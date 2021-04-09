Strap In By Big Bigelow: Welcome to the 24th Year of Strap In!

Just a quick note to mention this column began on April 8, 1998. I’ve met a lot of people along the way who love this sport as much as I do.
I have to give a shout-out to Reed Garfield, who I met that first week, downstairs at The Caledonian-Record. The conversion started with, “Are you any relation to Jerry Bigelow?”
Come to find out, he worked on Freddy Mill’s No. 26 at Waterford. We hit it off that day. Work and family kept him away from the track for 30-plus years. Shortly after he retired I talked him into going and he’s now a big fan. Even though he retired years ago, I still email my column to him each week. He formats the charts and sizes up the photos which makes me look good.
It’s been fun for the nearly 1,200 columns, and if you keep reading I’ll keep typing.
ACT and PASS
They doubled up at Hickory (NC) Motor Speedway last weekend. Wayne Helliwell Jr. won both ACT races, while Derek Griffith won both PASS events. None of the four races paid points.
• Both ACT races were 125 laps around the 0.363-mile oval. The first 125 was held on Friday and saw only five drivers end up on the lead lap. Saturday there were 10 cars on the lead lap.
• Six guys had top 10s both nights. Along with Helliwell Jr., it was Ben Rowe, Mike Hopkins, Stephen Donahue, Chip Grenier, and Trenton Goodrow.
April 2 – Lap Leaders: Helliwell Jr., 1-33; Hopkins, 34; Helliwell, 35-51; Hopkins, 52; Helliwell, 53-125. (Four lead changes among two drivers.)
Time of Race: 54:46.
Margin of Victory: 2.260 seconds.
Cautions: Five (laps 17, 50, 51, 55, 56).
Helliwell, the three-time ACT Champion, led all but two laps.
April 3 – Lap Leaders: Hopkins, 1-10; Tyler Cahoon, 11-13; Hopkins, 14-26; Tom Carey III, 27-43; Helliwell Jr., 44-125. (Four lead changes among four drivers.)
Time of Race: 59:21.
Margin of Victory: 3.683 seconds.
Cautions: Five (laps 54, 56, 58, 71, 104).
UPCOMING: The ACT Late Model Tour begins its 2021 point-counting season at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway, April 17. The inaugural Northeast Classic features $5,000-to-win events for the ACT Late Models, PASS Super Late Models, and Tour-type Modifieds. The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge, 8-cylinder Street Stocks, and North East Mini Stock Tour are also on the card.
Qualifying begins at 11:00 a.m. with features at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $30 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and under. Visit www.acttour.com/northeast-late-model-classic for the complete schedule and camping registration forms.
PASS
Derek Griffith won both main events. Five others had top 10s in both 150s, they were: DJ Shaw, Mike Hopkins, Joey Polewarczyk Jr., Ryan Kuhn and Gabe Brown.
On April 2, Griffith took the lead on lap 28 and led the last 122 laps. He started fifth and by lap 20 he was second.
Griffith’s biggest challenge came from DJ Shaw after a restart with 20 laps to go. The two battled side-by-side for several laps before Griffith would eventually separate himself from Shaw in turn one. Shaw was second, Mike Hopkins, Travis Stearns, Joey Pole, Kyle Desouza, Ryan Kuhn, Gabe Brown, Ben Rowe, and Derek Kneeland rounded out the top 10.
April 3 – Griffith withstood a race-long battle with Joey Polewarczyk Jr. to sweep the weekend twin 150s to become the first driver since Preston Peltier to score back-to-back Easter Bunny 150 wins.
On a restart on lap 114 Griffith powered by Polewarczyk and led the rest of the way to take the win over Polewarczyk, Hopkins, Shaw, and Jake Matheson. Rounding out the top 10 were Cory Casagrande, Lucas Ransone, Ryan Kuhn, Travis Benjamin, and Gabe Brown.
The next PASS National Championship Super Late Model race will be The Northeast Classic on April 17 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
White Mountain Motorsports Park
• From the WMMP Facebook page: “We would like to remind everyone NOT to purchase event tickets from anyone on our social media pages claiming to have them for sale. Numerous social media ticket scams are being run, and we’re aware of multiple people who have been victims of these scams. Remember: the only reliable ways to purchase ACT/Thunder Road/WMMP tickets are through HappsNow (when offered) or at the track on race day.
“For the safety of our fans, we are taking a zero-tolerance approach towards those who post on our social media pages claiming to have tickets for sale. As soon as we see these posts, we will delete them and block the poster. It’s unfortunate that we must do this, but it has ultimately proved necessary given our experience.”
New Race Director at Thunder Road
Scott Tapley has been appointed Race Director for the 2021 season. He’ll oversee the action for all of Thunder Road’s divisions. He currently lives in Poland, ME with his wife Susan and two kids Keiralyn and Owen.
“Scott Tapley is a great addition to the Thunder Road staff,” managing partner Cris Michaud said. “I’d heard a lot about Scott over the years and finally got the chance to work with him closely at Thompson Speedway in 2020. He was exactly as advertised – a knowledgeable person who runs a fair, no-nonsense show. We couldn’t be happier to be working with him at both Thunder Road and Thompson Speedway this year.”
Thunder Road opens its 2021 season on May 2 with the 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150. The stars of the ACT Late Model Tour and the Thunder Road Late Models will go at it for 150 green-flag laps. The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, and Road Warriors also have a full card of racing.
A Roof Over Bristol Motor Speedway?
Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith is serious about putting a roof over Bristol Motor Speedway.
While his father, Bruton Smith, floated the idea four years ago, Marcus made it clear during recent visits to the Dale Jr. Download. There are ongoing discussions on how to achieve this over the next few years. Concerns about air quality and noise will be addressed.
Until Next Week
Support those who support short track racing.
