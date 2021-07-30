The $10,000-to-win ACT Mid-summer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park, July 31, is drawing the biggest names in the ACT Late Model community as they chase the glory of winning the longest, richest race on the championship schedule.
This is a point-counting race for the ACT Late Model Tour. It is not a point-counting event for WMMP.
At least six ACT and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) champions will battle at the 250. Reigning ACT champ Jimmy Hebert, three-time ACT titlist Wayne Helliwell Jr. and 2016 ACT champion Nick Sweet are all confirmed for the event.
Ben Rowe and D.J. Shaw, who currently sit second and third in ACT points, have a combined 15 PASS championships between them. Defending PASS National Champion Mike Hopkins, the most recent ACT winner, has entered as well.
Eight-time WMMP Champion Quinny Welch and two-time Thunder Road Champion Jason Corliss are the biggest weekly names confirmed for the 250. Several other White Mountain regulars, such as point leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Mid-season Championship winner Jeff Marshall, are anticipated to take a crack at the $10,000 top prize.
Jamie Swallow Jr. and Ryan Olsen both won White Mountain events in 2021. Defending Mid-summer 250 winner Dillon Moltz was at White Mountain this past weekend tuning up for the big show.
The event itself is the ultimate test of man, machine, and mind. Teams may use up to eight tires purchased at the track on race day. They can change those tires whenever they please – or not change them at all, like Moltz did in 2020. There will be a fuel-only stop near the one-third mark of the race.
Teams must first qualify for the 250-lap feature. With a large car count expected, a starting spot is not guaranteed for anyone. Multiple ACT and White Mountain regulars failed to qualify for last year’s event, speaking to how tough the competition is.
Also racing will be the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s, and the Kids Trucks. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
White Mountain
• RESULTS – New Hampshire Governor’s Cup, 100 laps, July 24: 1. Stacy Cahoon, 2. Derek Gluchacki, 3. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 4. Matthew Morrill, 5. Quinten Welch, 6. Gabe Brown, 7. Bryan Mason, 8. Kasey Beattie, 9. Jeff Marshall, 10. Oren Remick, 11. Marcel J. Gravel, 12. Mike Bailey, 13. Brockton Davis, 14. Joey Laquerre, 15. Ben Belanger, 16. Peyton Lanphear, 17. Dillon Moltz, 18. Dennis L. Dumas, 19. Mike Jurkowski, 20. Reilly Lanphear, 21. Jon Savage, 22. Christian Laflamme, 23. Mark Patten, 24. Jesse Switser, 25. Laci Potter, 26. Jerry Lesage, 27. David LaBrecque, 28. Alby Ovitt, 29. Mike Foster, DNS John Donahue, Connor MacDougal, and Zachary Fraser.
• POINTS – WMMP Late Models: 1. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 556, 2. Quinten Welch 517, 3. Oren Remick 487, 4. Jeff Marshall 486, 5. Michael Bailey 476, 6. Alby Ovitt 466, 7. Stacy Cahoon 438, 8. Matthew Morrill, 430, 9. Kasey Beattie 412, 10. John Donahue 387.
• POINTS – ACT Late Model Tour: 1. Tom Carey III 592, 2. Ben Rowe 586, 3. D.J. Shaw 582, 4. Derek Gluchacki 550, 5. Stephen Donahue 546, 6. Shawn Swallow 521, 7. Jimmy Hebert 485, 8. Erick Sands 478, 9. Matt Anderson 434, 10. Dylan Payea 419
PASS
• RESULTS: Seekonk, MA, July 28: 1. Johnny Clark, 2. DJ Shaw, 3. Ryan Kuhn, 4. Eddie MacDonald, 5. Derek Griffith, 6. Dave Darling, 7. Wayne Helliwell Jr., 8. Derek Ramstrom, 9. Dan Winter, 10. Roland Robinson Jr., 11. Tom Scully Jr., 12. Trevor Sanborn, 13. Dave Farrington Jr., 14. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 15. Fred Astle, 16. Jake Matheson, 17. Mike Mitchell, 18. Nick Lascoula, 19. Brian Whalley, 20. Dylan Estrella, 21. Ben Rowe, 22. Tyler Tomassi, 23. Bobby Pelland, 24. Craig Weinstein, 25. Anthony Constantino, 26. Jake Johnson, 27. Joey Doiron, 28. Angelo Belsito, 29. Kate Re, 30. Ryan Vanesse, 31. Mike Brightman, 32. Kevin Folan.
• JULY 31: Oxford Road to the 250 Non-points Open – 100-lap Qualifier, open to anyone without a win in 2021.
Thunder Road
• AUGUST 1: 37th Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 & Street Stock Special. Post time 6 p.m.
• AUGUST 5: Cody Chevrolet/Cadillac Night – Myers Triple Crown Series for Tigers No. 3. Post time 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• JULY 31: Sponsored by PT Farm will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, USAC DMA Midgets, Limited Late Models, Four Cylinders, and the Sting Vintage Race Cars 4-/6-Cylinder Enduro. The Dirt Stocks will be off, returning on August 7. Post time is 6 p.m.
Cup Playoffs
With four races left in the “regular season” only five drivers are guaranteed one of 16 spots in the playoffs. Those five are the guys with two or more wins, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott.
The eight guys with only one win are not locked in. Those eight are William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola. A second win will lock that driver in.
