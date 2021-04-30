At the time of my deadline, the weekend was going to start with the Car Show at the track (Note the show is at Thunder Road and not downtown) May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. The weather forecast wasn’t looking good for Saturday so check before heading out. A lot of tracks use www.rainedout.com/ to tell everyone the races have been canceled.
I’m not sure why the Car Show isn’t downtown again this year, but it’s too bad that tradition seems to be over. I’m not sure who enjoyed the cruise from downtown to the track more, the drivers or fans.
May 2 is set for the 23rd running of the Community Bank N.A. 150. It’s the second point-counting event (of 12) for the Late Model Tour in 2021.
The first event was April 18, the inaugural Northeast Classic held at NHMS. Jimmy Hebert was awarded the win following post-race technical inspection after apparent winner D.J. Shaw was disqualified for a carburetor infraction on the No. 04VT.
Although this race does not award weekly Thunder Road Late Model points, the Road’s regulars normally use this event to get ready for the upcoming season.
The tricky quarter-mile can take a while for the “newbie’s” to master. Turn four, named the “Widow Maker” by Ken Squier 60-plus years ago, still lives up to its name today.
Facts and figures out of the home office in Waterbury will tell you, “Year after year, the weekly Thunder Road Late Models are tough to beat in ACT events. Jason Corliss, the two-time, and defending “King of the Road”, has won the last three Community Bank 150s. Last year, drivers who consider Thunder Road their home track swept the top six positions with Brooks Clark, Scott Dragon (Brandon Lanphear will replace Dragon in the No. 16 this season), Bobby Therrien, Stephen Donahue, and Christopher Pelkey following him to the checkered flag.
This dominance isn’t just a recent phenomenon, either. Nineteen of the previous 22 150s winners were current or former Thunder Road regulars. The last time a true outsider triumphed was in 2015 when Maine’s Brad Babb pulled off an emotional upset.”
PASS
• RESULTS – Oxford, April 25: 1. Dave Farrington Jr., 2. Johnny Clark, 3. Trevor Sanborn, 4. Curtis Gerry, 5. Joey Doiron, 6. Scott McDaniel, 7. Jeff White, 8. Calvin Rose Jr., 9. Ryan Robbins, 10. Jake Johnson, 11. Kate Re, 12. Nick Sweet, 13. Kyle Desouza, 14. Dan Winter, 15. Justin Larsen, 16. Mike Rowe, 17. Rowland Robinson Jr., 18. Evan Beaulieu, 19. Logan Melcher, 20. TJ Brackett, 21. Ben Rowe, 22. Joey Pastore, 23. Anthony Constantino, 24. Joey Doyon, 25. Garrett Hall, 26. Travis Benjamin, 27. Scott Robbins, 28. Shane Clark, 29. Alan Wilson, 30. Tim Brackett, 31. Dennis Spencer.
• Up Next – PASS doesn’t run again until May 16 at Lee (NH) USA.
WMMP
White Mountain opens the 2021 season May 8 at 6 p.m. The Flying Tigers go 75 laps in round one of the Triple Crown Series. A full card of racing is also scheduled for the Late Models, Stock Mini’s, Dwarf Cars and Kids Trucks.
The day begins with the annual Car Show at the track from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bear Ridge
The Ridge’s 54th consecutive season kicks into gear May 8.
Riverside
The Groveton, NH speedway will hold a practice for all divisions May 15. Opening day is set for May 16. The divisions on tap are the Late Model, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 6- & 8-cylinders, Bone Stock 4-cylinders and Dare Devils.
Until Next Week
Start your season off on the right foot by thanking your track officials for all they do on your behalf. Try to think twice this season before screaming at them about a call they didn’t make. And then look up the owner(s) and thank them for not selling the land to build another mini mart.
