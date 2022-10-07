This is Strap In column No. 1,272, and as close as I can figure I missed maybe six weeks in those 24 plus years. The first column came out on April 11, 1998.
Reed Garfield
Reed has been involved in most every one of those 1,272 columns and all 14 Racing Guides we put together. The Racing Guides were filled with fan info including schedules, rosters, records, and pictures, pictures, pictures. Race fans love photos!
I write the column and he does the editing and layout.
He allowed me to e-mail my column to him on the weeks he was on vacation. When he told me he was retiring from The Caledonian-Record in 2006 (after 43 years) and within minutes of telling me that he said, “You can still e-mail me your column and I’ll give it the once over and I’ll gladly come in to help you with the Racing Guide.” So for the guy who gives up his time at the firing range (a big passion of his) – I say THANK YOU VERY MUCH – Reed!
Reed Wrote: In the heyday of the column, it was the “most-hit” site on The Caledonian-Record’s web page. Strap In received national, even international attention when Biggy was invited to have the column listed on the popular Jayski internet site.
Thanks Mark and Todd
Before I go any further, I need to say Thank You to Mark and Todd Smith (owners of The Caledonian Record) who never, ever censored me.
Why Now
There is no one reason why I picked now to stop writing. Time is a major reason. My wife Julie and I now have four grandchildren.
Julie and I talked about it and we decided if a race day and a chance to watch the grandkids fell on the same day we’d go see the kids.
I’ve missed more races in the past couple of seasons then I have in the past 30 years. There were a bunch of summers I went to 50 or more races. Some of which were Canadian tracks which are eight to 10 hours from my house. It’s hard to write about a race I didn’t see and finding the time to write the column became a problem.
I recently turned 65-years-old (you don’t know how hard it was to type 65). “When I was younger” I was on my feet most of the time. Now a days I simply can’t be on my feet for long periods of time.
Wake-up Call
Reed sent me an e-mail about two months ago saying: “It seems to me there are weeks when your joy is gone and the column is a chore. If you have just run out of steam and the burden is growing I think it’s soon time to end the column.
When I read that I knew immediately he was right.
Thank You
I’d like to give a shout out to Jeana Desilets, who works at the paper. When Reed was away she bailed me out many times. I’m not going to mention about smaller fonts.
Jeana listened to thousands of our conversations, when Reed and I would agree to disagree. I’m sure if you asked her when Reed wasn’t around she’d tell you I was right more often than he was.
Also, thank you Mike Gonyaw for all the times we needed to move an ad so our column would fit on the page.
How Did I Get to Write a Racing Column?
The Caledonian-Record owner, Mark Smith, ran St. J. baseball and I was the treasurer. Back then they had some guy from down south (don’t recall his name) who was giving them a syndicated racing column each week. It seemed every week he’d get a date or time (or two or three) wrong. I’d bring the column in every week with red circles around things I knew were wrong. I know we all make a mistake or two – but most every week?
I know one week a group of fans made the 170-mile round trip from my area to Claremont, NH to watch the ACT race there after reading in that column the Tour was going to be there on such-and-such a date. After looking around and not seeing any Tour haulers they asked about the Tour and were told the Tour wasn’t coming until the following week.
After a few weeks of bringing in the column with red circles around his mistakes on it I was told by Arnie Munkittrick, who was the Circulation Manager at that time, to find someone to replace the guy. I called Dave Moody, who was writing a column at the time for the Times Argus in Barre. He told me he didn’t have the time.
When I told Arnie about Moody he told me they had done some checking around and I was the guy for the job. I suggested they call my high school English teacher and get his opinion.
I was told to put a little something together and we’d go from there. I had recently got a computer but I knew nothing about them. I wrote a column, printed it off and brought it to the paper. I was taken downstairs and introduced to a gentleman named Reed Garfield.
He said Bigelow – any relation to Jerry? And I said yes he’s my Dad. Come to find out Reed had worked on Freddy Mill’s car at Waterford and knew my Dad. We became very good friends right off the bat and he’s been a regular at The Road for years now.
He looked at my column and suggested I email it to him as an attachment. A what, I asked?
I went home and called him and he walked me through how to save a document and how to email it to him.
Little did he know at the time he would still be teaching me about computers nearly 25 years later? Don’t tell him just because I’m no longer writing I still know his phone number and his email address.
Photographers
I’ve used photos from some of the best photographers in racing but Alan Ward was my go-to guy. He’s given me CDs with 1,000s of photos on them and he amazes me when I ask him a question about Joe Blow who raced at Oxford in 1975, he always seems to get it right.
I also need to thank Andy Ward, Leif Tillotson, Norm Marx, Eric LaFleche and Alan Plummer. Also Dave Brown and Dave Heath who are no longer with us.
Until Next Time
Hope to see you out enjoying and supporting short-track racing. Thanks for the memories and remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
