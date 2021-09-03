Strap In By Big Bigelow: Ten Races To Decide The 2021 Cup Champion

There are four rounds of playoffs:
1) Round of 16: Darlington, Richmond, Bristol.
2) Round of 12: Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte.
3) Round of 8: Kansas, Texas, Martinsville.
4) The Championship race at Phoenix.
A win automatically advances the driver to the next round.
The bottom four drivers at the end of each round are eliminated.
The highest finishing driver at Homestead is the Champion. Drivers do not earn any segment points at Phoenix.
The 16 drivers and their points are:
1. Kyle Larson 2,052
2. Ryan Blaney 2,024
3. Martin Truex Jr. 2,024
4. Kyle Busch 2,022
5. Chase Elliott 2,021
6. Alex Bowman 2,015
7. Denny Hamlin 2,015
8. William Byron 2,014
9. Joey Logano 2,013
10. Brad Keselowski 2,008
11. Kurt Busch 2,008
12. Christopher Bell 2,005
13. Michael McDowell 2,005
14. Aric Almirola 2,005
15. Tyler Reddick 2,003
16. Kevin Harvick 2,002
Everyone was reset to 2,000 points. Then their playoff points were added. Playoff points were a single point to win a segment and five points for winning a race in the season’s first 26 races.
What I like about this system is, after every round, there is a reset and not only does a driver get to take his playoff bonus points with him from the regular season, the next nine events’ drivers can also earn playoff points.
White Mountain
• Sept. 4: The Late Models will go 100 laps. They’ll be joined by the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and Kids Trucks. Post time is 6 p.m.
The ACT Late Model Tour/Thunder Road
The 43rd running of the Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200 is set for Sept. 5 with a post time of 1 p.m. This is a Tour point counting event. It doesn’t count towards weekly points for the TR regulars.
It’s the second time the Tour has raced at The Road this season. Brooks Clark won the Community Bank 15, May 5. Clark came from the 21st starting position to score his first ACT Late Model Tour victory.
This will be the 77th ACT Late Model Tour race held at The Road, the first one was on June 18, 1992.
• Most starts, 63 (Phil Scott).
• Most wins, eight (Brian Hoar).
• Most top 5 finishes, 24 (Brian Hoar).
• Most top 10 finishes, 33 (Phil Scott).
• Most caution flags, 14 (09/26/1999, 04/30/2006).
• Fewest caution flags, one (eight times).
• Most improved starting position, 24 spots (Austin Theriault, 09/02/2012).
• Best Rookie finish, 1st (Ryan Moore, 10/06/2002; Travis Stearns, (09/01/2013).
ACT Tour
• POINTS – ACT Tour (with three events to go, Sept. 26, White Mountain Motorsports Park; Oct. 9, Thompson Speedway and Oct. 23, Seekonk Speedway): 1. D.J. Shaw 803, 2. Ben Rowe 797, 3. Tom Carey 784, 4. Derek Gluchacki 743, 5. Stephen Donahue 698, 6. Shawn Swallow 678, 7. Jimmy Hebert 662, 8. Erick Sands 646, 9. Matt Anderson 572, 10. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 495
• POINTS – Thunder Road Late Models (with two events to go, Sept. 10 and 17): 1. Jason Corliss 873, 2. Christopher Pelkey 848, 3. Trampas Demers 789, 4. Tyler Cahoon 782, 5. Kyle Pembroke 760, 6. Marcel J. Gravel, 758, 7. Stephen Donahue 757, 8. Brendan Moodie 748, 9. Matthew Smith 740, 10. Brandon Lanphear 731
PASS
The Oxford 250 was won by Cassius Clark who banked $25,000 plus lap money. Rounding out the top 10 were Curtis Gerry, Derek Griffith, Joey Doiron, Johnny Clark, Eddie MacDonald, Dennis Spencer, Trevor Sanborn, Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Bubba Pollard.
Sixty-one drivers ran a heat race, with 43 of them starting the 250, 20 of those finished on the lead lap.
Trevor Sanborn won the B Feature, started 35th and finished eighth. Bubba Pollard, the 2018 winner, used a provisional to start last and got to fifth and finished 10th.
Next up is Sept. 18 at White Mountain.
Bear Ridge
• Sept. 4 – Sponsored by Valley Floors the night’s activities will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models,
Four Cylinders and the 4-/6-Cylinder Enduro. Plus the final appearance of the season for the Sprint Cars of New England. The USAC DMA Midgets and the Dirt Stocks will return to action on 9/11/2021.
Until Next Week
Get out and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
