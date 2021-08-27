The Cup Playoffs: 15 Are Locked In, 15 Others Can Get In With a Win at Daytona
The 15 drivers headed to the playoffs with a win or locked-in by points are Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Also Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, William Byron, Michael McDowell and Alex Bowman.
That leaves only one spot in the playoffs. Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon are the only two who can get in by points, of course if one of them wins he’s in.
There are 13 drivers who can only get in by winning. Those are Ryan Newman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace, Anthony Alfredo and Ross Chastain. Also Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer and Corey LaJoie.
Josh Berry
Berry may become my new favorite driver partly because he got his first full NASCAR ride at the age of 30.
After 11 years driving Late Model type cars for JR Motorsports, Berry will run full-time next season for Earnhardt in the Xfinity Series.
He subbed for Michael Annett in the No. 1 car in the Xfinity Series last weekend. After the race Berry said, “I took a first place car and finished fourth.”
White Mountain Motorsports Park
WMMP is closed this weekend so race teams and fans can go to the Oxford 250. The WM Late Models have run 12 events to date. There are only three point-counting events left in the 2021 season.
Only twice since 2005 has the “King of the Mountain” not been named Quinny Welch or Stacy Cahoon. In 2006, (then) 16-year-old DJ Shaw won the title by three points over Cahoon and in 2013 Travis Fadden was the Late Model Champion.
In the past 17 seasons, Welch has won eight championships while Cahoon has won six.
New-comer Jimmy Renfrew Jr. (2021 is his first full season at the mountain) is the current point leader. He’s 42 points (706) ahead of Welch and Jeff Marshall who are tied with 664 points.
Cahoon is fifth in the standings, 95 points behind Renfrew Jr. with 611 points.
The semi-feature is where a lot of points can be gained or lost each week. Depending on the car count they run either two or three heats. If they run two heats, four guys go to the semi and if they run three heats three drivers from each heat race go to the semi.
Heat points and semi points are the same: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 for all starters. If driver X wins both his heat and the semi, he banks 20 points. So if driver Z finishes fourth in his heat, he gets seven points but because he didn’t make the semi he gets zero points from that. In that case there’s a difference of 13 points.
The main event pays 50 points, second gets 48, and third earns 46, and so on down.
The final three races are Sept. 4 with the Late Models running 100 green flag laps. Then regular events scheduled for Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.
ACT Late Model Tour
The Oxford 125 scheduled for Aug. 28 will be the 38th time the Tour has raced there.
• The first time was May 21, 1995 when Stacy Cahoon won the 100 lapper.
• The driver with the most starts is Brent Dragon with 23.
• Eddie MacDonald’s five wins (in 14 starts) is most by any driver.
• Joey Polewarczyk has four wins in 19 starts.
• The most top 5s are 11 for both MacDonald and Polewarczyk Jr.
• Brent Dragon has the most top 10s with 15
• The most lead changes in any event is 13 in August of 2016.
• The most cautions in any event is 13 on August 27, 2016.
• The race run on August 11, 2007 went caution-free.
After taking most of August off, it’s also the first of back-to-back race weekends for ACT. Next weekend ACT will be at Thunder Road.
There have now been seven different ACT winners in the first seven events, and eight different winners on Saturday would tie the record to start a Tour season.
Previous Oxford Plains Speedway ACT Winners
Eddie MacDonald (5), Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. (4), Gary Caron (2), Bryan Kruczek (2), Patrick Laperle (2), Shawn Martin (2), Ricky Rolfe (2), Ben Rowe (2), Travis Adams, Ben Ashline, Stacy Cahoon, Jean-Paul Cyr, Scott Dragon, Jimmy Hebert, Wayne Helliwell Jr., Mike Hopkins, Ryan Moore, Scott Payea, Randy Potter, Dale Shaw, Jeff Taylor, Bobby Therrien, Jeff White and Eric Williams.
Bear Ridge
• August 28: Dead River Co. presents the night’s activities that features the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Dirt Stocks, and Four Cylinders. PLUS, the Granite State Mini Sprints.
Thunder Road
• September 5: The 43rd running of the Labor Day Classic 200 brought to you by Optical Expressions, Berlin, VT
This is an ACT Late Model Tour event. The Tigers and Road Warriors will be there plus the Street Stocks will be running double features. Post time is 1 p.m.
Until Next Week
It’s almost September. How many short-track races have you been too? What are you waiting for? Join me this weekend, but remember: “If you’re not having fun stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
