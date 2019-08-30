Strap In Racing by Big Bigelow: Local Short-track Season Nearing the End

Thunder Road
• AUGUST 31 – Four-Cylinder Saturday: North East Mini Stock Tour (50 laps), Street Stocks (35 laps), Road Warriors (30 laps). Post time is 6 p.m.
• SEPTEMBER 1 – The Bullring Bash Quarter Mile Challenge has been canceled. The remaining portion of the Labor Day Classic which includes a 200-lap event for the American-Canadian Tour and a 50-lap event for the Flying Tigers is still on as scheduled. Post time is 1:30.
• POINTS – (Labor Day is not a TR point-counting event) Late Models: 1. Jason Corliss 915, 2. Trampas Demers 900, 3. Scott Dragon 898, 4. Kyle Pembroke 885, 5. Cody Blake 883, 6. Matt White 864, 7. Marcel J. Gravel 821, 8. Tyler Cahoon 816, 9. Boomer Morris 814, 10. Christopher Pelkey 807.
• SEPTEMBER 14 – Barre Granite Association 60th Season Championship Night. All four weekly division champions will be crowned. Post-race Pit Party with music to follow.
WMMP
• AUGUST 31 – Late Model Leaf Peepers 100. 100 laps for the Late Models highlight the night. Also on tap are the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Kids Trucks plus the Senior Tour Auto Racers are in town. Post time is 6:30.
• Late Model Points, with two events to go, Quinny Welch is closing in on his fifth straight and eighth overall “King of the Mountain”. He has an 88-point lead. If he’s up 70 or more points after the 100 lapper all he has to do is take a green on September 7.
• POINTS: 1. Quinny Welch 786, 2. Stacy Cahoon 698, 3. Oren Remick 686, 4. Mike Bailey 677, 5. Jeff Marshall 622, 6. Scott Corey 586, 7. Stephen Donahue 555, 8. Cody LeBlanc 506, 9. Allison Menard 479, 10. Matthew Morrill 445.
Speedway 51
• AUGUST 31 – The track is closed with the Lancaster Fair running this weekend.
• SEPTEMBER 7 – Race No. 4 (75 laps) of 5 for the Creative Counters/VT Solid Surface Late Model Series. Fans will also see the Tiger Sportsman, Street Stocks, Daredevils, Bone Stocks plus the Kids Pit Tour. Post time is 6 p.m. The rain date is September 8 at 1 p.m.
• Race No. 5 is scheduled for September 22. They’ll run 100 laps on the 22nd.
Bear Ridge
• AUGUST 31 – Fans will see the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models, Four Cylinders, a 4-/6-Cylinder Enduro and the Sprint Cars of New England. Front gate open at 3.p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m.
ACT Late Model Tour
• RESULTS (from the Oxford 150, August 24): 1. Bryan Kruczek, 2. Stephen Donahue, 3. Scott Payea, 4. Rich Dubeau, 5. Dylan Payea, 6. Jimmy Hebert, 7. Alexendre Tardif, 8. Ryan Kuhn, 9. Trent Goodrow, 10. Quinny Welch, 11. Ryan Morgan, 12. Dany Trepanier, 13. Rowland Robinson Jr., 14. Tom Carey III, 15. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., 16. Dylan Turner, 17. Joel Hodgdon, 18. Cody LeBlanc, 19. Jesse Switser, 20. Mathieu Kingsbury, 21. Christopher Pelkey, 22. Jonathan Bouvrette, 23. Claude Leclerc, 24. Scott Coburn, 25. Mike Benevides, 26. Ryan Olsen, 27. Bobby Therrien, 28. Shawn Swallow, 29. Craig Bushey, 30. Steve Fisher, 31. Brockton Davis, 32. Peyton Lanphear, 33. Scott Dragon, 34. John Donahue, 35. David MacDonald, 36. Reilly Lanphear.
• Lap Leaders: LeBlanc, 1-8; Therrien, 9-43; Switser, 44-76; Bryan Kruczek, 77-150.
• Time of Race: 1:23:55 Margin of Victory: 0.714 seconds
• Cautions: Nine (laps 18, 35, 55, 61, 73, 78, 108, 136, 136)
• 21 drivers completed all 150 laps
• POINTS (with eight of the 10 races completed): 1. Rich Dubeau 844, 2. Jimmy Hebert 818, 3. Scott Payea 785, 4. Ryan Kuhn 737, 5. Dylan Payea 692, 6. Christopher Pelkey 640, 7. Jonathan Bouvrette 632, 8. Mathieu Kingsbury 622, 9. Stephen Donahue 600, 10. Bryan Kruczek 570.
• The two events remaining are the Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200, September 1 at Thunder Road, and the World Series 75, October 12 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.
ACT NOTES – The ACT Late Model Tour visits Thunder Road for the 73rd time September 1. The first time was June 18, 1992.
• Brian Hoar has the most win there with eight, in 41 starts.
• Jean-Paul-Cyr has seven wins in 47 starts.
• Phil Scott’s 63 starts is the most, he has four Tour wins at The Road.
• Last year the locals stole the show at the Labor Day Classic. Jason Corliss led a sweep of the top four spots by Thunder Road regulars. Corliss is riding a streak of five straight ACT-sanctioned wins at Thunder Road as he also captured the last two Community Bank 150s and Vermont Milk Bowls.
• Previous Labor Day Classic Winners (awarding ACT Late Model Tour points): Jason Corliss (2018), Scott Payea (2017), Travis Stearns (2013), Brian Hour (2012), Nick Sweet (2011), Patrick Laperle (2010), Dave Pembroke (2009), Brad Leighton (2008), John Donahue (2007), Eric Williams (2006), Jean-Paul Cyr (2005), Pete Fecteau (1997)
PASS
• RESULTS – Oxford 250, August 25: 1. Travis Benjamin, 2. Derek Griffith, 3. DJ Shaw, 4. Johnny Clark, 5. Mike Hopkins, 6. Cole Butcher, 7. Ben Ashline, 8. Cassius Clark, 9. Curtis Gerry, 10. Alan Tardiff, 11. Nick Sweet, 12. Ray Christian III, 13. Brandon Barker, 14. Dave Farrington Jr., 15. Ben Rowe, 16. Shawn Martin, 17. Trevor Sanborn, 18. Scott Robbins, 19. Evan Halstrom, 20. Reid Lanpher, 21. Austin Teras, 22. Craig Weinstein, 23. Ryan Robbins, 24. Calvin Rose, 25. Ryan Kuhn, 26. Mike Rowe, 27. Josh Childs, 28. Glen Luce, 29. Gabe Brown, 30. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 31. Rusty Poland, 32. Dan Winter, 33. Kyle Desouza, 34. Tracy Gordon, 35. Tim Brackett, 36. Garrett Hall, 37. Adam Gray, 38. Ashton Tucker, 39. Eddie MacDonald, 40. TJ Brackett, 41. Jake Johnson, 42. Bubba Pollard, 43. Bryan Kruczek, 44. Scott McDaniel.
• PASS has five point-counting races left:
SEPTEMBER 15 – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME)
SEPTEMBER 21 – White Mountain Motorsports Park (NH)
SEPTEMBER 28 – Thunder Road (VT)
OCTOBER 19 – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME)
OCTOBER 26 – Seekonk Speedway (MA)
Until Next Week
Still haven’t gone to the races yet in 2019? I suggest you make the effort to go this weekend, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
Biggy can be reached at R. Bigelow, 294 Hillside Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or bigbigelow2@gmail.com
