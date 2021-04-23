Thunder Road has set its fan attendance guidelines for the Community Bank N.A. 150, May 2, along with other early-season events.
For the Community Bank N.A. 150, a limited number of tickets will be available for fans who have not been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The exact number is subject to change based on the state of Vermont’s reopening plan, which currently goes through early July. This limitation applies to all ages.
There is currently no limit on the number of fully vaccinated fans who can attend Thunder Road events. As such, separate “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” tickets will be sold to Thunder Road events for as long as these restrictions are in place. Fans who are fully vaccinated are asked to please not buy “unvaccinated” tickets since there are limited quantities.
Advance tickets to Thunder Road will be sold at https://happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl.
The face mask requirement that began last August will also remain in effect to begin the season. Fans must wear a face mask or facial covering except when they are in their seat and socially distanced from other households/groups. Drivers and crew members must wear a face mask when they are not in their individual pit area. These policies are in accordance with the Vermont state mandate requiring the use of face masks in public spaces.
If fans are unable to attend Thunder Road events or do not yet feel comfortable doing so, they can watch live on FloRacing. The live streaming network has a new multi-year agreement to broadcast every lap of action on their website, mobile app, and most smart TV platforms. An annual subscription is $150, which includes access to all Thunder Road events plus racing from dozens of other tracks across North America. Visit www.FloRacing.com or www.FloSports.tv to sign up.
The weekend begins with the annual Car Show at Thunder Road, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. An open practice is slated for Saturday afternoon.
Cup Playoffs
Only Martin Truex Jr., with two wins, is locked into the playoffs. Richmond winner Alex Bowman makes eight different winners in the first nine races. He joins Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.
With 17 races to go before the playoffs begin, for the first time ever, we may see a race winner not make the playoffs. A second win guarantees you an invite to the playoffs.
The list of non-winners so far in 2021 include guys who I believe could win this season. They are Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle and Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Ryan Newman and Bubba Wallace.
Why these guys and not some others you ask? I simply went with the top 20 in points. I think Aric Almirola should be on that list, heck if I was a betting man I’d put a few bucks on him to win at Talladega this weekend.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. a Cup Series Owner?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently said JR Motorsports may have a Cup team in 2022.
With the new NextGen car coming he said he and sister, JRM co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller, have discussed all the obstacles associated with an expansion, such as acquiring a charter and sponsorship.
Junior believes the timing would be advantageous.
“With the new car coming in, me and my sister have certainly talked a little bit about whether that presents an opportunity for Jr. Motorsports to go into the Cup Series,” Earnhardt said. “I think the charter makes it a big challenge for us. That’s a huge financial challenge for anybody trying to get involved in the Cup Series.
“We’re not deep into conversation about it, but when the new car comes out, I think you have to ask yourself, ‘Is this a moment we need to consider – if we would ever get into Cup – is this the time to look at what we’re doing and see if that makes sense. Me and my sister have just had some short, personal conversations about it that haven’t really developed into anything strong. But I think it would be irresponsible for us not to at least look at what getting into Cup – with the big turnover of equipment, new race car – what that means?
Cup Quickies
• That sigh of relief you heard came from the 48 team. They drove into the garage area at Richmond outside the top 16 in points with zero wins. No need to panic Alex Bowman was 17th in the points and there were still 17 races to go before the playoffs started.
• I had to read the stat twice that said the last time the No. 48 was in victory lane was in June of 2017 at Dover. Is it just me or does 2017 seem like a long time ago?
• The same day Bowman was winning at Richmond, Jimmie Johnson was driving a car in the IndyCar Series at the Grand Prix of Alabama.
He was running at the finish, three laps down (87 of 90). He finished 19th. The results listed 24 starters but two of them never started.
• Before becoming crew chief for Bowman in 2018, Greg Ives spent the first three years of his career as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
• Denny Hamlin has led 694 laps this year. Bowman has led 11. The first lap of the Daytona 500 and the final 10 laps at Richmond.
• Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has two career Cup wins, one at Daytona and one at Talladega. Chris Buescher drives for the team Stenhouse won those races with.
