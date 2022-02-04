Strap In By Big Bigelow: The Clash Could Return To Los Angeles For The Next Two Years

NBC Sports is reporting The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, February 6, could mark the first of three consecutive years the exhibition race is held there, based on an agreement between NASCAR and the University of Southern California, which manages the Coliseum.
Joe Furin, general manager, said NASCAR’s agreement is a three-year deal – with options on the last two years. NASCAR holds the option of continuing the event at the Coliseum.
NASCAR has 90 days after the race to state if it wishes to return next year, Furin said. That would give NASCAR a deadline of May 6 to decide if to hold the Clash at the Coliseum in 2023.
Furin told NBC Sports a crowd of 50,000-60,000 is expected for the race. The Coliseum seats 78,000, but Furin said 14 rows of lower level seats are not being used for fan safety, putting capacity in the 60,000 range.
• NASCAR has spent “significantly more” than $1 million to construct the quarter-mile paved track inside the Coliseum.
• The purse for 2022 is $1,967,000.
• This is the 74th year of the NASCAR Cup Series.
• This season will begin at a track other than Daytona for the first time since 1981 when the series opened its schedule at Riverside (CA) International Raceway.
• NASCAR stated earlier this week more than 70 percent of its ticket buyers had not purchased tickets for a NASCAR event before.
• “I think it’s important to realize that sometimes it’s about exposing your sport to new people and trying to create new fans – having cool events at cool venues or different racetracks and creating that story that doesn’t depend on the race,” Kevin Harvick told NBC Sports.
• The Clash will be the first race for the Next Gen car, a vehicle designed to close the gap between teams. Most of the parts are provided by vendors instead of being made by teams.
• While the Gen 6 car provided outstanding competition during its time in the series, NASCAR made the decision to overhaul the car with the help from the manufacturers and the teams and as a result things like the H-pattern shifter, five-lug wheels, and even centered door numbers are no more. Instead, Next Gen is equipped with a sequential shifter, a single center-lock wheel nut, 670-horsepower engines, and car numbers just behind the front wheels. But that’s not all, the Next Gen car also boasts rack-and-pinion steering which replaces the recirculating ball, an independent rear suspension upgrade from the full floating axle, carbon fiber-reinforced body panels, and a rear-end diffuser. All of these updates were made in the spirit to increase competition on the track.
• Six times the winner of the Clash at Daytona has gone on to win the Daytona 500 the following weekend: Bobby Allison (1982), Bill Elliott (1987) and Dale Jarrett did it three times.
• Most wins (driver): Dale Earnhardt (6).
• Most wins (manufacturer): Chevrolet (21).
• Most wins (team): Joe Gibbs Racing (10).
• This year’s entry list shows only the 36 chartered cars entered.
The 36 drivers are: Ross Chastain (1), Austin Cindric (2), Austin Dillon (3), Kevin Harvick (4), Kyle Larson (5), Brad Keselowski (6), Corey LaJoie (7), Tyler Reddick (8), Chase Elliott (9), Aric Almirola (10), Denny Hamlin (11), Ryan Blaney, (12), Chase Briscoe (14), Ryan Preece (15), AJ Allmendinger (16), Chris Buescher (17), Kyle Busch (18), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Christopher Bell (20), Harrison Burton (21), Joey Logano (22), Bubba Wallace (23), William Byron (24), Justin Haley (31), Michael McDowell (34), Todd Gilliland (38), Cole Custer (41), Ty Dillon(42), Erik Jones (43), Kurt Busch (45), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), Alex Bowman (48), Cody Ware (51), Landon Cassill (77), BJ McLeod (78), Daniel Suarez (99).
Clash Weekend Schedule
• FEB. 5: 12:30-2:30 p.m. – Practice (Teams divided into three groups. Each group gets three eight-minute sessions.) (FS2)
8:00 p.m. – Qualifying. (FS1)
• FEB. 6: 3 p.m. – First of four heat races/25 laps each. (Fox)
4:10 p.m. – First of two Last Chance Qualifying races/50 laps each. (Fox)
6 p.m. – Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum/150 laps. (Fox)
Robbie Crouch
The familiar No. 48 of the ‘Tampa Tornado,’ Robbie Crouch, is ready to make some more laps at Thunder Road for the first time in over a decade. Evan Hallstrom will pilot the Crouch-owned machine joining the Late Model competition on several outings in 2022.
Crouch tore up the former Northern NASCAR circuit starting in the 1970s, pulling five-day straight schedules from Thunder Road to the much-missed Catamount Stadium, into Quebec and New York, all with the same car! Crouch would continue to grow his legend, becoming a NASCAR North Tour and American-Canadian Tour champion through the 1980s and ‘90s and securing his name on all three granite monuments of our yearly marquee events. Recently, Robbie and his wife Ashley Jane decided to purchase a complete Port City late model from Pete Duto at Fast One Motorsports and began to build a team.
“My plan isn’t to drive, but to help out Evan,” said Crouch. “I want to jump in during practice and get a feel for it again, that’s what it all hinges on. Hopefully his young and energetic attitude rubs off and we’ll see how I feel, and what Evan’s schedule allows, before I make any definite plans ‘to get behind the wheel.’
After adding Hallstrom as the driver, the rest fell into place. “Evan and Tony Andrews just work so well together,” Crouch said. “I’m looking forward to working with Tony, and Dick Glines (Crouch’s crew chief throughout the 1980s and ‘90s) may make the trip over occasionally. We’ll see what two old guys can do, but really it’s all up to Evan and Tony.”
Both Robbie and Ashley Jane made it clear the 48 will be at the track when time and scheduling allows with the goal of an every, other week outing for the team. They also made it clear that they want this venture to be fun and are confident that it will be. Both laughingly admitted that the only thing they’re worried about Thursday nights at Thunder Road is having us stay up past their bedtime!
“Right now we know our first race will be the May 1st Thunder Road opener and our second outing will either be the ACT Monadnock race or Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road. Otherwise, 8 to 10 races at Thunder Road is the goal, while I’d really like to go back to Oxford and maybe make the trip to White Mountain,” said Crouch.
“Obviously we’re thrilled to have Robbie return to the pit area, in any capacity,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud, “His experience and knowledge will challenge the competition, and we know they’re just as excited as the rest of us. Robbie’s a hero to so many and we can’t wait for the legendary 48’s introduction to a new generation of fans.”
