If NASCAR Cup playoff invitations were mailed out today, the 16 guys going to the first round of the playoffs would be (with at least one win): Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, and the most recent winner, Aric Almirola.
Denny Hamlin, still without a win in 2021, would get in by being the point leader. The two guys getting in on points would be Kevin Harvick with 673 and Tyler Reddick with 596 points.
With only four regular races left, Austin Dillon 591, Chris Buescher 475, Matt DiBenedetto 453 and Ross Chastain 452 are the next four in points.
The four upcoming tracks are, August 8 at Watkins Glen, August 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, August 22 at Michigan International Speedway and the last race before the playoffs, Daytona, where anyone can win. A new “winner” at Daytona would make the playoffs.
Cup Quickies
NASCAR has reinstated an indoor mask policy beginning with this weekend’s event at Watkins Glen. NASCAR will require all personnel wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers as well as buildings, including the media center and restrooms.
• You can take Ross Chastain’s name out of the hat as a driver looking for a ride in 2022. Trackhouse Racing announced Chastain will drive the team’s second car, the No. 1, in 2022. Chastain joins teammate Daniel Suarez in the No. 99.
In his brief Cup career of 101 races, Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports, and Roush Fenway Racing before he was signed to a full-time ride driving the No. 42 with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS – Mid-summer Classic 250 at WMMP, August 31: 1. Jason Corliss, 2. D.J. Shaw, 3. Tom Carey III, 4. Ryan Kuhn, 5. Jeff Marshall, 6. Christopher Pelkey, 7. Derek Gluchacki, Ben Rowe, 9. Shawn Swallow, 10. Mark Jenison, 11. Erick Sands, 12. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 13. Nick Sweet, 14. Scott Dragon, 15. Bryan Mason, 16. Matt Anderson, 17. Jason Kenison, 18. Stephen Donahue, 19. Wayne Helliwell Jr., 20. Ryan Olsen, 21. Peyton Lanphear, 22. Brockton Davis, 23. Mike Hopkins, 24. Reilly Lanphear, Quinten Welch, 26. Justin Eldridge, 27. Mike Foster, 28. Robby Douglas, 29. Jamie Swallow Jr., 30. Jimmy Hebert, 31. Dillon Moltz.
• Lap Leaders: Jenison, 1, Kuhn, 2-8, Sweet, 9-16, Kuhn, 17-23, Sweet, 24-127, Jeff Marshall, 128-135, Shaw, 136-139, Marshall, 140-141, Shaw, 142-158, Marshall, 159-167, Shaw, 168-223, Corliss, 224-231, Shaw, 232-236, Corliss, 237-247, Shaw, 248-249, Corliss, 250. (15 lead changes among 6 drivers.)
• Time of Race: 2 hrs. 14 min. 16 sec.
• Margin of Victory: 0.065 sec.
• Cautions: 14 (15, 38, 49, 78, 80, 123, 123, 127, 139, 157, 158, 167, 220, 236).
• Only the top 5 ran all 250 laps.
• Five others were down a lap.
• It was very well known the winner would bank 10 grand. Second paid $5,000, third $3,000, fourth $1,500, fifth $1,250, sixth $1,200, seventh $1,150, eighth $1,100, ninth $1,050, 10th $1,000, 14th through 26th earned $800, while the last five spots paid $500.
• Last year’s winner Dillon Moltz finished last, only completing 16 of the scheduled 250 laps.
• Third-place finisher Carey III started 30th.
• Fifth-place finisher Jeff Marshall started 27th and led the event three different times.
• POINTS – with seven races (of 12) in the books: 1. D.J. Shaw 695, 2. Tom Carey III 694, 3. Ben Rowe 682, 4. Derek Gluchacki 644, 5. Stephen Donahue 618, 6. Shawn Swallow 610, 7. Erick Sands 566, 8. Jimmy Hebert 546, 9. Matt Anderson 510, 10. Dylan Payea 419.
The five remaining races are:
August 28, Oxford Plains Speedway
Sept. 5, Thunder Road
Sept. 26, White Mountain Motorsports Park
Oct. 3, The Milk Bowl (not a point-counting event)
Oct. 9, Thompson Speedway
Oct. 23, Seekonk Speedway
• Eight drivers have started all seven races run to date.
• In case you didn’t notice, point leader Shaw is one point ahead of Carey III.
• 14 drivers have at least one top 5.
• 19 drivers have at least one top 10.
• The ACT Late Model Tour goes to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway, August 28. The 125-lap event is part of the “Night Before the Oxford 250” program.
Bear Ridge
• August 7: The John Poor Memorial event sponsored by Walker Motor Sales will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes with their MADNESS, USAC DMA Midgets, Limited Late Models, Dirt Stocks, and Four Cylinders. Post time is 6 p.m.
WMMP
White Mountain Motorsports Park continues its weekly racing program August 7 at 6 p.m. The Dwarf Cars take center stage for their annual 50-lap special. They’re joined by the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Strictly Stock Mini’s.
Thunder Road
• August 8: 37th Enduro 200 and Street Stock Special. Post time is 6 p.m.
• August 12: North Country Federal Credit Union Night – 3rd Annual Road Warrior Challenge. Post time 7 p.m.
