The $10,000-to-win race is a Tour event, so there will be no lane choice for the leader. Fans at WM are used to seeing all the weekly division race leaders getting to pick which lane they want to restart in.
I believe WMMP is a testing ground this season and it’s my hope next year lane choice is the rule at Thunder Road and at all Tour races. Heck, why not make it a rule at every short track in the nation?
Tour at WMMP Fast Facts
• There have been 29 events there, the first one on September 6, 1998, won by Brian Hoar.
• No WMMP regular has ever won a Tour race there. Quinny Welch and Brock Davis each have finished second.
• Brent Dragon has the most starts with 21.
• Jean-Paul Cyr’s four wins which is the most as are his 11 top 5s.
• Dragon is on the top of the list with 16 top 10s.
• Welch has made 14 starts, he has two top 5s and seven top 10s.
• Joey Polewarczyk Jr. has made 11 starts there with his best finish a second, twice in fact. He has six top 5s and eight top 10s. An interesting fact is he’s never led a lap at WMMP.
• Ryan Moore (2002) and Bobby Therrien (2013) are the only two guys who have won there in their rookie season.
• The 11 caution flags in 2006 are the most, while 2013 only saw one.
• Race winners are: Jean-Paul Cyr (4), Scott Payea (3), Brian Hoar (3), John Donahue (2), Wayne Helliwell Jr., (2), Dillon Moltz (2), Eric Williams (2), Tracie Bellerose and Brent Dragon. Also Pete Fecteau, Jimmy Hebert, Patrick Laperle, Joey Laquerre, Ryan Moore, Ben Rowe, Phil Scott, Bobby Therrien and Jeff White.
• Also on the card are the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s, and Dwarf Cars. Qualifying for the local divisions begins at 5:30 p.m. with the first ACT heat to follow. The front gate opens at 2 p.m.
Cup Stuff
Since NASCAR announced earlier in the year any car failing tech after the race may lose the win and the points that go with it, not one car has failed tech. So can someone explain to me how nine cars failed tech last Sunday morning?
The cars of Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, William Byron, Reed Sorenson, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, and Jimmie Johnson all failed inspection at Pocono Raceway last Sunday morning.
The nine drivers had their qualifying times disallowed and they lined up 30th-38th based on owner points. I just don’t get it.
• Did you know Chase Elliott’s real name is William Clyde Elliott II? Some of his close friends still call him Clyde.
And did you know the pool hall in Dawsonville, where the siren on top of the building goes off every time an Elliott wins a Cup race, is a burger place and not a bar?
Chase is also a pilot.
The population of Dawsonville was 2,536 in 2010, in 2000 it was 619.
PASS Race at Speedway 51 Postponed
Pro All Stars Series President Tom Mayberry and Speedway 51’s Promoter Dick Therrien have agreed to postpone the NAPA 151 Pass Super Late Model race scheduled for August 10.
“Both parties agree that the timing isn’t quite right to run the event at Speedway 51 on August 10, as the prestigious Oxford 250 is just around the corner and so many teams are preparing for the giant event,” stated Therrien. “This is a rebuilding year for us at Speedway 51, and we want to be able to host a quality show that PASS has always been known for. We are now looking ahead to 2020 where we can open our season in May with the PASS North event like we were supposed to do in 2019 but were rained out.”
• The PASS race scheduled for Star on July 30 was postponed due to excessive heat index. A make-up date is being looked at.
Thunder Road
In the tracks 60-year history, there have been some great point battles. Last season four drivers went down to the final laps of the season before Scott Dragon emerged with his second “King of the Road” title.
Michael Stridsberg, media director, has done some research and found this season could be one of the best title clashes ever at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement”. With five point-counting events remaining (four after Aug. 1), nine points separated the top five racers and six drivers could have left the track August 1 as the point leader.
Dragon finds himself in a familiar position after nine events – atop the point standings. He has had a few rough races this year, but his three wins and the double-point second-place result last week put him in the same position as this time last year.
Trampas Demers is two points behind Dragon in second place, last year he was three points behind after mid-season.
Kyle Pembroke and Jason Corliss are tied for third, seven points out of first. Cody Blake rounds out the top five and trails Dragon by nine points. Marcel J. Gravel sits 31 points back of Dragon in sixth.
• AUGUST 8 – It’s Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac Night. The Tigers will be running their final 75-lap Myers Container Services Triple Crown Event. Also on the card will be the Late Models and Street Stocks. Post time is 7 p.m., front gate opens at 5:15 p.m.