• Wow, talk about a turn around. Last season Kevin Harvick, Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski won 25 of 36 races. With nine races in the books for 2021 they have zero wins.
• Twenty-six full-time drivers have at least one top 10 this season. Jamie McMurray finished eighth in a one-off at the Daytona 500.
• Full-timers still looking for their first top 10 of the season include Bubba Wallace, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe, Anthony Alfredo, Quin Houff and Josh Bilicki.
• Kurt Busch finished 13th, going into Richmond he had five straight finishes of 15th or worst.
• Harvick tied Joe Nemechek atop the all-time list for the three NASCAR national series starts at Richmond. They are tied at 1,197. This includes Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series.
Richard Petty has 1,185, Mark Martin 1,143, Kyle Busch 1,094, Michael Waltrip 1,072, Morgan Shepherd 1,027, Terry Labonte 1,017, Jeff Burton 1,005 and Dale Jarrett with 998.
ACT Late Model Tour
• Results – Northeast Classic, NHMS, April 18: 1. Jimmy Hebert, 2. Tom Carey III, 3. Ben Rowe, 4. Mark Jenison, 5. Derek Ming, 6. Stephen Donahue, 7. Trenton Goodrow, 8. Erick Sands, 9. Robby Douglas, 10. Dylan Payea, 11. Jesse Switser, 12. Mike Benevides, 13. Jamie Aube, 14. Michael Lindquist, 15. Gerard Giordano Jr., 16. Matt Anderson, 17. Derek Gluchacki, 18. Tom Sheehan, 19. Shawn Swallow, 20. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 21. Kevin Vaudrien, 22. Ryan Kuhn, 23. Woody Pitkat, 24. Jamie Swallow Jr., 25. D.J. Shaw, DQ, carburetor infraction.
• The ACT Late Model Tour is next in action at Thunder Road on May 2 for the Community Bank N.A. 150. The touring stars join Thunder Road’s Late Models for 150 laps. The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, and Road Warriors complete the card. Post time is 1:30 p.m.
PASS
• Results – National Championship, the Northeast Classic, at NHMS, April 18: 1. Johnny Clark, 2. Mike Hopkins, 3. DJ Shaw, 4. Jeremie Whorff, 5. Ben Rowe, 6. Dennis Spencer, 7. Jake Matheson, 8. Alex Labbe, 9. Derek Griffith, 10. Rowland Robinson Jr., 11. Kate Re, 12. Anthony Constantino, 13. Jeff White, 14. Brian Whalley, 15. Mike Scorzelli, 16. Logan Melcher, 17. Scot Mcdaniel, 18. Zig Geno, 19. Tyler Tomassi, 20. Eddie MacDonald, 21. Alan Tardiff, 22. Dan Winter, 23. Nicholas Lascuola, 24. Devin O’Connell. DQ: Brandon Barker (engine infraction).
• The PASS Super Late Models plus the PASS Mods will be in action at Oxford Plains Speedway on April 25.
PASS Officials Announce New Loyalty Program: The loyalty program will allow racers in the Northeast a choice of running the entire 20-race PASS schedule or the flexibility to participate in only the North or South races and the chance to win up to $10,000. The Northern Series will be comprised of 13 races throughout the season while the Southern Series will be made up of 10 events.
“With our aggressive 2021 schedule, we thought it was important to give our drivers some choices about how they race with PASS,” said President Tom Mayberry, “This way, drivers who want to race 20 plus races still can, but drivers who budget for less races can still race loyally on a smaller schedule.”
PASS has 20 Northeast points-paying events on the overall schedule and will crown its overall Champion on those races. The Southern Tour will see three races at Seekonk, two at Thompson, and one each at Loudon, Monadnock, Lee, Hudson, and the July event at White Mountain Motorsports Park. The North Tour will consist of five races at Oxford Plains Speedway, three at WMMP, and one each at Loudon, Thunder Road, Lee, Monadnock, and Hudson.
Until Next Week
Get out and support your local short track, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
