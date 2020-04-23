Flashback: I about fell over when Ken Squier asked me to interview Darrell Waltrip at Thunder Road sometime in the 1990s I’d guess. I was a fan of DW the driver, DW the TV guy – not so much! (Courtesy Photo)
NASCAR has postponed Martinsville, scheduled to race on May 8-9. At this point, NASCAR’s intentions are to run all 36 races, with a potential return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined.
“The health and safety of our competitors, employees, fans and the communities in which we run continues to be our top priority. We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options.
