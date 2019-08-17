Strap In Racing Column - Aug. 17, 2019

Only Three Cup Races to Go Before the Playoffs
That’s right, three races before we see who gets one of the 16 invites to the playoffs. Nine guys are locked in with wins, they are Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.
So, with nine already in and only three races to go, that means at least four guys will get in on points. The four guys with the most points who don’t have a win at this time are Ryan Blaney 654, Aric Almirola 645, William Byron, 642 and Kyle Larson, 624.
Others still in the hunt include Erik Jones 623, Ryan Newman 569, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez 553, Jimmie Johnson 547 and Paul Menard 506.
I’d hate to be one of the owners who has to pay to build more race cars because I have a feeling we’re about to see a whole bunch of “take” and very little “give”.
The next races should have some great TV ratings.
PASS
• RESULTS – Oxford, August 11: 1. Nick Sweet, 2. Curtis Gerry, 3. Ben Rowe, 4. Scott Robbins, 5. Eddie MacDonald, 6. Derek Griffith, 7. DJ Shaw, 8. Travis Benjamin, 9. Garrett Hall, 10. John Peters, 11. Mike Hopkins, 12. Johnny Clark, 13. Cassius Clark, 14. Trevor Sanborn, 15. Jeremy Davis, 16. Dillon Moltz, 17. Scott McDaniel, 18. Dan Winter 19. Austin Teras, 20. Alan Tardiff, 21. Mike Rowe, 22. Bobby Therrien, 23. Reid Lanpher, 24. Brandon Barker, 25. Rusty Poland, 26. Evan Hallstrom, 27. Michael Scorzelli, 28. Adam Polvinen, 29. Sammy Gooden, 30. Bryan Kruczek, 31. Gabe Brown, 32. Kyle Desouza, 33. Tim Bracket, 34. Bill Rogers, 35. Mike Fowler, 36. John Salemi, 37. TJ Brackett, 38. Jeff White, 39. Alan Wilson.
• AUGUST 25: It’s the Oxford 250!
The Oxford 250
The entry list for 46th running of the Oxford 250, August 25, reached 50 recently. Jeff Taylor was the 50th Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model driver to file an entry.
The winner will win $25,000 plus at $100-a-lap there’s an additional $25,000 up for grabs. Last year Bubba Pollard took home over $28,000.
White Mountain
• RESULTS – Late Models, August 10: 1. Quinny Welch, 2. Matthew Morrill, 3. Stacy Cahoon, 4. Derrick Ming, 5. Oren Remick, 6. Stephen Donahue, 7. Mike Bailey*, 8. Allie Menard, 9. Jon Savage, 10. Mike Foster, 11. David LaBrecque, 12. Scott Corey. *Evan Hallstrom subbed for Bailey. Once a year a driver can use a sub. Any points earned by Hallstrom went to Bailey.
• POINTS (only three point counting events left):
LATE MODELS – 1. Quinny Welch 786, 2. Stacy Cahoon 698, 3. Oren Remick 686, 4. Mike Bailey 677, 5. Jeff Marshall 622, 6. Scott Corey 586, 7. Stephen Donahue 555, 8. Cody LeBlanc 506, 9. Allison Menard 479, 10. Matthew Morrill 445.
TIGERS – 1. Shane Sicard 768, 2. Michael Potter 675, 3. Jody Sicard 665, 4. Nathaniel Parkin 596, 5. Kaleb Rogers 343.
STRICTLY STOCK MINIS – 1. Ryan Ware 673, 2. Dustin Jackson 655, 3. Adam Sicard 641, 4. Darren Newland 621, 5. Tyler Thompson 572, 6. Brett Jackson 519, 7. Scott Senecal 487, 8. Andrew Kachmarik 433, 9. Rusty Drew 425, 10. Les Washburn 409.
DWARF CARS – 1. Andy Hill 341, 2. Norman Forest 310, 3. Dave Gyger 306, 4. Jason Wyman 280, 5. Chad Dufour 278.
