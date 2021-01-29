Flash Back - I'm getting old when second generation drivers retire. Brent Dragon (left, Beaver's son) and Scott (right, Bobby's son) have no plans on racing in 2021. It's been a few years since Brent hung up his helmet and Scott will not be driving the No. 16 this coming season. (Photo by Big Bigelow)
Flash Back - I don't recall the year, Dwayne Lanphear (40, up in the air) and Tracey Bellerose (2) wreck at Thunder Road. (Photo by Big Bigelow)
Flash Back - Jamie McMurray (right) sitting in a press conference with Terry Labonte at NHMS in the early ’90s. Does he look like he wants to be there? (Photo by Big Bigelow)
The Busch Clash at Daytona, February 9, will be the first time any race cars will be on track in 2021. There will be no practice before this event. The race can be seen at 7 p.m. on FS1.
The Clash will not be run on the 2.5-mile banked track. The race will use approximately three-quarters of the tri-oval along with the challenging infield portion of the road course. The track will have a total of 14 turns.
Due to the pandemic, NASCAR adjusted the format for setting the field for a majority of its races in 2020. The eligibility requirements for the 2021 edition were, 2020 Busch Pole Award winners, Past Busch Clash winners who competed full-time in 2020, Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2020, former 500 Busch Pole winners who competed full-time in 2020, 2020 Cup Series Playoff drivers, 2020 Cup Series race winners, and 2020 Cup Series stage winners.
