Strap In By Big Bigelow: Two Cup Races Left In Regular Season
The seven drivers with two or more wins are locked into the playoffs. Chase Elliott has four wins. The six guys with two wins are Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.

Eight drivers with a single win are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and Kurt Busch.

Kurt Busch, with one win, is in concussion protocol, his status is unclear at this time.

