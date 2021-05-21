Martin Truex Jr., with three wins, and Alex Bowman with two wins, are the only two teams locked into the playoffs.
Eight guys have one win. That includes William Byron, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell.
If playoff invites were mailed out today, those drivers plus current point leader Denny Hamlin (with 574 points), would be moving on to the round of 16.
That leaves only five spots for drivers getting in on points (with 13 races to go), those five today are Chase Elliott 432, Kevin Harvick 427, Austin Dillon 341, Chris Buescher 309 and Tyler Reddick with 298 points.
Currently outside the playoffs are Matt DiBenedetto 281, Kurt Busch 268, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 266 and Ryan Newman 260.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS – Lee NH 150, May 16: 1. DJ Shaw, 2. Dillon Moltz, 3. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 4. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 5. Erick Sands, 6. Derek Gluchacki, 7. Shawn Swallow, 8. Ben Rowe, 9. Stephen Donahue, 10. Joey Laquerre, 11. Peyton Lanphear, 12. Matt Anderson, 13. Tom Carey III, 14. Kevin Vaudrien, 15. Dylan Payea, 16. Reilly Lanphear, 17. Jesse Switser, 18. Eddie MacDonald, 19. Jamie Swallow Jr., 20. James Linardy, 21. Bryan Mason
• Wayne Helliwell Jr. was the first car under the checkers but was disqualified in post-race technical inspection for a chassis infraction (fuel cell location).
• The following was copied from Wayne’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately, Wayne has been disqualified for their interpretation of the fuel cell location following the race at Lee. They measured it differently than we did … it is what it is, we’ll get them at the next one.”
• Nine cars were on the lead lap.
• Lap Leaders: Donahue, 1-2, Shaw, 3-12, Helliwell Jr., 13-66, Shaw, 67-86, Helliwell, 87-136, Shaw, 137, Helliwell, 138-150 (six lead changes among three drivers).
• Time of Race: 1 hour, 19 minutes, 12 seconds.
• Margin of Victory: 0.362 seconds.
• Cautions: 10 (laps 5, 6, 6, 12, 39, 86, 96, 137, 140, 141).
• DJ Shaw and his dad Dale become the first father and son to win an ACT Late Model Tour race. Dale’s only Tour win came on August 7, 2004 at Oxford Plains (ME).
A quick fact – to date, DJ has 20 PASS wins, four times more than dad Dale who has five.
• Reigning ACT Champion Jimmy Hebert crashed hard in the final practice session and was done for the day.
• Next up for the tour is June 12 at North Woodstock, NH’s White Mountain for the Caron Fabrication Spring Green 121. The Tour will be joined by the Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and Dwarf Cars.
PASS
• RESULTS – Lee NH, May 16: 1. Joey Doiron, 2. Ryan Green, 3. Kate Re, 4. Ben Rowe, 5. DJ Shaw, 6. Garrett Hall, 7. Scott McDaniel, 8. Jake Matheson, 9. Kevin Folan, 10. Bobby Baillargeon, 11. Dan Winters, 12. Evan Beaulieau, 13. Anthony Costantino, 14. Derek Griffith, 15. Derek Ramstrom, 16. Johnny Clark, 17. Jake Johnson, 18. Jeremy Davis, 19. Rowland Robinson.
• It was a 150-lapper, eight drivers finished on the lead lap.
• The next race for the PASS North Super Late Models is at WMMP, May 23.
White Mountain
• RESULTS – May 15: 1. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 2. Alby Ovitt, 3. Jeff Marshall, 4. Tyler Cahoon, 5. Stephen Donahue, 6. Matthew Morrill, 7. Oren Remick, 8. Mike Jurkowski, 9. Mike Bailey, 10. Kasey Beattie, 11. Laci Potter, 12. Zackary Fraser, 13. Stacy Cahoon, 14. Quinten Welch, 15. Christian Laflamme, 16. Mark Patten, 17. David LaBrecque, 18. Will Avery, 19. John Donahue, DNS Dennis Dumas.
• WMMP is racing both May 22 and 23. The doubleheader weekend begins May 22 at 6 p.m. A 50-lap main event for the Strictly Stock Minis headlines the night. Also on the card are the Late Models, Tigers and the NELCAR Legends Tour.
Then on May 23 at 1:30 p.m. the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models come to White Mountain for a 150-lap main event. They’re joined by the PASS Modifieds and a $1,000-to-win Street Stock Open.
Bear Ridge
• RESULTS – May 15, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds (42 lap DIRTcar Eastern Series Event): 1. Jason Gray, 2. David Boisclair, 3. Jordan Fornwalt, 4. Kevin Chaffee, 5. Andrew Buff, 6. James Fadden, 7. Robert Tucker, 8. Matt Lashua, 9. Richie Simmons, 10. John Scarborough, 11. Jeremy Huntoon, 12. Jeff Huntington, 13. Jeremy Beckley, 14. Ryan Christian, 15. Bryan Bigue, 16. Jason Bruno, 17. Michael Dunn, 18. Dennis Perry, 19. Todd Buckwold, 20. Michael Wright, 21. Kyle Ashford 22. Ryan Avery, 23. Mike Ryan, 24. DJ Robinson.
• May 22, Vermont Food Bank Benefit night with a full card of racing including the USAC DMA Midgets and the visiting Granite State Mini Sprints. Bring in three nonperishable items and get $3 off one general admission ticket.
Thunder Road
Will be back in action May 30 at 1:30 p.m. with the running of the 58th Memorial Day Classic. The Late Models go 125 laps in the “King of the Road” opener. The Tigers have a 100-lap feature for their first round of the Triple Crown Series.
