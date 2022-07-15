Strap In By Big Bigelow: The Northeastern Speedway Reunion is Today

Depending on where you live, you still have time to get there for the parade laps from noon to 1 p.m. Put 2229 VT Rt. 18, Waterford, VT in your GPS and we’ll see you there.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS – Oxford, July 10: 1. (2) Marcel J. Gravel, 2. (12) Derek Gluchacki, 3. (8) Alexandre Tardif, 4. (16) D.J. Shaw, 5. (4) Dillon Moltz, 6. (14) Tom Carey III, 7. (15) Jamie Swallow Jr., 8. (1) Jeffrey Labrecque Jr., 9. (11) Jonathan Bouvrette, 10. (18) Erick Sands, 11. (17) Cody Leblanc, 12. (6) Quinny Welch, 13. (7) Ryan Flood, 14. (5) Ben Ashline, 15. (9) Robby Gordon Douglas, 16. (13) Cam Huntress, 17. (19) Remi Perreault, 18. (3) Brockton Davis, 19. (21) James Linardy, 20. (24) Jamie Swallow Sr., 21. (20) Reilly Lanphear, 22. (10) Rich Dubeau, 23. (22) David MacDonald, 24. (23) Mike Foster.
• JULY 30 – The Tour returns to White Mountain Motorsports Park for the fifth annual Milton CAT Midsummer 250. The $10,000-to-win event has quickly become a crown jewel event for the American-Canadian Tour as short-track stars from across New England and Quebec are expected to converge on North Woodstock, NH to take on the longest race of the ACT Tour season, and one of its richest paydays.
PASS
• RESULTS – Oxford, July 9: 1. Gabe Brown, 2. Joey Doiron, 3. Jeremy Whorff, 4. Ryan Kuhn, 5. Dave Farrington Jr., 6. Johnny Clark, 7. Trevor Sanborn, 8. Brandon Barker, 9. TJ Brackett, 10. Cory Bubar, 11. Joey Polewarczyk, 12. Mike Scorzelli, 13. Garrett Hall, 14. Kyle Desouza, 15. Rusty Poland, 16. Evan Beaulieu, 17. Dan Winter, 18. Scott Robbins, 19. Joey Pastore, 20. Scott McDaniel, 21. Ben Ashline, 22. Eddie MacDonald, 23. Rowland Robinson, 24. Dennis Spencer, 25. Cole Butcher, 26. Isaac Bevin, 27. Gary Drew, 28. Steven Chicoine, 29. TJ Watson, 30. Tim Brackett, 31. DJ Shaw, 32. Curtis Gerry, 33. Ryan Robbins, 34. Kyle Salemi, 35. Max Cookson, 36. Ben Rowe, 37. Dillon Moltz, DNS Kevin Casper, DNS Ivan Kaffel, DNS Jeff White.
• 16 cars competed all 150 laps.
• This was Brown’s first main event win at Oxford. He won 11 times there in a go-kart, and in 2018 he won the track championship at Oxford in the Super Late Model division. However, he had never won a race. He led all 150 laps on his way to becoming the 108th different winner in Pro All Stars Series competition.
• JULY 16 – Fans will see the second PASS Super Late Model 150 in less than 24 hours at WMMP. The Super Late Models ran their first 150-lap main event last night, July 5.
Joining the SLM Saturday will be the WM Late Models, Flying Tigers and Strictly Stock Minis. Post Time is set for 6 p.m.
It’s double points (BOO) night and FloRacing will double the purse, post time is 7 p.m.
WMMP
• RESULTS – Late Model Mid-season Championship, July 9: 1. Ryan Ware, 2. Quinny Welch, 3. Jesse Switser, 4. Alby Ovitt, 5. Justin Eldridge, 6. Stacy Cahoon, 7. Mike Jurkowski, 8. Tyler Chase, 9. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 10. Mike Foster, 11. Bryan Wall Jr., 12. David LaBrecque, 13. Jon Savage, 14. Pat Patten, DNS Mark Patten.
• Jeff Marshall was the first driver under the checkers but he was disqualified in tech for a wheelbase infraction.
• Ninth place finisher Jimmy Renfrew was relegated to the last car on the lead lap for post-race unsportsmanlike conduct. He rammed another car after the checkers.
Bear Ridge
• JULY 16 – Twin State Ford sponsors the night of racing. Fans will see the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Late Models Madness, Dirt Stocks and Four Cylinders, plus bike races. Post time is 6 p.m.
Riverside
• RESULTS – Late Models, July 8: 1. Stephen Donahue, 2. Randy Potter, 3. Jamie Swallow Jr., 4. Mike Kenison, 5. Corey Mason, 6. Chase Curtis, 7. Bryan Mason, 8. Nick Gilcris, 9. Jason Kenison, 10. Floyd Bennett, 11. Mike Bailey, 12. Chris Caron, 13. Howard Switzer, 14. Jaret Curtis, 15. Brenna Humphrey, DNS Luke Shannon, DQ Shawn Swallow.
• JULY 16 – Riverside Speedway Honors Our Military Night. On tap are the 350 Supers, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Lightning Fours, Cyclone Stock 4s and Dare Devils.
Thunder Road
Counting July 21, there are only six Thursday nights left on the schedule. July 21 it’s Times Argus Mid-season Championships Night – Fans can go down front for driver autographs.
Tyler Reddick
Can a Cup team have a lame-duck driver for 55 races? Earlier this week Tyler Reddick signed a contract with 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, to drive for them in 2024. That’s not a typo, he signed a contract to drive for them in 2024.
So with 19 races left in 2022 and 36 races in 2023 that’s 55 races. If you ask me that’s a long time for a driver to be sitting in on meetings, knowing he’s headed to another team.
I’d be surprised if he made it halfway through the 2023 season.
• “Tyler is one of the most sought-after young drivers and has been competitive in everything he’s raced,” said team co-owner Denny Hamlin. “His work on the track speaks for itself and he will make a fantastic addition to our lineup in 2024. The team has seen a lot of growth since our first race and signing Tyler is a great next step for us to remain competitive for years to come.
“Announcing a driver over a year before he will be racing with 23XI is a little unprecedented, but Tyler was the driver we wanted and we did not want to miss the opportunity to bring him to our team,” said 23XI team president Steve Lauletta. “In making the announcement now the team has ample time to prepare for 2024 on the business side as we expect interest from potential partners and continue to see strong engagement from our current partners.”
NASCAR President
Steve Phelps has announced NASCAR will change how the TV money is split in the next TV deal. “We’re not going to negotiate in the media – it doesn’t make sense to – but behind closed doors, we are going to do what we believe is fair and put forth what we believe is a fair relationship with our teams.”
Although NASCAR doesn’t talk about money, the last I read, NASCAR takes a 10 percent cut, the tracks gets 60 percent, while the race teams are left with 30 percent.
NASCAR Playoffs
The Cup guys have run 19 of 26 events in the regular season. That leaves only seven to go. If the playoffs started today, those drivers with two or more wins are guaranteed in. That list is only five names long, Chase Elliott has three wins. Four others have two: Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
Eight drivers have a single win and would get an invite with a second victory. That list includes Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch, Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suarez.
There are seven other drivers in the top 20 with no wins in 2022. Still looking for a win are Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, and Austin Dillon.
Until Next Week Load up the family and get to a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
