Strap In By Big Bigelow: Work Continues on Cup’s Next Gen Car

NASCAR officials have set the rules for a majority of tracks on the 2022 Cup Series schedule. The Next Gen car will use a four-inch spoiler for downforce and will use engines with 670 target horsepower as a baseline.
Cup teams tried four engine/aerodynamics configurations at Charlotte recently. The fourth and final package with a higher 670-horsepower figure and a centered four-inch rear spoiler for reduced rear downforce received majority support.
“It’s been a two-year process,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “So certainly, it came down to Friday, but that was really through all the work, the thousands of hours of on-track testing and the collaboration with the industry and continued tests to really narrow down what could be the final rules package for the Next Gen car. Friday, we were able to solidify that. We met with the industry, a number of drivers post-test on Friday with the packages we had narrowed down and really hit on what we all thought would be a great Next Gen car in terms of going out under one rules package with 670 horsepower and then a low-downforce four-inch spoiler, which we believe we can implement across all of our tracks outside of Superspeedways.
“So the bottom line of all this, and you’ll hear this from the drivers, this package with the Next Gen car puts it back in the drivers’ hands and we’re excited about what that will do in 2022, for sure.”
Cars proved to be a handful at times during the test with several spins and incidents as drivers fought for control when cycling through the different configurations. Tyler Reddick was involved in multiple scrapes and incidents. A three-car tangle in the final group run brought the test to a close after 12 of a scheduled 30 laps.
“It’s really a new beginning for everyone, right?” O’Donnell said. “So no one has a ton of data they can go back and look at for this car where we previously raced, and that’s a neat thing for the race fan. So they’re going to see the best drivers and the best engineers in the world go out there and attack this car and attack each race track, and it will be hard to drive. I think the drivers are enthusiastic about that. The tire that Goodyear has come with has really put strategy back into a race, so some of that old-school racing that a lot of fans have talked about, I think you’ll see. We’ll learn along the way as well, and there are different things we can take away from this season coming up in ‘22 as we look to continually improve upon what we believe is going to be a great launch of the Next Gen car.”
A separate superspeedway rules package for Daytona and Talladega will be determined next month. Atlanta Motor Speedway will potentially be added to that rules package list after the 1.54-mile oval was repaved and rebuilt with 28-degree banking new for 2022.
Check It Out
A lot of old races can be found on YouTube. There are a lot of Cup races there. My favorites are the ones from Thunder Road. Search for Thunder Road, Barre, VT
A Q&A With Yours Truly
Gene Gagne used to have a web site called Outside Groove. Back in 2005, he did a Q&A with a few of us. Last week, I ran Dave Moody’s answers. This week I’ll be the guest.
GG: How long have you been involved in motorsports?
Big: I guess you can say all my life. My Dad was a racer. I was born in 1957 and he started racing in 1949.
GG: What is your earliest memory of motorsports?
Big: Saturday nights at the Northeastern Speedway in Waterford in early 1960.
GG: Do you see motorsports gaining in popularity or will it start to decline, as people get bored with it?
Big: On the National level, it’ll gain for a few more years until the “new” fans figure out it’s all smoke and mirrors and has nothing to do with RACING. Local tracks will gain unless the Cup gang runs a bunch of Saturday night shows. If so, then some of the local tracks will sadly be forced to close their gates.
GG: What is the best race you have ever seen live?
Big: Not sure I can name just one.
GG: If you were in charge of NASCAR but could only make one change, what change would that be?
Big: I’d run EVERY race Milk Bowl style.
GG: What advice would you give to a young driver looking to get into racing?
Big: Spend other people’s money (find sponsors) or don’t start racing. Too many racers’ families go without so Dad can go racing.
GG: How did you get involved in motorsports?
Big: Like I said, my Dad was a driver. My Brother Bob ran Thunder Road and Catamount from 1983 through 1987. He’s the only guy I know who retired a champion. He won the Vermont Tiger Championship in that last year.
GG: In your honest opinion … What’s the best race track in the world? What is the worst?
Big: Best, Thunder Road – Worst, any Cup track that Dave Moody and his buddies on MRN catch heck for saying “one groove race track” over the airways. Which, I’m sorry to say, is more than half of them.
GG: Do you think the Internet has helped people get information about racing or do you think it is just a vast wasteland of sites full of rumors and lies?
Big: Like anything, there’s some good ones and bad ones. But the good ones are a big help getting out information
GG: You can have dinner with anyone in motorsports (living or dead), who would you choose? Why?
Big: I lost my Dad when I was 25. I’m thinking it would be interesting to tell him what he’s missed.
GG: It’s the last lap of a dream race … who are the drivers and at what track would you like to see them battle it out?
Big: Thunder Road – Stubby Fadden and Bobby Dragon.
GG: What is the one thing you wish more fans would know about motorsports?
Big: If your favorite driver is involved in a wreck there is a 50/50 chance it’s his fault. Get your head out of your hinny and see that. Sorry to say 95 percent never will learn that.
GG: How do you think racing has managed to keep a somewhat wholesome image while other major sports have what seems to be endless scandals involving drugs, crime, etc.?
Big: A lot of drivers travel from track to track with their families while others are on the road without their loved ones with too much time on their hands.
GG: What do you think about imported car manufactures getting into major league auto racing in the USA?
Big: I vote AMERICAN MADE – PERIOD!!!!!!!!!
GG: Your choice … one ticket to a big league NASCAR race or a season pass to your favorite local short track … which would you choose and why?
Big: Local short track, of course. Where there’s more racing during the B-feature than all 500 miles at most of the cookie-cutter tracks.
GG: Where do you see yourself in five years as far as motorsports goes?
Big: Same place as I am today. Local short tracks and not a lot of Cup races.
GG: When you want a break from the world of motorsports, what are some of the things you like to do?
Big: Why would I want a break from racing? But when I’m not racing I’m at a sporting event with either one of my two sons.
Until Next Week
Enjoy time with your family and friends over the holiday season and please support those who support short-track racing.
