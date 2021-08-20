Entries are still coming in for 48th running of the Oxford 250. Earlier this week they were at 68. One of the latest was from the 2018 winner Bubba Pollard. “We are looking forward to seeing a highly competitive 250 this year,” said Pro All Stars Series (PASS) President Tom Mayberry.
Cup Playoff Standings After Indianapolis
1. Kyle Larson (five wins), 953
2. Martin Truex, Jr. (three wins), 762
3. Alex Bowman (three wins), 653
4. Kyle Busch (two wins), 796
5. Chase Elliott (two wins), 774
6. William Byron (one win), 790
7. Joey Logano (one win), 763
8. Ryan Blaney (one win), 747
9. Brad Keselowski (one win), 696
10. Kurt Busch (one win), 607
11. Christopher Bell (one win), 562
12. Michael McDowell (one win), 480
13. Aric Almirola (one win), 416
14. Denny Hamlin, 931
15. Kevin Harvick, 733
16. Tyler Reddick, 666
Currently outside the playoffs:
17. Austin Dillon, 638, –28 behind 16th
You Don’t See This Every Day
JR Motorsports recently announced Josh Berry will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series next season. He’ll be driving the No. 8.
What’s unusual about that you ask? Berry is 30-years-old and has been driving for JRM for the past 11 years and as far as I know he’s not bringing a big pile of cash with him.
Berry was last year’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion. He has made 16 Xfinity Series starts on a part-time basis this season – 13 for JRM and three for Jordan Anderson Racing. He won his first Xfinity race in April at Martinsville.
Berry had made a total of seven Xfinity Series starts from 2014-17 before landing this year’s opportunity. He is sharing seat time in the No. 8 Chevy this season with 18-year-old Sam Mayer (six starts so far in 2021) and veteran Miguel Paludo (three starts).
He’s won 89 Late Model races and multiple titles at the local track and regional touring series level.
“It’s difficult to put into words what this means,” Berry said. “I’m just a local short-track racer, so saying this is a dream come true seems like an understatement. I’m so grateful to Dale, Kelley, L.W. (Miller) and everyone at JR Motorsports. They have always believed in me. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m ready and focused on 2022.”
ACT Late Model Tour
Had last weekend off. Next up is August 28 at Oxford.
Thunder Road
The Road was rained out August 19. They moved it to last night (August 20), which is after my deadline.
With only four point-counting races (including August 20) left for the Late Models, Chris Pelkey has a 10-point lead over Jason Corliss.
• Heat points are, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
Feature points are 75 to win, then 68, 66, 64 and so on.
• Corliss has won the championship the last two seasons. This is the 30th year of the present day Late Models and only two drivers, Chuck Beede from 1992-94 and Derrick O’Donnell from 2013-15, have previously won three straight track championships.
I was surprised to see Cris Michaud was the only other driver to have won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006. Michaud also won the “King of the Road” in 2001.
Phil Scott joins these three as the only four drivers to have won three championships.
The drivers with two Thunder Road championships are Dave Pembroke (2007, 2011), Nick Sweet (2010, 2012) and Scott Dragon in 2016 and 2018.
• Points with four point-counting races to go – 1. Chris Pelkey 732, 2. Jason Corliss 722, 3. Tyler Cahoon 666, 4. Trampas Demers 663, 5. Marcel Gravel 650, 6. Brendan Moodie 636, 7. Kyle Pembroke 630, 8. Matthew Smith 616, 9. Brandon Lanphear 615, 10. Stephen Donahue 613.
• The four races remaining are August 20 and 26, plus two Friday night shows in September on the 10th and 17th.
• The Labor Day Classic (September 5) is not a points race and neither is the Milk Bowl, October 3.
WMMP
The J.P. Sicard Flying Tigers Triple Crown Series champion will be crowned at White Mountain Motorsports Park, August 21. The Tigers have 75 laps to decide the Triple Crown winner.
• POINTS: 1. Shane Sicard 100, 2. Jason Woodard 90, 3. Bryan Wall Jr. 88, 4. Ryan Ware 84, 5. Tanner Woodard 78, 6. Jody Sicard 74, 7. Matthew Potter 72, 8. Colin Cornell 68, 9. Michael Potter 66, 10. Brandon Gray 64.
There’s also a full card of racing for the Late Models, Dwarf Cars, Strictly Stock Mini’s, and the Kid’s Trucks. Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• August 21: Fans will see the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models, Dirt Stocks and the Four Cylinders. The Sprint Cars of New England will be in town.
Post time is 6 p.m.
Until Next Week Get out this weekend and support a local short track. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
