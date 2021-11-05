Thank you, Alex, for doing what you’re paid to do – race your race car. I’m sure the guy who sweeps the floors and gets a bonus when the 48 wins thanks you, too. I’ve said it before, I think the final race should pay $1,000,000 to the highest finisher among those not in the final four.
Quickies
• Kyle Busch will be required to complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season as a result of language used during a post-race interview that is in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines.
Kyle Busch said, “In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it.”
Don’t be surprised when next year comes and he goes back to, “No comment” is his reply when someone holds a microphone in front of him.
• Kyle Larson won three races in a row, twice, this season. The last time that was done was 1987 when Dale Earnhardt did it.
• The purses for this weekend’s races are $10,053,801 for Cup, Xfinity $1,622,583 and the Trucks $908,369. Those figures don’t include any bonus money, just money won in the race itself.
• Ever since 2014 when Kevin Harvick did it, every Cup champion has won the final race of the season. Kyle Busch did it in 2015 and 2019, Jimmie Johnson (2016), Martin Truex Jr. (2017), Joey Logano (2018) and Chase Elliott (2020) last season.
• The season finale for 13 of the first 15 years of NASCAR’s so-called modern era (beginning in 1972) was held in California – from 1974 to 1980 at Ontario and from 1981 to 1986 at Riverside.
In 1987, the finale was moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway, where it existed through the 2000 season. Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the end of the schedule from 2002 through 2019, before Phoenix got the spot in 2020. Phoenix hosts this year and again in 2022.
• The four drivers who led the most laps this year are the four guys with a shot at the Championship. Larson led with 2,474, Hamlin had 1,502, Elliott 858 and Truex with 793.
• All three NASCAR Series went into overtime last week.
Tell me again why someone isn’t building more short tracks?
Most of the ACT Late Model Tour Will Be Streamed Next Season
The American-Canadian Tour and Racing America powered by Speed51.TV have announced a new live streaming agreement for the 2022 season. The deal means the entire ACT Late Model Tour schedule will be broadcast live with most of the events available worldwide on Racing America.
Under the terms of the agreement, Racing America is offering live streaming and on-demand broadcasts of all ACT Late Model Tour events except those held at Vermont’s Thunder Road Speedbowl. The broadcasting format for each event will be determined after the 2022 ACT schedule is released. The schedule is expected by Thanksgiving.
Furthermore, the annual Midsummer Classic 250 at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park is being featured on MAVTV Motorsports Network’s “Short Track America” television show. The premiere date of the one-hour episode is to be determined. MAVTV and Short Track America previously broadcast the ACT-sanctioned Vermont Milk Bowl in 2018.
Racing America powered by Speed51.TV will also continue to broadcast all oval track events at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, which is co-sanctioned by ACT and the Pro All Stars Series (PASS). This includes the Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing, Icebreaker Weekend, and the Wednesday Summer Series.
“We’re thrilled to announce this deal with Racing America powered by Speed51.TV for our teams and fans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “It’s a win-win for everyone involved. Teams and their sponsors get more exposure, our existing fans get more chances to watch the action, and new fans can be introduced to ACT from anywhere in the world. The 31st ACT Late Model Tour season will be the first where every race is broadcast live, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for the series.” Racing America is one of the leading broadcasters of grassroots short-track racing in North America. Every year, Racing America airs hundreds of races both live and on-demand along with highlights, driver interviews, and other content. They broadcast some of the biggest short-track events in the U.S., including the World Series of Speedway Racing, Oxford 250, All-American 400, Slinger Nationals, and Snowball Derby. They are also an official live streaming partner of numerous touring series and weekly racetracks from coast to coast.
The American-Canadian Tour has been a leading sanctioning body of short-track racing in the Northeastern United States and Canada since 1986. The ACT Late Model Tour competes at tracks throughout the region and has held special events as far south as Florida. The ACT Late Model rules are used for weekly racing at a dozen different tracks, many of which participate in the New England Late Model Challenge Cup regional series. ACT also sanctions or co-sanctions racing at Thunder Road, New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park, and Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.
For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com. You can also get updates on Facebook and Twitter at @ACTTour. For more information about Racing America powered by Speed51.TV, visit www.racingamerica.com, like @racingamericadotcom on Facebook, or follow racingamerica on Twitter.
Until Next Week
Please spend your money at places that sponsor short-track racing.
