Cindric and Blaney and Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe are teammates.
• The purse for this weekend’s Cup race at Fontana, CA is $8,035,061. The Xfinity Series purse is $1,618,853
Team Penske and RFK Racing
Friday morning before the 500, NASCAR took possession of wheels from Team Penske and RFK Racing and took them to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, NC, for further inspection.
Roger Penske said modifications had been necessary due to inconsistencies in the wheels, and that Team Penske had notified NASCAR of this beforehand.
“We had contacted NASCAR a week before and said that the wheels we were getting were not all the same and we felt we needed to modify the holes where the drive pins go in,” said Penske. “We didn’t really get any feedback, and at that point, we went ahead and opened the holes up.
“I just think there was so much going on and trying to get the communication back and forth – we certainly talked about it with them,” Penske said. “This wasn’t something we did under the covers trying to beat anybody. It was right there.”
Early this week, NASCAR said there would be no penalties. NASCAR met with Next Gen suppliers and several race teams to discuss wheel specifications. Following that discussion, NASCAR made small adjustments to increase the upper tolerance on pin and pilot bores for Fontana. NASCAR will reevaluate with suppliers and race teams and determine a path forward following this weekend’s race.
NASCAR Came Down on Two Teams
The 31 car, driven by Justin Haley, and the 50 team of Kaz Grala both were hammered for Safety Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.
The 31 Crew Chief (Trent Owens) and crew members (Jacob Nelson and Marshall McFadden) have been suspended from the next four Championship Series’ events.
The 50 Crew Chief (Tony Eury Jr.) and crew members (Chris Zima and Aaron Powell) have also been suspended from the next four Championship Series’ events.
NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2022 Grassroots Racing Coverage on USA Network
NASCAR and NBC Sports announced broadcast coverage for the 2022 slate of grassroots races on USA Network, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
USA Network will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series – except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events – for a total of 30 race broadcasts. All televised coverage on USA Network will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.
ACT Late Model Tour
Drivers who submit their full-season entries to the ACT office by March 18 receive the discounted price of $700, a 30 percent savings.
The fee after March 18 is $1,000.
Any driver who submits the full-season ACT entry form is considered to have entered all point-counting events on the 2022 schedule, along with the Vermont Milk Bowl. If someone files a full-season entry, they will not have to submit individual entries for each event. The champion is guaranteed nearly $12,000 worth of awards with almost $50,000 in total point fund and contingency monies on the line.
Bear Ridge Speedway
News out of Bradford is Bear Ridge Speedway will host two DIRTcar Sportsman East Series events in 2022.
Until Next Week Please support those who support short-track racing.