Speedway 51
POINTS After July 27:
• Dare Devils: 1. Kaiden Fisher 469, 2. Mekaylah Bowen, 455, 3. Cassi Leonard 393, 4. Brady Heath 387, 5. Jesse Laquerre 279, 6. Laci Potter 204.
• Street Stock: 1. Dean Switser Jr. 498, 2. Alan Birch 446, 3. Jamie Heath 394, 4. Michael Gooden 329, 5. Josh Plumley 154, 6. Shawn Hood, 105, 7. Todd Derrington 104, 8. Kasey Beattie 100, 9. Kristian Switser 53, 9. Tyler Pepin 51, 10. Tom Merchant 49.
• Tigers: 1. Derrick Calkins 435, 2. Nick Gilcris 431, 3. Jared Plumley 414, 4. *Brad Bushey 406, 5. Kevin Boutin 404, 6. Jason Kenison, 402, 7. Jerrad Ledger 351, 8. Mike Clark 332, 9. Phil Potvin 305, 10. Jon Boutin 159.
* Bushey was DQed July 27 for an unapproved suspension part. He received heat points and last-place feature points. He will start in rear of his heat and feature August 3.
• Tiger Sportsman Triple Crown Series (After Race 1): 1. Kevin Boutin 63, 2. Travis Calkins 57, 3. Jared Plumley 54, 4. Jason Kenison 53, 5. Brad Bushey 52, 6. Nick Gilcris 49, 7. Phil Potvin 45, 8. Jon Boutin 44, 9. MC Ingram 40, 10. Makita Giroux 38.
• Bone Stocks: 1. Nicholas Ogden 352, 2. Eric Barrup 329, 3. Dan Stinson 270, 4. Marty Barrup 236, 5. Greg Martin 197, 6. Brendon Rhoades 194, 7. Jimmy Hurley 176, 8. Patrick Lacoss 142, 9. AJ Sumner 102, 10. Dylan Tester 100.
• AUGUST 3 – It’s Jon Parks Tractor Night. Fans will see race No. 2 of Caron Fabrication Tiger Sportsman Triple Crown Series, a 75-lapper, plus Street Stocks, Daredevils, Side-by-Side Front Stretch Drags, Spectator Drags, Veteran Chargers, Kids & Adults Bike Races. Post Time is 6 p.m., front gate opens at 4 p.m.
• AUGUST 10 – Speedway 51 will host the 350 SMAC Super-Modified Tour.
Bear Ridge
• POINTS – Sportsman Modified: 1. Kevin Chaffee 818, 2. Jordan Fornwalt 805, 3. Matt Lashua 778, 4. Robert Tucker 740, 5. Richie Simmons, 704, 6. Todd Buckwold 676, 7. Jeremy Huntoon 620, 8. Tanner Siemons 605, 9. Mike Ryan 598, 10. Michael Dunn 553.
• Sportsman Coupes: 1. Brian Chaffee 739, 2. Robert Kilburn 724, 3. Josh Harrington 691, 4. Melvin Pierson 699, 5. Jason Horniak 712, 6. Cody Copeland 679, 7. Chris LaForest 661, 8. Tad Kingsbury 668, 9. Jeremy Hodge 615, 10. Tanner Siemons 622,
• Limited Late Models: 1. Tyler Trombley 645, 2. Nicholas Longley 540, 3. Kelly Miller 374, 4. Ryan Christian 380, 5. John Neddo 336, 6. Cary Moulton 322, 7. Mike Santaw 295, 8. Thomas Coates 229, 9. George Osgood 209, 10. Jesse Dunham 203.
• USAC DMA Midget: 1. Will Hull 812, 2. Joe Krawiec 742, 3. Seth Carlson 737, 4. Manny Dias 638, 5. Justin Phillips 588, 6. Adam Whitney 551, 7. Jeff Horn 518, 8. Justin Sheridan 512, 9. Dan Douville 502, 10. TJ Foster 438.
• Sprint Cars of New England: 1. Will Hull 208, 2. Floyd Billington 201, 3. Chris Donnelly 199, 4. Rick Stone 181, 5. Mike Kondrat 122, 6. Kurt Conklon 115, 7. Jordan Fornwalt 102 8. Tyler Austin 86, 9. John Scarborough 56, 10. Clay Dow 50.
Until Next Week
The NFL kicks off their 2019 season in 33 days and Chris Taylor is looking for league bowlers to bowl at Gold Crown Lanes. Those two happenings means the racing season is coming to a close sooner than you think. So get out and enjoy some live short-track racing, but remember: “If you’re not having fun stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
