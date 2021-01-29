The Busch Clash at Daytona, February 9, will be the first time any race cars will be on track in 2021. There will be no practice before this event. The race can be seen at 7 p.m. on FS1.

The Clash will not be run on the 2.5-mile banked track. The race will use approximately three-quarters of the tri-oval along with the challenging infield portion of the road course. The track will have a total of 14 turns.

Due to the pandemic, NASCAR adjusted the format for setting the field for a majority of its races in 2020. The eligibility requirements for the 2021 edition were, 2020 Busch Pole Award winners, Past Busch Clash winners who competed full-time in 2020, Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2020, former 500 Busch Pole winners who competed full-time in 2020, 2020 Cup Series Playoff drivers, 2020 Cup Series race winners, and 2020 Cup Series stage winners.

