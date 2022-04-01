Don’t believe the headlines that read, “Six different drivers have earned their ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this season.”
With 20 races to go and only 10 spots left, this may very well be the year someone with a win doesn’t qualify for the playoffs.
If 17 or more drivers go to victory lane the tie-breaker is points.
So, yes, this could be the season 17 or more guys could win a race. I believe the following 11 guys could win a race:
Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Tyler Reddick. Also Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez and Eric Jones.
Maybe Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace and Justin Haley.
I’m looking at the point standings so I’m just getting to Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell. After writing down those names, I’m going to guess more than 18 guys will win a race in 2022.
I realize six races is a small sampling but it’s been on a bunch of different tracks and I’m thinking this new car and the fact all teams have to buy all their parts from the same jobber has truly leveled the field.
Teams Were Warned Don’t Mess With These New Cars
March 24, NASCAR officials issued penalties after an inspection at the NASCAR Research & Development Center revealed modifications to a Next Gen-specific body panel on the RFK Racing No. 6 Ford. The penalty pertains to the modification of a single- source supplied part.
Officials docked driver Brad Keselowski and the team 100 points in their respective standings, deducted 10 playoff points and issued a $100,000 fine and a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall.
The penalty dropped Keselowski from 16th to 35th in points. The driver-owner moved up to 34th in the points after Sunday’s 14th-place finish at Circuit of The Americas.
Keselowski told NASCAR.com Saturday at the Austin, Texas circuit, his team was focused on looking ahead, saying in part: “Just try to move forward here.”
NASCAR officials confirmed Monday three members from the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are scheduled to meet and consider the appeal, April 7.
Cup Quickies
Thirteen races ago, September 26, 2021, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin drove his car into victory lane, he was 40-years-old.
In the 12 races since, no one over 30 has won. 28-year-old Bubba Wallace won at Talladega on October 21. Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Larson won the next three races. Alex Bowman, 28, won Martinsville before Larson captured the title by winning at Phoenix.
Austin Cindric, 23, won the Daytona 500, followed by Larson at Fontana, Bowman at Vegas, 27-year-old Chase Briscoe at Phoenix, 24-year-old William Byron at Atlanta and 29-year-old Ross Chastain last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas.
• The average age of the six Cup winners this season is 26.7 years old.
• There have been six different winners in the first six events, including three first-time winners (Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain).
• There have been four different driver point leaders. Chase Elliott, who has not won yet, is the current point leader.
• Ross Chastain became the 39th different driver to win in all three of NASCAR’s national series.
• There have been 130 races at Richmond. Fifty-five different drivers have a pole there and 53 different guys have won a race there.
• Kyle Busch leads all active drivers at Richmond with six wins there. Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. each have won there three times. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch have gone to victory lane twice, with Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson both having a victory there.
• Five drivers won their first race at Richmond. That list includes Kasey Kahne, May 14, 2005; Tony Stewart, September 11, 1999; Kyle Petty, February 23, 1986; Neil Bonnett, September 11, 1977, and James Hylton, March 1, 1970.
• Eleven drivers are looking for their first career Cup Series win, they are: Harrison Burton, Landon Cassill, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Corey Lajoie, Andy Lally, BJ McLeod, Tyler Reddick, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Suárez and Cody Ware.
• The purse for Richmond is $7,110,735. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race for a purse of $1,453,684. The Camping World Truck Series has the weekend off.
Keselowski Coming to Thunder Road
Thunder Road International Speedbowl has a long-standing tradition of inviting NASCAR Premier Series’ athletes to test out the Barre high banks and the stiff competition that comes with the territory. Blue collar heroes like Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace have both tested their mettle at The Road.
• When I heard Brad Keselowski was coming to Thunder Road this summer I got to thinking, who are the Cup guys who have come to The Road over the years. I started a list and to make sure I didn’t miss anyone I knew Michael Stridsberg (former ACT/Thunder Road Media Director) would be able to tell me who has raced there. I asked him if he could tell me the Cup guys who have raced at The Road? I believe Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison were there but did not race.
I’m thinking of Kenny Schrader, David Ragan, Christopher Bell, Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Kyle Busch and Ryan Preece. Wallace with a third is the best finish.
Michael wrote, “Clint Bowyer was there in 2013 and 2014. Kenny Wallace (2007) finished 12th according to my records.
“Kenny Schrader (2005 and 2006) was ninth in his first start and sixth in his second start. Bell (2019) finished ninth, Preece (2021) and Ragan (2009) were both 10th, Stewart (2009) was 16th, Busch (2017) was a DNF.
Bowyer DNF’ed his first year and was 14th the second year. (JP Cyr dumped him out of the top-5 midway through after Bowyer pulled one too many dink moves.) Kevin Lepage came back for a weekly feature in 1998, but it rained out six laps in and he didn’t return for the completion.
“I remember Ricky Craven and Jeff Burton also made appearances without racing (Burton showed up as a surprise for Frank Stoddard Night). That’s all I can think of off the top of my head.”
Bubba Wallace
The 23 of Wallace had a wheel fall off his car at Circuit of the Americas last Sunday. When that happens a team loses the crew chief and a couple of over-the-wall guys for the next four races.
Crew Chief (Bootie Barker) and crew members (Caleb Dirks and Adam Riley) have been suspended from the next four Championship Series’ events, NASCAR said Tuesday of this week.
Vermonter Dave Rogers, 23XI Performance Director, will serve as acting crew chief for the No. 23 team. For those scoring at home the rule reads – Safety infraction: Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.
Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. The team will not appeal the decision.
• Last I knew, Rogers, who is from Marshfield, VT and spent his younger years at Thunder Road, was with Joe Gibbs Racing. I did a little research and found he had spoken to essentiallysports.com last September.
“Rogers previously worked as a crew chief to Daniel Hemric at Joe Gibbs Racing. But despite Hemric winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series title, he packed his bags and recently revealed the reason for moving to 23XI.
“We knew that the JGR program was gonna be reduced from four teams to three teams, that left an odd man out,” Rogers said.
“I knew for sure, going into Phoenix, I would not be returning to JGR Xfinity, but I didn’t know exactly where I’d land and this deal got finalized not too long ago.”
He revealed how he already was in touch with 23XI for a vacancy. And then something came up, something that was really “appealing”.
“It just seemed like a great opportunity for where I am in my career.”
• From Wikipedia – David B. Rogers (born March 12, 1974 in Marshfield, VT) is an American NASCAR crew chief who works as the performance director for 23XI Racing. He previously worked as a crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series as well as the technical director for JGR’s Xfinity operations. He has over a decade of experience as a crew chief, all with JGR. Over the course of his career, he has worked in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series with drivers Jason Leffler, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Tony Stewart, Travis Kittleson, J.J. Yeley, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Coleman, Matt DiBenedetto, Michael McDowell, Carl Edwards, Daniel Suárez, Matt Tifft, Kyle Benjamin, Riley Herbst, and Daniel Hemric. Hemric and Rogers won the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Until Next Week
