Thunder Road signed a multi-year contract to stream all Thunder Road events, both live and on-demand, on the FloSports Network.
Northeast Sports Network, who aired Thunder Road events in 2020, will produce the broadcasts for FloRacing. Events will be streamed live on the FloRacing website, their mobile app, and smart TV platforms such as Roku and Apple TV.
All 19 scheduled Thunder Road events in 2021 can be seen on FloRacing. This includes the season-opening Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American-Canadian Tour on May 2, the 59th Vermont Milk Bowl on October 3, and all the weekly racing and special events in-between.
An annual FloSports subscription is $150. Fans will be able to watch more than 300,000 hours of content, including the network’s full FloRacing catalog plus coverage of more than 25 other sports. Visit www.floracing.com/signup to create an account.
“We truly are very excited to begin this relationship with Thunder Road,” FloRacing General Manager Michael Rigsby said. “Their six-decade-plus history speaks for itself, and as we continue to grow our pavement short-track offerings, Thunder Road was right near the top of the list of places we wanted to partner with. Their fans will find enormous value in the Flo subscription, and we can’t wait to get the season rolling.”
“This is a great opportunity for the track and its fans,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud added. “FloRacing and FloSports have everything auto racing fans could want: lots of great content, high-quality broadcasts, and an affordable price to watch it all. We’re also pleased to still have NSN involved as the producer. Together, they’re going to take Thunder Road live-streaming to new heights.”
As part of the agreement, Thunder Road and FloRacing have announced two “double-purse” events in 2021. The Mid-season Championships on July 22 and Vermont Tire & Service Night on August 19 will pay twice the normal prize money for all divisions. This adds up to nearly $30,000 in posted bonus awards spread throughout the Late Model, Flying Tigers, Street Stock and the Road Warriors.
“The double-purse nights will be huge for teams,” Michaud said. “Paying double the money at the Mid-season Championships helps teams get ready for the second half of the season. Having another double-purse night in late August gives them an extra cash boost to prepare for big end-of-year events.
“We thought it was important to reward as many teams as possible with this bonus money instead of just a few top finishers,” Michaud continued. “Every dollar counts in racing, and we think this will help more teams run the full season who might not have been able to otherwise.”
FloSports is an international leader in live event streaming and on-demand video. It offers exclusive coverage and original programming for more than two dozen sports. Their content library includes live events, shows, commentary, movies, and documentaries. FloSports has partnered with numerous major sports organizations and college conferences, including the NCAA, Tour de France, Big 10, USA Wrestling, Professional Bowlers Association, and USAC Racing.
FloRacing is the primary motorsports platform on FloSports. They broadcast events live and on-demand from dozens of race tracks and series across North America, including stock car racing, open-wheel racing, drag racing, and motocross. You can also watch classic auto racing events, motorsports-themed films, expert analysis, and more 24/7. To learn more about FloRacing and the FloSports Network, visit www.floracing.com or www.flosports.tv.
Mike Joy Speaks Out
Joy hears about “NASCAR Cup Chartered team seeking funded driver,” and asks, “Whatever happened to “Funded team seeking talented driver?”
“Our sport has always had funded drivers. But it’s high time a few of these privileged kids, powered by daddy’s pile of cash, realize this whole sport doesn’t exist just to make their dreams come true. Take some time to learn from those who’ve WORKED their way to the top.”
American-Canadian Tour
The early-entry list for the Hickory 125 and Easter Bunny 125 on April 2 and April 3 event at North Carolina’s legendary Hickory Motor Speedway is out. Twenty-eight teams have made the early commitment to open their 2021 season by running at least one of the non-point counting events.
• 2VT Stephen Donahue, 3NH Mike Kenison, 4ME Ben Rowe, 5MA Tom Carey III, 5VT Bobby Therrien, 7VT Boomer Morris, 8VT Anthony Hill, 9VT Chip Grenier, 10ME Jesse Switser, 15MA Jake Johnson, 15VT Joey Laquerre, 21VT Reilly, 22VT Peyton Lanphear, 27NH Wayne Helliwell Jr., 29NH Aaron Fellows, 31MA Trenton Goodrow, 32NH Jeff Marshall, 35NH Alby Ovitt, 38VT Tyler Cahoon, 40RI Mike Mitchell, 45VT Derek Ming, 55MA Randy Cole Jr., 66VT Jason Corliss, 68VT Brooks Clark, 78NH Quinten Welch, 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 03MA Derek Gluchacki, 04NH Shawn Swallow are listed so far.
