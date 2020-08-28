Leaning Wall: Paul Bellefeuille started a project to straighten and improve the wall at Northeastern Speedway this week. This is the “before” picture, showing how much the wall has leaned over in the past decades. Ron Fenoff Excavating is the project engineer. (Photo by Paul Bellefeuille)
Wall Project: Paul Bellefeuille started a project to straighten and improve the wall at Northeastern Speedway this week. Ron Fenoff Excavating is the project engineer. Over 360 linear feet was dug August 25. (Photo by Paul Bellefeuille)
What a Great Idea Daytona Deciding the Final Three Playoff Spots at Daytona
There is a good chance we won’t know the field of 16 going down the back stretch on the last lap. Thirteen guys are in the playoffs and should feel relieved walking into the garage area. Ten of them are in by winning, that list includes Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer.
Three guys are locked in by points, Aric Almirola and brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch. Before they take the green flag this Saturday night at Daytona, Clint Bowyer has 685 points, Matt DiBenedetto has 637, and William Byron has 632 points. Those guys are 14th-16th in points.