• AUGUST 17: All five divisions, Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, Dwarf Cars and Kids Trucks, will be in action. The Tigers will be running 75 laps in the final of their Triple Crown Series, plus the Dwarf Cars will run a make-up feature from the June 29. Front gate opens at 4:15 with the first green flag flying at 6:20.
• POINTS – Flying Tiger Triple Crown, after first two events: 1. Jason Woodard 98, 2. Shane Sicard 94, 3. Jaden Perry 90, 4. Kaleb Rogers 88, 5. Cooper Bouchard 80, 6. Michael Potter 74, 7. Colin Cornell 66, 8. Matthew Potter 62, 9. Aaron Maynard 60, 10. Jody Sicard 56.
ACT Late Model Tour
• AUGUST 17: The Bacon Bowl 200 (non-point event) at Autodrome Chaudiere in Vallee-Jct., QC.
$10,000 (CAD) to win. Post time is 6 p.m.
• AUGUST 18: Jean-Paul Cabana 125 (non-point event) at Circuit Riverside Speedway in Ste-Croix, QC. Post time is 1 p.m.
• AUGUST 24: The tour next travels to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway the “Night Before the 250” for The Oxford Plains 150. Included in the show is the Tri-Track Open Modified Series, North East Classic Lites, NELCAR Legends, Oxford Street Stocks and Wicked Good Vintage Racers. Post time is 4:30 p.m.
Thunder Road
• POINTS (with three to go): 1. Jason Corliss 779, 2. Scott Dragon 767, 3. Trampas Demers 760, 4. Kyle Pembroke 758, 5. Cody Blake 756, 6. Marcel J. Gravel 728, 7. Tyler Cahoon 704, 8. Matt White and Christopher Pelkey 701, Phil Scott 698.
• AUGUST 22: It’s Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night. On the card are the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks. Plus the first Run-What-U-Brung with the new wall. Front gate opens at 5:15, post time is 7 p.m.
Speedway 51
• POINTS: DAREDEVILS – 1. Kaiden Fisher 599, 2. Mekaylah Bowen 506, 3. Cassi Leonard, 4. Brady Heath 387, 5. Jesse Laquerre 279.
STREET STOCK – 1. Dean Switser Jr. 563, 2. Alan Birch 501, 3. Jamie Heath 394, 4. Michael Gooden 329, 5. Josh Plumley 209
TIGERS – 1. Nick Gilcris 549, 2. Derrick Calkins 537, 3. Jared Plumley 523, 4. Kevin Boutin 515, 5. Brad Bushey 498. 5. Jason Kenison 451.
BONE STOCKS – 1. Nicholas Ogden 404, 2. Eric Barrup 372, 3. Dan Stinson 325, 4. Marty Barrup 286. 5. Greg Martin 262.
LATE MODEL SERIES (after 3 of 5 races) – 1. Corey Mason 217, 2. Doug Laleme 186, 3. Marcel Gravel 169, 4. Bryan Mason 167, 5. Mike Kenison 165, 6. Jamie Laroche 156, 7. Craig Bushey 142, 8. Floyd Bennett Jr. 128, 9. Matt Carbone 94, 10. Mike Giroux 81.
• AUGUST 17: It’s Round No. 4 of the five-race Creative Counters and Vermont Solid Surface Late Model Series. Also on the card will be Tiger Sportsman, Street Stocks, Daredevils and Bone Stocks. The always popular Kids Pit Tour will be held at intermission. Post time is 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge
• AUGUST 17: Sabil & Sons Presents Old Timers Night. On tap are the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes, Limited Late Models, Four Cylinders, Sprint Cars of New England and the New England Antique Racers. Gates open at 3, post time is 6 p.m.
Until Next Week
Tape the Cup race and get out to a short track this weekend, but remember: “If you’re not having fun, stay home and don’t bother those of us who are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.