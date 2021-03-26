Headed into this week’s race at Bristol, NO ONE has clinched a playoff spot. It’s not as simple as you win, you’re in. The tiebreaker, if needed, is the number of wins.
So the only way to guarantee a spot in the playoffs, during the regular season, is to win a second race.
As of today, with six races in the books, there are only 10 spots left in the playoffs with 20 races to go. I believe this may be the year we have 17 winners, if not more, knocking out the driver(s) with one win and the fewest points.
The six winners so far are Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex and Ryan Blaney.
If I had to pick 11 other winners my list would include Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Alex Bowmen.
And let’s not forget this weekend’s race at Bristol will be contested on dirt. Toss in five more road courses, one trip each to Talladega and Daytona, heck, we could see 18 or 19 winners. Now that I think about it for a minute, Elliott may win all five of the road course races which may, in fact, leave us with 16 or 17 winners.
Dirt Tracking
In case you’re just returning from a trip to Mars, then you probably heard they covered Bristol with dirt for a point-counting event this weekend.
March 27, they’ll run four qualifying heat races. Too bad only 39 cars showed up for 40 spots, so everyone is in the show.
Four 15-lap heat races for both the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series will line up the field. Heat races start at 6 p.m. and can be seen on Fox Sports One. The Truck main event goes at 8 p.m. and can also be seen on FS1.
A random draw will set the line-ups for the heats.
The heats will be 15 laps and they won’t be counting laps run behind the pace car. They should NEVER count yellow flag laps, but that’s for another day. There will be no overtime rule. The free pass and wave around procedures will be in effect.
Passing Points – Drivers will earn a point for each car they pass, the driver who passes the most cars in the heat will start on the pole of the main event.
The Trucks will race 150 laps, divided into three segments, 40, 50 and 60. The Cup cars will run 250 laps with segments of 75, 75 and 100.
Running order will be frozen after each segment. During the stage breaks, teams can change tires, add fuel and make adjustments to their cars. These non-competitive pit stops must be completed in a time designated by NASCAR (TBD). No fuel or tires except at stage breaks. Teams will not be required to pit during the stage breaks. Teams that elect not to pit will re-start ahead of teams that pitted. Re-start order determined by the freeze at the conclusion of the preceding segment.
The choose rule will not be in effect but the overtime rules, free pass and wave around procedures will be in effect.
Kyle Larson
From the 2017 season final up until the beginning of the 2021 season, Larson has competed in 86 races. He missed 32 races last season. In those 86 races he has led 1,694 laps. He only pulled into victory once during that span. He finished second nine times and he finished in third seven times during that span.
Stewart-Haas Is Struggling
At Atlanta last weekend, SHR best finish was Kevin Harvick – he was 10th. Cole Custer was 18th, Aric Almirola was 20th and Chase Briscoe was 23rd. Harvick spent most of the race trying to get back on the lead lap.
Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers says the way NASCAR is inspecting the cars this year has affected some in the garage. Childers explained with some rule changes and new templates officials are using, it’s changed the shape of the rear wheel openings.
“Just to be frank, it knocked 70 counts of downforce off the cars,” said Childers, “and when you knock that amount of downforce off, especially when it mainly comes off the rear, it just completely messes up your aero balance.”
Virus Limitations Loosening Up a Tad
Racing at Richmond is scheduled for April 18. Virginia will ease restrictions on social gatherings starting April 1, when the limit will increase from 10 to 50 people indoors and from 50 to 100 outdoors, according to a new order from Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam is also expanding capacity limits at entertainment venues and recreational sporting venues.
Entertainment venues will continue to operate under a 30 percent capacity limit, but larger spaces will benefit from a higher cap on people allowed inside. Previously, indoor venues could host 30 percent of their capacity or 250 people, whichever is less; the limit will now be 500.
Outdoor venues currently can host 30 percent of their capacity or up to 1,000 people, whichever is less; now only the 30 percent capacity threshold will apply.
The remaining public guidance and restrictions will remain in effect, including the state’s mask mandate.
I realize this isn’t great news, but it seems like a step in the right direction.
Until Next Week
Please support those who support local short track racing.
