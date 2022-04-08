It was 25 years ago today (April 9, 1997) the first Strap In column was printed in The Caledonian-Record. Thinking back, it amazes me that someone thought it was a good idea for me to write something others would want to read. Or should I say could read? At that time I was in the running for worst speller in Vermont. Thanks to spell check and Reed Garfield I’m still going. More times than not spell check would suggest a word with a different first letter
Reed and I met in the basement of The Caledonian-Record about a week before that first column. When we first met he said, “Bigelow, any relation to Jerry?” I told him I was his youngest son. He told me he knew Dad and that he had been on Freddie Mills’ crew.
I had a copy of my column in my hand and when I handed it to him, he gave it back to me and said go home and email it to me. I said how do I do that? He started to explain it and said something about going to the file I saved it to. I told him I didn’t think I did save it. He replied I had to have saved it somewhere.
By now the dozen or so workers in the room started to snicker and I felt like the new kid in class. Reed told me to go home and sit in front of my computer and call him. He walked me through it.
Since that day, Reed has had a hand in every column. The words are all mine but he formats the photos and charts. He likes to say, “Biggy writes the column and I turn it into English.”
I used to stop in at the paper once a week to check on that week’s column and after Reed retired I emailed the column to his house and he gave it a look over and sent it to the paper.
For the years the newspaper tracked activity on their web page, Strap In was the most-popular site.
It’s been a fun ride and I’m looking forward to another year. I’d say another 25 years but that would make me nearly 90.
Why Does the Goofy Stuff Always Seem to Happen to Kyle Busch?
The 18 of Kyle Busch was told he had to go to pit road at Richmond to remove a piece of tape on his grille, which was there for more than 100 laps.
NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran talked about it after the race. The first thing you need to know is with these new Next Gen era cars teams can no longer put tape on the grilles. On lap 345, with 55 laps to go Busch was black-flagged for tape on the grille.
The team said it was trying to place the tape over a brake duct, which is allowed, but the crew guy missed by a few inches.
Team owner Joe Gibbs said, “I think the point was, when that happened, if that was a penalty, then address it. It wasn’t till I think two stops later. I think that’s our concern, you know, because that would have completely changed their strategy so I think that will be something we discuss and go over.”
The tape was put on the grill on lap 128 but race control first heard about it on lap 234. The math tells us it took 111 laps for the penalty to be called.
NASCAR reviewed video, wanting to ensure the team put the tape on and that it was not debris Busch picked up along the way.
“We certainly needed to do our due diligence on how it got there and what it really was,” Moran said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “We went back while the race was going on obviously and did our due diligence to ensure, first of all, that the team placed the tape on the grille area. We did go back, found footage, found what we needed to say, yes, the team actually put it on. Unfortunately, they had a couple of stops, which they could have pulled it off and we probably wouldn’t even be talking about it today, but that didn’t happen.
“We got notification around lap 234 and it took a bit of time, obviously, a lot of green-flag racing at a 3/4-mile track. It takes a while to pull that up and we do our due diligence. The last thing we’re going to do is bring a vehicle down and find out later that it was something picked up off the track or they grabbed it on pit road or something to that fact, but once everything was sorted out, we did see how it happened, where it was and the crew chief was notified that it does has to be removed.”
I’m going to guess the teams going forward will circle the brake duct openings in day-glow orange.
Second Annual Northeast Classic at NHMS, April 16
The action begins April 16 with qualifying beginning at 10:30 a.m. for all seven divisions with feature racing set to begin at approximately 12:15 p.m.
• The ACT Late Model Tour will run race No. 1 of a 13-race schedule for 2022.
• PASS will be running their fourth race of 2022. They ran a double-header on March 18-19 at Hickory, won by Ryan Moore and Cup driver William Byron. Hickory awarded points for the National series but not PASS North points.
• DJ Shaw won at Thompson last weekend, which was a PASS North point-paying event.
• The PASS Super Late Models and Modified Racing Series will each go 50 laps at NHMS.
• Also on the card is the R&R Race Parts NH Street Stock Open Series, Northeast Mini Stock Tour (NEMST), Exit Reality Pro Truck Series and a Limited Late Model Open event.
A live stream pay-per-view broadcast will be available on Racing America powered by Speed51.TV.
Pro All Stars Series
Five-time PASS North Champion DJ Shaw won the Icebreaker at Thompson, CT, April 2. The win was Shaw’s third victory at Thompson in the last five PASS races and ties him with Derek Griffith and Ben Rowe for the most all time wins there.
Joey Polewarczyk won his heat but failed tech for being too low. He was disqualified and had to start in the rear of the main event. Eddie MacDonald finished third and extends his streak of podium finishes to four straight at Thompson.
PASS is at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway April 16 for the Northeast Classic. MacDonald has 11 career wins at the magic mile throughout multiple divisions and is just one behind Kyle Busch for the most all time.
Defending Northeast Classic winner Johnny Clark looks to defend the crown while Thompson’s winner D.J. Shaw looks to capture his first Magic Mile Victory in his 13th attempt.
• RESULTS – Thompson, April 2, 2022: 1. DJ Shaw, 2. Jake Johnson, 3. Eddie MacDonald, 4. Gabe Brown, 5. Joey Polewarczyk, 6. Ryan Kuhn, 7. Johnny Clark, 8. Cory Casagrande, 9. Ben Rowe, 10. Garrett Hall, 11. Dave Farrington Jr., 12. Brandon Barker, 13. Jake Matheson, 14. Derick Gluchacki, 15. Tyler Tomassi, 16. Joshua King, 17. Michael Scorzelli, 18. Dan Winter, 19. Mike Mayberry, 20. Brandon Turbush, 21. Austin MacDonald, 22. Austin Teras. DNS, JP Josiasse and Kate Re.
• 17 cars ran all 150 laps.
• 2 Leaders: Clark (1-40), Shaw (41-75)
• Most Laps Led: Clark (40 laps)
• Hard Charger: Joey Pole – 22nd to 5th (+16 spots)
• Hard Luck Award: Austin MacDonald – 6th to 21st (–15)
• Fastest Lap: Gabe Brown 19.992 (lap 6)
• Total Time of Event: 32:20.
• Cautions: 1
Until Next Week Please support those who support short-track racing.
