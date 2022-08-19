Strap In By Big Bigelow: Two Cup Races Left In Regular Season

The seven drivers with two or more wins are locked into the playoffs. Chase Elliott has four wins. The six guys with two wins are Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.
Eight drivers with a single win are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and Kurt Busch.
Kurt Busch, with one win, is in concussion protocol, his status is unclear at this time.
If there are no new winners in the final two events, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. will use points to see who’s in and who isn’t.
• RESULTS – August 13 at Oxford: 1. DJ Shaw, 2. Ben Ashline, 3. Gabe Brown, 4. Max Cookson, 5. Johnny Clark, 6. Dave Farrington Jr., 7. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 8. Dan Winter, 9. Polewarczyk Jr., 10. Ryan Kuhn, 11. Corey Bubar, 12. Mike Rowe, 13. Eddie MacDonald, 14. Brandon Barker, 15. Jeff White, 16. Scott McDaniel, 17. Randy Goulet, 18. Glen Luce, 19. Nick Jenkins, 20. Garrett Hall, 21. Joey Doiron, 22. Evan Beaulieu, 23. Scott Robbins, 24. M. Scorzelli, 25. Dillon Moltz, 26. Trevor Sanborn, 27. Joey Postore, 28. Tim Brackett, 29. Kyle Desouza, 30. Scott Moore, 31. Anthony Nocella, 32. Dennis Spence.
• Cautions: Eight.
• Biggest Mover: Johnny Clark – 24th to 5th (19 spots).
• Hard Luck Award: Trevor Sanborn – 1st to 26th (25 spots).
• Lap Leaders: Sanborn 1-94, Ashline 95, Doiron 96-137, Shaw 38-150.
• Most Laps Led: Sanborn 94.
• Fastest Lap: Polewarczyk 15.815 (lap 6).
• Total Time of Event: 1:21:53.
• Up Next: The Oxford 250 – August 26-28.
ACT Late Models
The American-Canadian Tour returns to Quebec for the seventh event of the 2022 season with the CAN-AM 200 at Autodrome Montmagny, August 20. The Quebec drivers will try to keep the winners’ check for $10,000 U.S. dollars north of the border.
The last time the Tour was in Montmagny was in 1999 when Brian Hoar won the Montmagny 200. The last Série ACT event held there was in 2017 when Jonathan Bouvrette took the win and championship in 2017.
White Mountain
• POINTS – Late Models: 1. Quinny Welch 545, 2. Jesse Switser 507, 3. Stacy Cahoon 500, 4. Ryan Ware 482, 5. Kasey Beattie 458, 6. Mike Jurkowski 434, 7. Bryan Wall Jr. 430, 8. Alby Ovitt 405, 9. Jeff Marshall 365, 10. Mark Patten 313.
• AUGUST 20 – Next up is the return of the Maine-based Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association. These aren’t your grandfathers’ antique racers, these good ole boys and girls race hard each and every lap for the win.
Joining them will be the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis and the Dwarf Cars. Post time is 6 p.m.
Riverside Speedway
• POINTS – Late Models: 1. Stephen Donahue 318, 2. Corey Mason 253, 3. Randy Potter 251, 4. Nick Gilcris 233, 5. Michael Bailey 230, 6. Mike Kenison 200, 7. Jason Kenison 181, 8. Chris Caron 180, 9. Brenna Humphrey 179, 10. Floyd Bennett 177.
• AUGUST 20 – Make-up from June 18.
Divisions in action will be the Late Models, Lightning Fours, (Mattix) Mad Dogs 6 & 8 Cylinders, Cyclone Stock 4s, Dare Devils. The Late Models will run 75 laps. Post time 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• AUGUST 20 – Sponsored by Sabil & Sons Inc. will feature the annual Old Timers Night with the New England Antique Racers joining the weekly divisions, Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Late Models, Dirt Stocks and the Ridge Runners. Also on the card are the visiting 360 Sprint Cars (SCoNE).
Post time is 6 p.m.
Thunder Road
• AUGUST 25 – Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing presents Run-What-U-Brung. Fans drive their own cars they drove to the races in. Two cars from a dead start, one-lap, pretty much anything goes. You have to see it to believe it. The regular divisions will also be running.
Post time is 7 p.m.
Oxford 250 Fun Facts
With the 49th running of the Oxford 250 next weekend, I thought it would be interesting to see some fun facts from some of the previous 48 Oxford 250s.
• Multiple Winners: Three – Dave Dion (‘75, ‘85, ‘92), Ralph Nason (‘98, ‘99, ‘00), Mike Rowe (‘84, ‘97, ‘05). Two – Jamie Aube (‘87, ‘89), Geoff Bodine (‘80, ‘81), Chuck Bown (‘86, ‘90), Eddie MacDonald (‘09, ‘10), Ben Rowe (‘03, ‘04).
• Largest Winner’s Purse: $52,150, Dave Whitlock (1995).
• Smallest Winner’s Purse: $4,500, Joey Kourafas (1974) and Dave Dion (1975).
• 2007 Roger Brown tops a staggering field of 97 entries to win the first TD Bank 250 under the ACT Late Model rules package.
• First Maine Winner, Mike Rowe (1984).
• Last Maine Winner, Jeremie Whorff (2006).
• First Canadian Winner, Don Biederman (1977).
• Last Canadian Winner, Dave Whitlock (1995).
• Multiple Runner-up Finishes: Three, Robbie Crouch (’81, ’84, ’86), Butch Lindley (’77, ’80, ’82). Two: Tracy Gordon (’97, ’98), Tommy Houston (’90, ’91), Ben Rowe (’99, ’00).
• Multiple Top-3 Finishes: Butch Lindley 6, Dave Dion, Joey Kourafas, Dick McCabe, Ralph Nason and Mike Rowe 5, Ben Rowe 4, Robbie Crouch, Gary Drew, Tracy Gordon and Bob Pressley 3.
• Only Driver to Win After Finishing Last the Previous Year: Larry Gelinas (1996).
• Only Driver to Win After Finishing Second the Previous Year: Scott Robbins (2002).
• Only Driver to Win Last Chance Race And 250 In Same Year: Mike Rowe (2005).
• Most Times Qualified: 30 – Mike Rowe (of attempted years, missed 1975, 1977, 1987).
• Youngest Winner: Tom Rosati, 19 (1979).
• Oldest Winner: Ralph Nason, 60 (2000).
• Only Woman to Start: Karen Schulz, started and finished 42nd (1989).
• Largest Field: 47 (1988).
• Smallest Field: 36 (1978-1981).
• Rain: 1979 – postponed one week, 1986 – held the next day, 1991 – delayed, ran same day, 2008 – held the next day.
• Most Cautions: 21 in 1997.
• The Dragon Brothers, Beaver and Bobby, competed in the same TD Bank 250 10 times. (’74, ’76, ’77, ’78, ’79, ’80, ’81, ’83, ’84, ’85).
• Grandfather/Grandson Qualifiers: Stub Fadden and Mike Olsen, Dave and Josh St. Clair.
Until Next Week
Get to a local short track this week. But remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
